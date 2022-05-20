Sabers' Rheingans collects third in 400 hurdles

DES MOINES — Tristan Rheingans just squeaked into the 400 hurdles state field last season. In a span of 12 months, the Central DeWitt High School sophomore has evolved into a top-three place winner.
Rheingans turned in a school-record time of 55.26 seconds to take bronze in Class 3A Friday afternoon at Drake Stadium.
“The first day after football was over, I was out doing 400 workouts,” Rheingans said. “I knew this season is where I had to make my mark.
“There is a lot more to come, I know that. Between now and next year, I’m going to make sure nobody works harder than me.”
Iowa Falls/Alden’s Jaden Damiano captured first in 53.74 seconds and Pella’s Gage Huyser was runner-up in 54.43.
Rheingans has trimmed a second off his time since running 56.28 at Camanche earlier this month.
“I knew Jayden is a strong runner out of the gate and so is Gage,” he said. “If I wanted to do it, I had to keep them in my sights. I felt good through 250 or so.
“With 150 (meters) left, it was like now or never. I gave it everything that I had.”
Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel finished with his second bronze medal of the weekend. After taking third in Thursday’s shot put, Kessel matched that in the discus with a heave of 160 feet in 2A.
Columbus Community’s Triston Miller placed third in the 1A high jump with a leap of 6-4.
“I ran the (110 high) hurdles and high jumped right after,” Miller said. “I didn’t clear 6-4 at districts, but felt good today and got it. I’ve been a little hurt, but I love to compete.
“I like being in an environment like this.”
Northeast was fifth in the 2A distance medley relay in a season-best time of 3:38.78 and Tipton took seventh in 3:39.74.
The Rebels' Talib Bird, Jimmy Weispfenning, Carter Jargo and Caleb Gruhn finished second in the final heat after Gruhn’s 2-minute anchor split.
Des Moines Christian won the event out of the second section in 3:32.98.
“I couldn’t have been more pleased,” Gruhn said. “Seeing Des Moines Christian go 3:32, I knew there was a realistic chance we weren’t going to beat them. To go out there and get second in the final heat is something I’ll take any day, especially this year with how competitive it was.”
The Rebels were state champions in the 3,200 relay a year ago. They excelled again in a distance relay event.
“We have a good four for mid-distance relays,” Jargo said, “and we’ve got great sprinters coming in. When we put them together, it is pretty good.”
Gruhn gives credit to longtime coach Mike Mattis’ training.
“If you know him well enough, his forte is mid-distance,” Gruhn said. “That’s what he specializes in, and he does a very good job of prepping athletes for that.”
Tipton’s Caden Schmidt was sixth in the 400 hurdles in 55.77 seconds. The Tigers are tied for seventh place after two days in the 2A boys race with 15 points.
Central DeWitt (3A) and Durant (2A) qualified for Saturday’s final in the 1,600 relay.
Pleasant Valley's Josie Case, Malayna Albertson and Kora Ruff carry teammate Grace Boleyn after competing in the Class 4A distance medley relay Friday morning at Drake Stadium. The Spartans ran a season-best 4:08.03 to place fourth.
North Union's Sam Nielsen reacts after winning the jump off for first place in the 1a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport North's Marissa Stolfa threw the shot put a career-best 37 feet, 4 inches to place sixth at the Class 4A state meet Friday in Des Moines.
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Dylan Parrott competes in the 4a boys shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland runners embrace after competing in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines crosses the finish line as she competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Maddie Gill competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Wapello's Patricia Hank competes in the 1a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Clinton Prince of Peace's Sarah Moeller competes in the 1a girls discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport North's Elizabeth Olson takes the baton from Sophia Tensley as they compete in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Max Doran runs during the 4a boys 4x100 meter relay preliminaries during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
St. Mary's Storm Lake's Danika Demers reacts after competing in the 1a girls 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Courtney Knoche competes in the Class 1A distance medley relay Friday morning at the state meet in Des Moines. The Warriors finished in second place.
Davenport Central's Aniah Smith competes in the 4a girls 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the Class 4A boys shot put Friday at the Iowa state track and field championships. Recker threw a school-record 59 feet, 9 3/4 inches to win the title.
Pleasant Valley's Malayna Albertson hands the baton to Josie Case as they compete in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Union's Sam Nielsen reacts after winning the jump off for first place in the 1a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport North's Kayla Overton competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Muscatine's Sam Gordon competes in the 4a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Wapello's Serah Shafer competes in the 1a girls 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport North's Elizabeth Olson hands the baton to Kayla Overton as they compete in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Miles Robertson hands the baton to Dylan Marti as they compete in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Clinton Prince of Peace's Sarah Moeller competes in the 1a girls discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Saddler uncorks a throw during Friday's Class 4A shot put competition in Des Moines. Saddler was the state runner-up with a toss of 55 feet, 3 inches.
