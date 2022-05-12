Saddler fuels Spartans to state-qualifying title

ELDRIDGE — Pleasant Valley High School's Ryan Saddler has been looking up at Muscatine’s Nolan Recker all spring in the shot put.
“He’s been the one dude every single day in practice, I’ll put a mark in the ground and be like, ‘This is where Nolan is at,’” Saddler said.
On the hottest day of the track & field season, Saddler finally got the best of the Drake Relays sixth-place finisher Thursday afternoon at the Class 4A state-qualifying meet.
Saddler unleashed a personal-best toss of 54 feet, 8 inches to prevail over Recker.
“I woke up this morning and knew it was going to be a great day,” Saddler said. “I had a good lift this morning, went heavy and came out on that first throw with a big one.
“To do what I did and to finally beat him, I don’t know how to explain it.”
PV won a half-dozen events and followed up its Mississippi Athletic Conference championship with a state-qualifying win with 169.33 points. North Scott was runner-up with 150 points and Bettendorf took third with 108.83.
Recker still had plenty to be excited about for next week.
Headed to Yale University in the fall, he bettered his own school record and won the discus with a heave of 183-4 and finished runner-up in the shot put to qualify for state in both events.
“I’ve been trying to break that 180 barrier all season, so it is great to come out here at the state-qualifying meet and do that,” he said. “I’ve been getting more technically sound in the discus. I hit it with a good height, nice release and it went over the 180 line.
“I’m feeling really good right now with the discus. The shot put, I’ve got a lot to work on.”
Bettendorf’s Calvin Curcija accounted for three wins, winning the open 400 (49.5) and anchoring the sprint medley and 1,600 relays.
North Scott matched PV with six wins. It also had three runner-up finishes and five thirds.
Sam Skarich (high jump), Darnell Butler (long jump) and Dane Treiber (200) collected victories as did the Lancers’ 400, 800 and 3,200 relays.
“After coming back from MAC, we definitely had to come out and show it in the district meet,” Butler said. “That’s what we did. We all performed well.
“Coach (Joe) Greenwood trains a good group of athletes here.”
Butler jumped a personal-best 21 feet, 11 ¼ inches. It was eight inches farther than he had jumped at any point this spring.
“I knew it was going to be hot and I used that to my advantage,” he said. “I prepped this week in the heat, and I didn’t let it zap me today. I was feeling good during warmups and had a pep talk with my coach. He said, ‘Go get it today,’ and that’s what I did.”
PV went 1-2 in all three distance events. Jacob Mumey won the 800 and 3,200 while Tarun Vedula clipped Mumey for the victory in the 1,600.
The Drake Relays winning shuttle hurdle relay took first in 1:00.13, and PV also received a win from Makhi Wilson in the 110 hurdles.
Davenport West’s NaZion Caruthers automatically qualified for state in three events. He won the 100 in 10.99 seconds and was second in the 200 and 400. He ran a season-best time of 49.67 in the quarter-mile.
“I was able to compete today, run good times and close to a PR in the 100 in this hot weather,” Caruthers said. “(Curcija) was great competition for me in the 400, so he was able to push me harder.
“It is a great feeling to grind through three races and qualify for state.”
Muscatine won the distance medley relay, and Bettendorf’s Parker Miller prevailed in the 400 hurdles.
