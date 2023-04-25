Tuesday was a golden night for Sherrard junior girls' track and field standout Lilly Russell at the 16th annual Phil Sailer Invitational.

As it turned out, the Sherrard squad needed every one of Russell's three gold medals — plus titles from senior Kelsey Hutchins in the triple jump and from its 4x800 relay — to come out on top in the team standings at Augustana College.

Finishing with 103 points, the Tigers edged runner-up Fulton by one for the team title at the Alleman-hosted event at Lindberg Stadium in Rock Island.

"We go into every meet 100 percent," Russell said. "We expect to score in every event we compete in. All of us keep the team in mind, and we fight for every spot."

Russell certainly did her part by scoring a sweep of all three of the sprint events.

Opening by winning the 100 in 13.37 seconds, she posted a P.R. of 59.82 seconds to claim the 400 gold medal. Shortly thereafter, Russell capped her night by winning the 200 with a 27.14 clocking.

"I was very happy with all of my times," she said. "Getting a P.R. in the 400, I'm very happy about that. I'm trying to get all of my times down again, and with some hard practices, it's really paying off. Now, it's all about peaking."

With Sherrard's Tiger Relays looming on Friday and the Three Rivers Conference meet set for late next week, Russell believes she is exactly where she needs to be at this point in the season.

"Physical-wise, I just need to keep going, keep my times going down," she said. "Mentally, I'm ready for the conference meet. I'm going to keep the same confidence I have going into every race."

Joining Russell in the winner's circle for the Tigers was Hutchins, who cleared 11.01 meters to win the triple jump title. That came just four days after she set a Rockridge Invitational record of 11.12 meters in the same event.

"That was amazing, and to find out I had a meet record, that was a cool experience," Hutchins said. "I hope to keep breaking records, and setting P.R.'s."

Of her efforts at Sailer, she said, "This was in line with what I was hoping for. I'm always reaching for anything above 11 meters, to try and be pretty consistent."

Sherrard's 4x800 quartet of Jocelyn Skelley, Grace Tucker, Beth Churchill and Madison Mathis struck gold with a time of 10:22.06.

"I think we do a very good job of keeping a high standard and holding ourselves accountable," Hutchins said. "We don't settle for anything less. I think that's what sets us apart."

A-W's Anderson bags four golds: Also enjoying a glittering night at the Sailer Invite was Annawan-Wethersfield junior Kennady Anderson, who bagged three individual gold medals and a fourth with the Titans' 4x400 relay.

After winning the 3,200 meter run in 11:50.02, Anderson took home first place in the 800 in 2:24.66. She saved the best for last, setting a P.R. of 5:08.43 to win the 1,600 meter race.

"I didn't think I was going to get my P.R.; I had no expectations of it," Anderson said. "Last year, I got my first big P.R. here at around 5:15, and then I got under 5:10 at state. This gives me high expectations for state, and huge goals to reach."

In the final event of the night, Anderson teamed with Kaylee Celus, Danielle Johnson and Bella VanOpdorp to win the 4x400 in 4:21.27. Individually, Celus also won the 300 low hurdles in 50.47 seconds.

E-P's Neumiller sweeps the weights: Erie-Prophetstown senior thrower Brianna Neumiller left Lindberg Stadium with a pair of gold medals after sweeping both the shot put (10.16 meters) and the discus (35.27 meters).

Also striking gold for the Panthers was Olivia Purvis, who cleared 3.13 meters to win the pole vault.

"I wanted to get a nice P.R. today, but taking first in both events, that's an excellent achievement," said Neumiller. "My last meet (E-P's Ed Schmidt Invitational) didn't go so well, so I was definitely happy."

Other winners: Also coming away with gold medals was United Township's Elanah Harris in the 100 high hurdles (16.96) and with the Panthers' 4x100 relay. Her efforts helped UT to place third out of nine teams with 76 points.

Runner-up Fulton got a first from Paige Cramer in the long jump (5.08 meters) and from its 4x200 relay. Ridgewood's Kira Messerly cleared 1.52 meters to win the high jump title.