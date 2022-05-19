Sabers' Maricle surprises self, field to claim 3A high jump

DES MOINES — Soren Maricle soared to a height she had never reached. In the process, she accomplished something no other field event athlete has done in the Central DeWitt High School girls track and field program.

Maricle established a personal best with a clearance of 5 feet, 6 inches in the high jump and then did it again in a jump-off to defeat Charles City’s Keely Collins for the Class 3A state championship Thursday evening at Drake Stadium.

“I’m just so happy,” Maricle said. “I didn’t come into this meet expecting to win. I just wanted to get 5-6."

Maricle is the first Saber female to claim a state championship in a field event.

“I don’t know how to process it,” Maricle said.

The junior had cleared 5-5 earlier this season.

“All season I haven’t been able to make 5-6,” she noted. “I’ve been hearing you’re so close after every single miss at 5-6. Now, I finally made it.”

Since Maricle and Collins had the same number of misses and neither cleared 5-8, it went to a jump-off. After both failed to convert at 5-8 and 5-7, Maricle sailed over the bar at 5-6 and Collins missed.

Maricle put her hands over her face in disbelief.

“I’m just kind of standing around and I don’t think it has even hit me yet,” she said. "I'm really proud of myself."

Pleasant Valley High School's Reese Goodlet parlayed her experience at the Drake Relays into a runner-up finish in the 4A discus. The sophomore uncorked a personal-best throw of 129 feet, 8 inches.

“(Drake) helped me a lot,” Goodlet said. “I know who is here and I know what I’m up against now. That Drake experience really helped me conquer the fear that I had.

“My heart was still racing the whole time.”

Goodlet gradually improved throughout the competition. She logged distances of 109-7, 123-1 and then 129-8 to climb into first place. She held the advantage until Waukee’s Alex Buscher unleashed a toss of 132-5 in the fifth round to take the championship.

This is just Goodlet’s third season of throwing. She has added more than 30 feet of distance from her best throw of a year ago.

“My younger throws don’t even compare to the ones now,” she said. “My coach, he’s been there with me and helped me throughout, and I’ve just worked every day in practice to get to this point.”

Goodlet accounted for eight of the 13 points PV compiled on the opening day.

The Spartans loaded up their 3,200 relay with Grace Boleyn, Lydia Sommer, Sophia Foad and Josie Case to place fourth in 9 minutes, 32.33 seconds.

“We wanted to place a little higher,” Boleyn said. “We had a lot of nerves going into it and I don’t know if it influenced our strategy or how we felt at the beginning.”

PV, in fact, led after the opening two legs with Boleyn (2:15 split) and Sommer (2:22). Dubuque Hempstead seized control in the third leg and went on to win the race in 9:21.09.

“It is really a challenge to run with the lead,” Sommer said, “but that’s where we wanted to be.”

Still, it was a strong performance for a team that consists of two freshmen.

“It is our first state (meet), so it is really different than anything we see in junior high,” Foad said.

West Des Moines Valley leads the team race after five events with 22 points, followed by Waukee (20), Des Moines Roosevelt (15) and Dubuque Hempstead (15). PV is sixth with 13 points.

“We’re coming in as underdogs,” Case said. “We’re really excited to show everybody what we’re capable of here. Our goal at the end of the (weekend) is to get people thinking, ‘Where did PV come from?’

“We’re just trying to score and get as many points in every event as possible.”

North Scott had two place winners in the high jump with Sydney Skarich and Grace Graham. Skarich was fifth with a clearance of 5-2 and Graham tied for sixth at 5 feet.

Bettendorf’s Maya Williams ran 58.42 to place sixth in the 400 meters, just off her career-best of 58.19 at last week’s state qualifier.

Williams, in Lane 7, went out well in the first half of the race and was near the front of the pack.

“My coaches were like, 'Get out aggressive,’” Williams said. “I wanted to get out and establish myself.”

Williams bettered her eighth-place finish from last season.

“It is nice to be running consistently in the 58s,” Williams said. “I’m happy with it.”

Bettendorf’s Avery Horner qualified for Saturday’s finals in the 100 and 200 meters. Clinton’s Kanijah Angel qualified for the final in the 100 with a preliminary time of 12.72 seconds.

North Scott’s shuttle hurdle relay team just missed reaching the final by 0.20 seconds.

In Class 3A, Assumption's Morgan Jennings and Annika Kotula finished seventh and eighth in the 400. Jennings ran 59.07 and Kotula 59.43.

The Knights were also 11th in the 3,200 relay.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.