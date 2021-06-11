Sherrard captures Class 1A Erie Sectional team track & field title

Individually, Belha took the 3200 title (10:00.44), then captured the 1600 gold in 4:33.04. In both races, the Tiger senior topped Riverdale sophomore standout Tommy Murray, who also advances to Charleston with clockings of 10:01.90 and 4:39.90, respectively.

"When I know he's behind me and pushing me, then I'm going to have my best race," Belha said of Murray.

In the 3200, West Carroll senior Briar Nevills, pushed both Belha and Murray as he finished third and qualified on time with 10:08.73 effort.

"That helps," said Belha, "having good competition like that to push me."

Gorey swept both of the hurdles events, with his time of 16.75 seconds in the 110 high hurdles topping teammate Noah Bradarich (17.10) for first place. In the 300 intermediate hurdles, Gorey's 42.74 topped Morrison's Brady Wolf (43.40).

"I'm pretty sure I got a P.R. in the 300s, and in the 110s, it just felt so smooth," Gorey said. "It was amazing having Noah in there, too. I helped him at the beginning, but he pushed me even more and helped me at the end of the race."