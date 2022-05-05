Russell, Tigers dominate at TRAC girls' meet

MANLIUS — What has been a dominant spring for the Sherrard girls' track and field squad continued Thursday night.

Beginning their postseason push with Thursday's Three Rivers Conference meet, the Tigers captured the team title in overwhelming fashion.

Finishing with a total of 176 points, Sherrard nearly doubled up runner-up Princeton (92 points) and scored twice the amount of third-place Erie-Prophetstown (88 points) as it cruised to the conference championship on a damp evening.

"It was fun and nice to be back to a full conference meet with 14 teams," said Sherrard coach Todd Volkert, whose squad won last year's Three Rivers West meet as the conference was split by its divisions due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"Seeing how we stack up against everyone, it makes it more exciting, with competition all around."

Another standout performance by sophomore phenom Lillian Russell led the charge for the Tigers.

Russell bagged four conference gold medals, including one with Sherrard's first-place 4x100 relay as she teamed with Kelsey Hutchins, Lauren Copeland and Sarah Neal to post a time of 53.26 seconds.

"It was exciting for sure, with a lot of great teams and great competition," Russell said. "All of us wanted to go out and run our best, and I think we did."

Individually, Russell swept the 100 (13.05), 200 (27.20) and 400 (1:02.18) sprints, with her time in the 200 a personal record.

"With the rain, we were kind of nervous at the beginning, but we knew everyone had to run in the same weather," she said. "All of us had the same mindset, which was to go after it as hard as we can."

In addition to her gold medal with the 4x100 relay, Hutchins also took home first place in the triple jump, clearing 10.56 meters. She placed third in the long jump.

Also in the field events, Charlotte Frere threw 41.08 meters to win the discus, with fellow weights specialist Olivia Meskan scoring second-place finishes in that event as well as the shot put.

"Before we got off the bus, I said to the girls that our job here is to compete," said Volkert. "Every point was vital in determining how we performed as a team, and every girl had that mindset."

Copeland and Neal earned three relay golds apiece, teaming with Sydney Adamson and Ava Thomas to win the 4x200 (1:53.80) and joining with Beth Churchill and Madison Mathis in the 4x400 (4:24.76).

Second-place finishes by Madisyn Skelley in the 1600 and Hailie Shemek in the 3200 as well as the Tigers' 4x800 relay further contributed to Sherrard's point total.

"It just seemed like we were scoring in every event," said Volkert. "We were running really well and were very competitive. I was really happy with our performance."

Golden performances: Third-place Erie-Prophetstown was led by a pair of gold medals from senior standout Riley Packer, one individually and another with the Panthers' 4x800 relay.

Packer ran the final leg of E-P's winning relay, teaming with Dylan Chandler, Jade Nickerson and Jillian Norman to post a time of 10:35.94. Individually, Packer captured the 800-meter run with a 2:30.16 clocking.

Also striking gold for the Panthers was Hayley Wuebben, who edged teammate Olivia Purvis in the pole vault by clearing 2.74 meters.

Fourth-place Rockridge (67 points) had no individual champions, but got silver medals from Briece Begyn in the high jump (1.47 meters) and 100 high hurdles (17.95 seconds) along with its 4x200 relay, which also included Begyn.

Kewanee had a pair of champions in Larissa Meyer, who took the high jump with a leap of 1.52 meters, and Rachel DeRycke, who posted a time of 51.77 seconds to win the 300 low hurdles.

Orion's Olivia Thomsen, who took second to Packer in the 800, rallied to win the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:52.38.

