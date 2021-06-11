Sherrard captures Class 1A Erie Sectional team track & field title

ERIE — Back in the autumn, the Sherrard and Riverdale boys' cross country teams enjoyed a spirited postseason rivalry, finishing one-two at the IHSA Class 1A cross country regionals.
With several of the same athletes on hand, that rivalry carried over into the spring track & field season, especially at Friday night's 1A Erie Sectional at Wayne Hein Memorial Field.
Led by multiple titles from Jacob Belha in the distance events and Mike Gorey in the hurdles, Sherrard tallied 87 points to edge Three Rivers West Division team champ Riverdale by four for the sectional team title. Meet host Erie-Prophetstown was a distant third with 63 points.
"At the conference meet, we tried to win, but it just wasn't in the cards. With sectionals, we were trying to get as many kids to state as possible," said Sherrard coach Joe Lopez. "We told the guys that if we did things right, then everything would take care of itself as far as the team race."
It took a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay by the Tiger quartet of Eli Bernier, Gorey, Alex Wilson and Belha, who combined for an effort of 3:34.00, to secure the team title.
"We got a state qualifier, and we got the points we needed to win," said Lopez, whose mile relay finished second behind Morrison's foursome of Justice Brainerd, Brady Wolf, Skylar Drolema and Alexi Anderson (3:30.16).
Individually, Belha took the 3200 title (10:00.44), then captured the 1600 gold in 4:33.04. In both races, the Tiger senior topped Riverdale sophomore standout Tommy Murray, who also advances to Charleston with clockings of 10:01.90 and 4:39.90, respectively.
"When I know he's behind me and pushing me, then I'm going to have my best race," Belha said of Murray.
In the 3200, West Carroll senior Briar Nevills, pushed both Belha and Murray as he finished third and qualified on time with 10:08.73 effort.
"That helps," said Belha, "having good competition like that to push me."
Gorey swept both of the hurdles events, with his time of 16.75 seconds in the 110 high hurdles topping teammate Noah Bradarich (17.10) for first place. In the 300 intermediate hurdles, Gorey's 42.74 topped Morrison's Brady Wolf (43.40).
"I'm pretty sure I got a P.R. in the 300s, and in the 110s, it just felt so smooth," Gorey said. "It was amazing having Noah in there, too. I helped him at the beginning, but he pushed me even more and helped me at the end of the race."
Sherrard also captured the 4x800 relay title, with the quartet of Dayton Hauger, Adam Brimeyer, Alex Wilson and Jordan Maynard combining for a time of 8:32.60. Individually, Wilson also qualified in the pole vault by clearing 3.25 meters to finish second behind Erie-Prophetstown's Parker Holldorf (3.90 meters).
For the runner-up Rams, David Arney took the triple jump title (12.54 meters), besting teammate and fellow state qualifier William Leighty (12.47 meters).
In addition to Murray's silver medals in the distance races, Landis Musser took second in the 800 with a 2:03.03 clocking. Arney scored silver in the long jump (6.14 meters) and the 100 (11.09 seconds) as well as with Riverdale's 4x100 relay (45.17).
"I'm very happy to be able to compete in all my events at Charleston," said Arney. "But I'm also kind of disappointed in myself, not taking home the titles in the long jump and 100. Those points could've helped us to win the sectional title. ... We talked the whole week about having a chance to bring home the title. Sadly, we didn't."
Rockridge sophomore Peyton Locke bagged a pair of sectional golds, winning the open 100 (10.92) and 200 (22.80). Fellow Rocket Ryan Parchert won the shot put (14.72 meters).
In the discus, Orion's Josh Spranger won with a 42.25 meters mark.
For the host Panthers, Braxton Froeliger cleared 6.18 meters to win the high jump, then teamed with Michael Carlson, Cameron Stout and Alex Gustaf for the 4x100 relay title in 44.72. Three-fourths of that team, with Ben Lantz in place of Carlson, also won the 4x200 in 1:33.83.
Other local winners Friday were Alleman's Michael Turner in the 800 (2:02.86) and Morrison's Drolema in the high jump (1.85 meters) and fellow Mustang Alex Anderson in the 400 (51.65).