Wapello's Lindsy Massner competes in the 1a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Wapello's Ada Boysen hands the baton to Quinn Veach as they compete in the 1a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Saddler competes in the 4a boys shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Clinton Prince of Peace's Lilly Isenhour competes in the 1a girls discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Union's Sam Nielsen competes in the 1a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Tessa Teagarden competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Wapello's Patricia Hank competes in the 1a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Campbell Dopler competes in the 4a girls 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Lenox's Cadence Douglas competes in the 1a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the 4a boys shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
A Bettendorf runner rests on the field after competing in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn collapses on the ground after competing in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Darnell Butler competes in the 4a boys long jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Dylan Parrott, who had not been involved in track and field the past two seasons, finished fourth in the Class 4A shot put Friday at the state meet in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Luke Weas competes in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Avery Horner runs the anchor leg of the 800 relay Friday morning at the Class 4A state meet in Des Moines. The Bulldogs placed fourth in 1:43.78.
Wapello's Quinn Veach competes in the 1a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Mercie Hansel competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Payton Kruse competes in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Faith Nead competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Parker Miller clears a hurdle in the Class 4A 400 hurdles Friday at the state meet in Des Moines. Miller placed sixth in 55.61 seconds.
Bettendorf's Ellie Erpelding competes in the 4a girls shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff hands the baton to Malayna Albertson as they compete in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport Central's Brooklyn Johnson competes in the 4a girls long jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Amanda Scott competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley runners color their braids during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Hannah McVey competes in the 4a girls 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Mercie Hansel competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport North's Sophia Tensley competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Clinton Prince of Peace's Lilly Isenhour competes in the 1a girls discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport North's Giovanni Rivera hands the baton to Peter Phan as they compete in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Tessa Teagarden competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Spirit Lakes' Jack Latham, right, competes in the 2a boys 110 meter hurdles preliminaries during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Latham set the all time record running a 13.74.
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Northeast's Elizabeth Chambers competes in the 2a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Northeast's Alyssa Fowler competes in the 2a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Spirit Lakes' Jack Latham competes in the 2a boys 110 meter hurdles preliminaries during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Latham set the all time record running a 13.74.
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Northeast's Elizabeth Chambers competes in the 2a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Durant's Charlie Huesmann hands the baton to Nolan DeLong as they compete in the 2A boys 800 relay during day two of the Iowa state track and field meet Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquoketa's Jordan Armbruster competes in the 3a girls distance medley during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel competes in the Class 2A discus during day two of the Iowa state track and field championships in Des Moines. Kessel finished the weekend with bronze in the discus and shot put.
Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco competes in the Class 2A 400 hurdles Friday afternoon at the state meet in Des Moines.
Northeast's Carter Jargo hands the baton to Caleb Gruhn for the final leg of the Class 2A distance medley relay at Friday's state meet in Des Moines. The Rebels placed fifth in a season-best time of 3:38.78.
Durant's Garrett Hollenback hands the baton to Carter Wichelt as they compete in the 2a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Angelo Jackson competes in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Northeast's Ellie Rickertsen clears a hurdle on the final straightaway of the Class 2A 400 hurdles Friday afternoon at Drake Stadium. Rickertsen defended her title in 63.44 seconds.
Assumption's Skylar Hoffman competes in the 3a girls distance medley during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Claire Montgomery hands the baton to Addie Nerem as they compete in the 2a girls distance medley during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Lane Gerard hands the baton to Angelo Jackson as they compete in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Dru Dorsey competes in the 3a girls distance medley during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Alivia Edens competes in the 2a girls distance medley during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Northeast's Ellie Rickertsen embraces a teammate after placing first in Class 2A 400 hurdles Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquoketa's Clare Hackman competes in the 3a girls distance medley during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel competes in the 2a boys discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Sydney Barton competes in the 2a girls distance medley during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquoketa's Carter Meyer hands the baton to Isaac Koppang as they compete in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Ty Nichols competes in the 2a boys distance medley during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Wilton's Se Ann Houghton hands the baton to Kelsey Drake as they compete in the 2a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans competes in the Class 3A 400 hurdles Friday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Rheingans was third in a school-record time of 55.26 seconds.
Northeast's Ellie Rickertsen competes in the 2a girls 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Kelly Grobstich competes in the 3a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Wilton's Kinsey Drake hands the baton to Catie Hook as they compete in the 2a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Derrick Bass reaches back for the baton competes in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Caden Schmidt competes in the 2a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Northeast's Caleb Gruhn competes in the 2a boys distance medley during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Alaina McConnell reacts as she competes in the 3a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Annika Kotula hands the baton to Kelly Grobstich as they compete in the 3a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquoketa's Kalyn Hackman hands the baton to Clare Hackman as they compete in the 3a girls distance medley during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
