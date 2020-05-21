Sectionals would have given Erie-Prophetstown track a chance to shine at home

"I think Eric could've qualified in multiple events," said Schlagheck, "and Blake, in the discus, every year he would add five to 10 feet to his top throws. He throws like that (tonight), and he's going to state. We had a lot of kids looking to take the next step forward."

Among the teams that were slated to join E-P tonight was Morrison, which was ranked first in the 1A preseason poll and had the goal of a state championship after placing fourth at last year's gathering at Eastern Illinois University.

A host of other Three Rivers squads — Bureau Valley, Fulton, Orion, Riverdale, Rockridge, Sherrard and Sterling Newman — would have also been in the field, along with Western Big 6 member Alleman.

"Morrison has a tremendous team," Schlagheck said, "but one of the things we stress as a team is that we can have some individual success, but to have team success, everyone has to pitch in. I felt like we could be with Morrison, score points in a lot of events and see how things would shake out."

Looking beyond tonight's meet that never got off the ground, Erie-Prophetstown appears to be well-equipped to maintain its success come next spring, despite the graduation of a strong senior group.