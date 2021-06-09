Schaad leads Geneseo contingent of state qualifiers

GENESEO — In addition to chasing a postseason pole vault title, Geneseo junior standout Malakai Schaad was looking to soar to new heights at Wednesday's Illinois Class 2A boys' track and field sectional meet at Bob Reade Field.

Looking to clear 16 feet, Schaad had to content himself with an effort of 15 feet and one inch (4.60 meters), but that was still more than good enough for him to earn his first sectional pole vault championship.

"I found out that the way they're running the state meet this year, it would be more beneficial for me to jump higher for seeding," said Schaad, who earlier this season set the Maple Leafs' team record by clearing 15 feet and six inches. "That way, I wouldn't get stuck behind a bunch of guys.

"It's always disappointing when the P.R. doesn't come, but tonight was a good night for jumping and I had fun, even with no P.R."

With Schaad's younger brother Cooper, a freshman, also advancing in the pole vault by clearing 13 feet to tie Kewanee's Xander Gruszeczka for third place and with four second-place finishes, the Maple Leafs finished third out of the 13-team field with 63.5 points.