Sabers' Burmeister captures two state runner-up medals

DES MOINES — A hip flexor injury slowed Lucas Burmeister during portions of the track and field season. It could not derail him at the state meet.
Burmeister anchored Central DeWitt High School’s sprint medley relay to a runner-up finish and followed with second place in the 200 meters Saturday at the Class 3A state meet inside Drake Stadium.
“I’m coming back next year,” Burmeister said. “If I work hard in the offseason, hopefully we can turn those into a couple of first places next year.”
Burmeister missed about a week of competition with the injury and was limited to a couple of events in several of Central DeWitt’s meets.
“It wasn’t bothering me at all this week,” he said. “It felt really good.”
Ben Pace, David Harper, Alex Fuller and Burmeister turned in a season-best time of 1 minute, 34.12 seconds to finish seven hundredths of a second behind champion ADM in the sprint medley.
Burmeister was in sixth place when he received the baton for the 400 anchor leg. The junior had an impressive close in the final 50 meters to move the Sabers up several spots.
“I was really grinding for that (win) the last couple of meters,” Burmeister said. “I just came up a little bit short.”
Central DeWitt’s relay is comprised of three sophomores and a junior.
“We’ll take second,” Pace said. “We’ll have something to work toward next year in this relay. It will definitely force us to work harder in the offseason to try and improve.”
Burmeister ran a personal-best 22.27 in the 200, edged by ADM’s Brevin Doll’s 22.19.
“I felt like I definitely had a better start than I did in the prelims,” Burmeister said. “That ADM kid, though, is really fast. I couldn’t quite get him.”
Burmeister is still chasing Brandon Jasper’s school record of 22.03 established in 2011.
“I want it,” Burmeister said. “I really want that record.”
Class 2A
Brady Griebel completed a weekend sweep Saturday.
After winning the 3,200 on Thursday and anchoring Bellevue’s distance medley relay to a title Friday, Griebel recorded a win in the 800 (1:56.05) and closed it with a triumph in the 1,600 in 4:22.
“I’m so glad my high school career has ended like this,” Griebel said.
Griebel held off Underwood’s Scott Pearson in the 800.
“I didn’t see him until about 50 meters to the end,” Griebel said. “I was like, ‘Heck, no.’ I went for it. I wasn’t going to let anybody take it from me.”
Griebel is Bellevue’s first state running champion since Chris Chantos took the 110 high hurdles and 400 low hurdles in the 1997 2A state meet.
“I’ve been envisioning this for the longest time,” Griebel said. “My freshman year wasn’t my best, but ever since then I wanted to keep working to get to the top. I think I finally made it.”
Griebel accounted for 32 ½ of Bellevue’s 47 points. The Comets finished third in the team race behind Underwood (66) and Treynor (60).
West Liberty’s shuttle hurdle relay team of Caleb Wulf, Jahsiah Galvan, Drake Collins and Sam Gingerich placed third in 1:01.33.
“We just put that team together,” Gingerich said. “We didn’t expect a ton out of that so to come in and get third was really nice.”
Gingerich finished fifth in the 110 high hurdles in 15.45 seconds, an event he wasn’t certain he’d be competing in at the start of the season.
“My grandpa is the coach and he got me to do the hurdles,” Gingerich said. “I always said I was too short for them, but I’ve got good form and that’s what gets me over them.”
Camanche’s Jordan Lawrence finished his high school track career with fifth place in the 100 (11.37) and anchored the Indians’ sixth place 400 relay in 43.94 seconds.
The rain intensified right before Lawrence’s 100.
“I was running kind of straight into it,” he said. “At one point, I couldn’t tell where the finish line was at. It was coming straight into my eyes.”
After missing almost two years of track between injuries and COVID-19, Lawrence was grateful for one injury-free season.
“I was really upset last year when the season got canceled,” he said. “It was great feeling to close out my high school career here.”
Durant placed fifth in the 1,600 relay, and Tipton’s Caleb Shumaker was sixth in the 1,600.