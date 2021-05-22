Sabers' Burmeister captures two state runner-up medals

Griebel is Bellevue’s first state running champion since Chris Chantos took the 110 high hurdles and 400 low hurdles in the 1997 2A state meet.

“I’ve been envisioning this for the longest time,” Griebel said. “My freshman year wasn’t my best, but ever since then I wanted to keep working to get to the top. I think I finally made it.”

Griebel accounted for 32 ½ of Bellevue’s 47 points. The Comets finished third in the team race behind Underwood (66) and Treynor (60).

West Liberty’s shuttle hurdle relay team of Caleb Wulf, Jahsiah Galvan, Drake Collins and Sam Gingerich placed third in 1:01.33.

“We just put that team together,” Gingerich said. “We didn’t expect a ton out of that so to come in and get third was really nice.”

Gingerich finished fifth in the 110 high hurdles in 15.45 seconds, an event he wasn’t certain he’d be competing in at the start of the season.

“My grandpa is the coach and he got me to do the hurdles,” Gingerich said. “I always said I was too short for them, but I’ve got good form and that’s what gets me over them.”