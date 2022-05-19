Sabers' Maricle surprises self, field to claim 3A high jump

DES MOINES — Soren Maricle soared to a height she had never reached. In the process, she accomplished something no other field event athlete has done in the Central DeWitt High School girls track and field program.
Maricle established a personal best with a clearance of 5 feet, 6 inches in the high jump and then did it again in a jump-off to defeat Charles City’s Keely Collins for the Class 3A state championship Thursday evening at Drake Stadium.
“I’m just so happy,” Maricle said. “I didn’t come into this meet expecting to win. I just wanted to get 5-6."
Maricle is the first Saber female to claim a state championship in a field event.
“I don’t know how to process it,” Maricle said.
The junior had cleared 5-5 earlier this season.
“All season I haven’t been able to make 5-6,” she noted. “I’ve been hearing you’re so close after every single miss at 5-6. Now, I finally made it.”
Since Maricle and Collins had the same number of misses and neither cleared 5-8, it went to a jump-off. After both failed to convert at 5-8 and 5-7, Maricle sailed over the bar at 5-6 and Collins missed.
Maricle put her hands over her face in disbelief.
“I’m just kind of standing around and I don’t think it has even hit me yet,” she said. "I'm really proud of myself."
Pleasant Valley High School's Reese Goodlet parlayed her experience at the Drake Relays into a runner-up finish in the 4A discus. The sophomore uncorked a personal-best throw of 129 feet, 8 inches.
“(Drake) helped me a lot,” Goodlet said. “I know who is here and I know what I’m up against now. That Drake experience really helped me conquer the fear that I had.
“My heart was still racing the whole time.”
Goodlet gradually improved throughout the competition. She logged distances of 109-7, 123-1 and then 129-8 to climb into first place. She held the advantage until Waukee’s Alex Buscher unleashed a toss of 132-5 in the fifth round to take the championship.
This is just Goodlet’s third season of throwing. She has added more than 30 feet of distance from her best throw of a year ago.
“My younger throws don’t even compare to the ones now,” she said. “My coach, he’s been there with me and helped me throughout, and I’ve just worked every day in practice to get to this point.”
Goodlet accounted for eight of the 13 points PV compiled on the opening day.
The Spartans loaded up their 3,200 relay with Grace Boleyn, Lydia Sommer, Sophia Foad and Josie Case to place fourth in 9 minutes, 32.33 seconds.
“We wanted to place a little higher,” Boleyn said. “We had a lot of nerves going into it and I don’t know if it influenced our strategy or how we felt at the beginning.”
PV, in fact, led after the opening two legs with Boleyn (2:15 split) and Sommer (2:22). Dubuque Hempstead seized control in the third leg and went on to win the race in 9:21.09.
“It is really a challenge to run with the lead,” Sommer said, “but that’s where we wanted to be.”
Still, it was a strong performance for a team that consists of two freshmen.
“It is our first state (meet), so it is really different than anything we see in junior high,” Foad said.
West Des Moines Valley leads the team race after five events with 22 points, followed by Waukee (20), Des Moines Roosevelt (15) and Dubuque Hempstead (15). PV is sixth with 13 points.
“We’re coming in as underdogs,” Case said. “We’re really excited to show everybody what we’re capable of here. Our goal at the end of the (weekend) is to get people thinking, ‘Where did PV come from?’
“We’re just trying to score and get as many points in every event as possible.”
North Scott had two place winners in the high jump with Sydney Skarich and Grace Graham. Skarich was fifth with a clearance of 5-2 and Graham tied for sixth at 5 feet.
Bettendorf’s Maya Williams ran 58.42 to place sixth in the 400 meters, just off her career-best of 58.19 at last week’s state qualifier.
Williams, in Lane 7, went out well in the first half of the race and was near the front of the pack.
“My coaches were like, 'Get out aggressive,’” Williams said. “I wanted to get out and establish myself.”
Williams bettered her eighth-place finish from last season.
“It is nice to be running consistently in the 58s,” Williams said. “I’m happy with it.”
Bettendorf’s Avery Horner qualified for Saturday’s finals in the 100 and 200 meters. Clinton’s Kanijah Angel qualified for the final in the 100 with a preliminary time of 12.72 seconds.
North Scott’s shuttle hurdle relay team just missed reaching the final by 0.20 seconds.
In Class 3A, Assumption's Morgan Jennings and Annika Kotula finished seventh and eighth in the 400. Jennings ran 59.07 and Kotula 59.43.
The Knights were also 11th in the 3,200 relay.