Photos: Class 4A state-qualifying track and field meet
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija and Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers compete in the boys 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Katelyn Kiefer competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Ellie Erpelding competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Ashton Urmie competes in the boys high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Ellie Erpelding competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Joey VanWetzinga competes in the boys shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Grace Graham competes in the girls high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Zaie Miller competes in the boys long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the boys discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Brianna Offut competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Saela Marshall competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sam Skarich competes in the boys high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the boys shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Calla Brunkan competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Jamae Cross competes in the boys long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Anaisa Ocampo competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Athena Nelson competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Saddler competes in the boys discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Ella McLauglin competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Katelyn Kiefer competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Barnell Butler competes in the boys long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Elodie Stroup competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Dylan Parrott competes in the boys shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Rachel Vonderhaar competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Kirialiaz Rivera competes in the boys long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Dylan Marti competes in the boys long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Sophie Wiklund competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Idris Thomas competes in the boys high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese O'Donnell competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Campbell Dopler competes in the girls 400 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Phearless Caruthers competes in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Naxiah Howell and Janelle Harrell competes in the girls 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Ashley Smith competes in the girls 400 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Blake Fitzgerrel competes in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners play in the sprinklers during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Andrew Miller and Bettendorf's Nick Murray compete in the boys 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Parker Miller competes in the boys 400 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Mumey and Andrew Miller embrace after competing in the boys 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Lois Blackman competes in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Avery Horner competes in the girls 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Dane Treiber competes in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners play in the sprinklers during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Fiona Flynn competes in the girls 400 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lizzie Harrison competes in the girls 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Dane Treiber and Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers compete in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Peyton Madison, Bettendorf's Kennah Block and Davenport West's Rachel Wildemuth compete in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers competes in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners play in the sprinklers during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Gage Rath competes in the boys 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Mumey competes in the boys 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners play in the sprinklers during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Finn McMillan competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grant Necker competes in the boys 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Khaliah Knox competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers competes in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Ella Schroeder, right, embraces a teammate after competing in the girls 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Raymond Lovell competes in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Avery Horner competes in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Maddie Gill and Bettendorf's Avery Horner compete in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Luke Weas competes in the boys 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Ty Cozad, Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers and Davenport North's Savior Vesey compete in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Max Doran competes in the boys 110 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the girls distance medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Avery Horner competes in the girls 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Parker Miller competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Faith Nead competes in the girls distance medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Janelle Harrell and Pleasant Valley's Rhema Saddler compete in the girls 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Carson Bohonek competes in the girls 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Janelle Harrell competes in the girls 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli hands the baton to Tessa Teagarden as they compete in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Taylor Buhr competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Ella Schroeder competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Rhema Saddler and Davenport North's Naziah Howell compete in the girls 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's McKenzie Borden competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich and Bettendorf's McKenzie Borden compete in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Fiona Glynn competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Hannah Ford competes in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff hands the baton to Malayna Albertson as they compete in the girls distance medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Gia McDermott competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Tarun Vedula competes in the boys distance medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson and Muscatine's Ty Cozad competes in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson competes in the boys 110 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Kazier Riley hands the baton to Rickey Trudell as they compete in the boys distance medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija and Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers compete in the boys 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Maddie Gill competes in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Morgan Bequeaith competes in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Savior Vesey competes in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Saddler competes in the boys shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Saddler competes in the boys shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge. Saddler threw a career-best 54 feet, 8 inches to win the competition.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge. Hanenburg set a school record with a 40-foot, 8-inch throw.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf' runners compete in the girls sprint medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Caroline Ramirez competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Aerielle Johnson hands the baton to Merin Crowder as they compete in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Cortez Goodwin competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Tarun Vedula competes in the boys 3200 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Logan Soedt competes in the boys 3,200-meter relay Thursday afternoon at the Class 4A state-qualifying meet in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grant Necker competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Dylan Moeller competes in the girls 3000 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge. Moeller won the event.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Mumey competes in the boys 3,200 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday. Mumey won the 800 and 3,200 for the Spartans.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Maddox Sullivan competes in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine'sElla Schroeder competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Merin Crowder competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams hands the baton to Calista Rasmer as they compete in the girls 3,200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Josie Case competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Kennah Block competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Ty Harmsen and Pleasant Valley's Michael Chang compete in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Ava Kwak competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Addy Patten competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Kyle Hopewell competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Ashley Smith competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the girls sprint medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Olivia Vassier competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Jackson Stradt competes in the boys 3200 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Shelby Solberg competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Abbey Smith competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lexi Minard competes in the girls 3000 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Parker Miller competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Kylie Daily competes in the girls 3000 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's AJ Owens competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the boys sprint medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet on Thursday in Eldridge. Curcija was part of three wins for the Bulldogs.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Trevor Kilburg competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Avian Watson competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Andrew Miller competes in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Aiden Bowser competes in the boys 3200 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Isaiah Martinez competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Kaitlin Carr competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calista Rasmer competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
