Central DeWitt junior Tristan Rheingans recalled a podcast he listened to recently that discussed the top boys' track & field teams in Class 3A, and the Sabers were not even in the conversation.

That did not sit well with him.

“I told everyone that at the start of the meet. I said, we have to prove some people wrong,” Rheingans said. “Let’s go out, take advantage of the nice weather.”

A motivated group of Sabers posted 16 top 4 finishes en route to winning Thursday night’s Ira Dunsworth Invitational at Brady Street Stadium. Rheingans won the 400-meter hurdles in 55.37 seconds and contributed to a relay win and two relay runner-ups.

The Sabers won six events and finished in second in five more, tallying 143 points as a team.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (116.5 points) finished second, followed by Davenport West (83) and Davenport Central (79). Assumption (75) took fifth, followed by Davenport North (69), Burlington (60), Muscatine (44.5), Clinton (44), and Bettendorf (27).

The Sabers began the chilly yet sunny evening with two early relay wins. Colton Sawyer, David Harper, Alex Fuller, and Will Ginter took the 800-meter sprint medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 34.87 seconds. Caleb Olson, Ben Zimmer, Brady Freeman, and Sam Bloom took the 4x800 relay in 8:32.01.

“We have a lot of standout underclassmen this year,” Rheingans said. “I feel like kids are really making a difference right away. I feel like that really gets everybody going.”

Zimmer, a junior, was second in the 1600 (4:51.02) for the Sabers. Senior Joe Vickers won the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 7.50 inches, also taking third in the discus.

Central DeWitt’s Fuller, Ginter, Alex Brown, and Rheingans closed the meet with a win in the 4x400 in 3:31.01.

Central DeWitt coach Jason Lansing knew it would take a total team effort to win the meet. The goal was just to set season-bests in a number of relays.

The team accomplished both.

“It was top to bottom; we scored two in a lot of events,” Lansing said. “When you’re scoring everything, you’re going to have a good chance to win.”

Lansing said having a leader like Rheingans has been huge for the team. He took third at state in Class 3A in the 400 hurdles with a school record 55.26 last season.

“He’s got a love for track & field that I haven’t seen in the 13 years I’ve coached in DeWitt,” he said. “He’s a tremendous leader, he puts a lot of time into it, he’s uplifting. You can be the best kid on the team or the worst kid on the team and he’s always positive and pulling kids to do their best.

“He’s a tremendous leader that we’re fortunate to have.”

Thursday was also the first night Rheingans ran four events this season.

He led off a runner-up finish in the 4x110 hurdle relay (1:04.34) with Abe Krukow, Cal Kueter, and Michael Cabrera; also running on a runner-up 4x200 with Harper, Fuller, and Ginter.

Sophomore Keegan Peterson took second in the 3200 for the Sabers.

Rheingans believes the team can accomplish big things if it keeps performing.

“I feel like ‘so close’ has been the motto at DeWitt for so long,” he said. “So close and something bad happens. I knew with the coaching that we have … and the atmosphere on the team, we can do big things this year.”

Lansing said “every meet is a practice”, and the goal is to put everything together for the district meet later this season.

“We’re happy with what we’ve done so far, but again, the results of tonight really mean nothing in the grand scheme of things,” he said. “We’ve got bigger goals.”

Idris Thomas of Davenport West had a big performance in the high jump, winning the event with a lifetime-best leap of 6-8. The junior placed third at state last season with a 6-6 jump. North Scott’s Sam Skarich won the state high jump with a 6-8 leap last year.

Thomas had not even hit 6-8 in practice before Thursday.

“I stretched out good today and I just mentally prepared myself for the jump,” Thomas said. “I came in here on a mission and did what I did.”

His ultimate goal is to break the school record of 6-9.5, set by 1994 high jump state champion Marcus Clark, so it was a step in the right direction.

“I feel like this year is just my year to break it,” he said. “It feels good knowing that I’m improving.”

Matt Schaeckenbach of Iowa City High entered the day with the top leap in the state in Class 4A at 6-10.25.

Assumption’s Bauer Caspers won the 400 in 55.46 and the Knights had runner-up relays in the 4x800 and 4x100.

Maddox Sullivan of Davenport Central won the 800 in 2:03.56 and Central DeWitt’s Olson took second (2:04.75).

Davenport North’s best finish came from freshman Cunnell Burrage, who took second in the 200 (23.81). Clinton’s Ajai Russell won the discus with a throw of 167-08.