Photos: Day one of the Iowa High School Track and Field Championships
Tipton runners embrace after placing first in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Sam Skarich competes in the 4a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport West's Idris Thomas cleared a personal best 6 feet, 6 inches to place third in the Class 4A high jump Thursday at Drake Stadium.
Pleasant Valley's Tarun Vedula competes in the 4a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines catches her breath after placing first in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines works her way to the finish line in the girls 3,000-meter run Thursday at Drake Stadium. Steines followed up her state cross country title with a victory in Iowa's longest distance event.
North Scott's Sam Skarich captured the Iowa Class 4A state championship in the high jump Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Skarich cleared 6 feet, 8 inches.
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet launches the discus during the Class 4A state competition Thursday morning at Drake Stadium. Goodlet placed second with a personal-best toss of 129 feet, 8 inches.
Pleasant Valley fans cheer on their runners during the 4a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley’s Jacob Mumey competes in the Class 4A 3,200 during day one of the Iowa state track and field championships in Des Moines. Mumey ran a school-record 9:13.85 to place second.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport West's Ashton Urmie competes in the 4a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines reacts after placing first in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Clinton Prince of Peace's Sarah Moeller competes in the 1a girls shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija reacts after competing in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija, left, and Johnston's Jashua Anglo, right, catch their breath after competing in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Clinton's Addison Binnie competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the Class 4A 400 meters Thursday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Williams placed sixth with a time of 58.42 seconds.
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Ankeny's Tyrese Miller sits on his lane marker before competing in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Parker Miller competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Wapello's Dylan Woodruff competes in the 1a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Maya Williams, left, competes in the 4a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Wapello's Ryan McDonough competes in the 1A boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet on Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. McDonough's throw of 52 feet, 4 inches was good for secodn place at the competition.
Davenport Central's Aerielle Johnson competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Ava Garrard hands the baton to Peyton Madison as they compete in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Clinton's Keegan Krause competes in the 4a boys discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer runs the second leg of the 3,200-meter relay Thursday morning at the Class 4A state meet in Des Moines. Sommer and the Spartans were fourth in 9 minutes, 32.33 seconds.
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the 4A boys discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Grace Graham competes in the 4a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport North's Lanesha McNeal competes in the 4a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema, center, competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Kennah Block competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Josie Case competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Zach McMillian competes in the Class 4A boys discus during day one of the Iowa state track and field championship. McMillian placed fourth with a heave of 177 feet, 11 inches.
Davenport Central's Lois Blackman competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Emily See competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
A North Scott runner celebrates after competing in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Sophia Foad competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Wapello's Ryan McDonough competes in the 1A boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. McDonough's throw of 52 feet, 4 inches was good for secodn place at the competition.
Tipton's Caden Schmidt celebrates as they place first in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt runners compete in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption runners compete in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption runners compete in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Alivia Edens competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Claire Montgomery competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt competes in the 2A girls long jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Spectators watch as runners compete in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Mack Walter competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt’s Soren Maricle captured the Class 3A state championship in the high jump Thursday evening at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Maricle, a junior, jumped a career-best 5 feet, 6 inches.
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Emily Haverdink competes in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Runners compete in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Caden Schmidt competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Algona's Moriah Knapp dumps a cup of water on her head as she competes in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Ballard's Paityn Noe competes in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Addie Nerem competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Cody Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel competes in the 2A boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt’s Soren Maricle competes in the 3a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton runners embrace after placing second in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Caden Schmidt hands the baton to Cody Bohlmann as they compete in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt competes in the 2a girls long jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt reacts after jumping a personal-best 18 feet, 0 1/2 inch Thursday in the Class 2A long jump. Daufeldt finished second in the event.
Tipton's Claire Montgomery hands the baton to Alivia Edens as they compete in the Class 2A 3,200 relay during Thursday's state meet in Des Moines. The Tigers placed second in 9 minutes, 58.74 seconds.
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquoketa’s Tye Hardin competes in the 3a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Ryan Watters competes in the 3a boys 110 shuttle hurdles during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Newton's Keith Moko reacts after clearing the bar as he competes in the 3a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Matthew Watters competes in the 3a boys 110 shuttle hurdles during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Annika Kotula, center, competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Spirit Lakes' Qai Hussey celebrates after placing first in the 2a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Cody Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Louisa-Muscatine’s McKenna Hohenadel competes in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Moran Jennings competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
An official fires the starting pistol competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Annika Kotula competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Louisa-Muscatine’s McKenna Hohenadel, left, and South Hamilton's Ashlyn Erickson, right, compete in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquoketa's Reese Kuhlman competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
