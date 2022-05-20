Sabers' Rheingans collects third in 400 hurdles

DES MOINES — Tristan Rheingans just squeaked into the 400 hurdles state field last season. In a span of 12 months, the Central DeWitt High School sophomore has evolved into a top-three place winner.

Rheingans turned in a school-record time of 55.26 seconds to take bronze in Class 3A Friday afternoon at Drake Stadium.

“The first day after football was over, I was out doing 400 workouts,” Rheingans said. “I knew this season is where I had to make my mark.

“There is a lot more to come, I know that. Between now and next year, I’m going to make sure nobody works harder than me.”

Iowa Falls/Alden’s Jaden Damiano captured first in 53.74 seconds and Pella’s Gage Huyser was runner-up in 54.43.

Rheingans has trimmed a second off his time since running 56.28 at Camanche earlier this month.

“I knew Jayden is a strong runner out of the gate and so is Gage,” he said. “If I wanted to do it, I had to keep them in my sights. I felt good through 250 or so.

“With 150 (meters) left, it was like now or never. I gave it everything that I had.”

Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel finished with his second bronze medal of the weekend. After taking third in Thursday’s shot put, Kessel matched that in the discus with a heave of 160 feet in 2A.

Columbus Community’s Triston Miller placed third in the 1A high jump with a leap of 6-4.

“I ran the (110 high) hurdles and high jumped right after,” Miller said. “I didn’t clear 6-4 at districts, but felt good today and got it. I’ve been a little hurt, but I love to compete.

“I like being in an environment like this.”

Northeast was fifth in the 2A distance medley relay in a season-best time of 3:38.78 and Tipton took seventh in 3:39.74.

The Rebels' Talib Bird, Jimmy Weispfenning, Carter Jargo and Caleb Gruhn finished second in the final heat after Gruhn’s 2-minute anchor split.

Des Moines Christian won the event out of the second section in 3:32.98.

“I couldn’t have been more pleased,” Gruhn said. “Seeing Des Moines Christian go 3:32, I knew there was a realistic chance we weren’t going to beat them. To go out there and get second in the final heat is something I’ll take any day, especially this year with how competitive it was.”

The Rebels were state champions in the 3,200 relay a year ago. They excelled again in a distance relay event.

“We have a good four for mid-distance relays,” Jargo said, “and we’ve got great sprinters coming in. When we put them together, it is pretty good.”

Gruhn gives credit to longtime coach Mike Mattis’ training.

“If you know him well enough, his forte is mid-distance,” Gruhn said. “That’s what he specializes in, and he does a very good job of prepping athletes for that.”

Tipton’s Caden Schmidt was sixth in the 400 hurdles in 55.77 seconds. The Tigers are tied for seventh place after two days in the 2A boys race with 15 points.

Central DeWitt (3A) and Durant (2A) qualified for Saturday’s final in the 1,600 relay.

