Sherrard girls shine at TRAC track and field meet

"I remember going in not fully prepared, because they started the running events early before having a chance to really warm up. I just had to shift my mindset to get myself prepared."

Kindelsperger, who captured an individual Class 1A regional cross country championship this past fall for Alleman, was equally happy with her efforts in the mile race.

"It was harder than the 3200, which after putting so much on my legs, that was to be expected," she said.

Also scoring multiple gold medals for the Tigers were the relay quartet of Lilly Russell, Sarah Neal, Sydney Adamson and Ava Thomas. The four brought home titles in both the 400 (53.78) and 800 (1:54.97) relay events.

Further bolstering Sherrard were wins in three of the five field events, with the duo of Olivia Meskan and Charlotte Frere taking titles in the shot put and discus, respectively. In the jumps, Kadence McCartney won the high jump and Kelsey Hutchins did likewise in the triple jump.