Sherrard girls shine at TRAC track and field meet

Another sign of a COVID-affected high school sports season was on display at the Three Rivers Conference girls' track and field championships Thursday night.
Unlike most years when all the member schools compete in one race at the same site, this year's Three Rivers meet was broken down by the conference's divisional alignment, with the West Division schools competing at Morrison and the East squads at Kewanee.
The same format will apply to the Three Rivers boys' track meets next week. The East teams will run on Wednesday at Bureau Valley High School in Manlius, with the West squads set to compete at Riverdale next Friday.
In the girls' competition at Morrison's Bud Cole Field, the Sherrard Tigers got a record-breaking performance in the 3,200-meter run from senior Mattie Kindelsperger to highlight a solid team effort as they tallied 192 points to roll to the TRAC West championship, outdistancing runner-up Orion (109) and third-place Rockridge (78 points).
Kindelsperger, who transferred to Sherrard from Alleman last November after a successful cross country season, turned in a time of 11 minutes, 29.98 seconds, just over seven seconds better than the old Three Rivers Conference standard of 11:37.20 that dated back to 1985. She then brought home gold in the 1,600 with a time of 5:38.18.
"Honestly, I haven't really thought about it that much," she said of breaking the 36-year-old conference mark set by Prophetstown's Mary Barton. "I actually thought the record had been there for only four years, not for 36.
"I remember going in not fully prepared, because they started the running events early before having a chance to really warm up. I just had to shift my mindset to get myself prepared."
Kindelsperger, who captured an individual Class 1A regional cross country championship this past fall for Alleman, was equally happy with her efforts in the mile race.
"It was harder than the 3200, which after putting so much on my legs, that was to be expected," she said.
Also scoring multiple gold medals for the Tigers were the relay quartet of Lilly Russell, Sarah Neal, Sydney Adamson and Ava Thomas. The four brought home titles in both the 400 (53.78) and 800 (1:54.97) relay events.
Further bolstering Sherrard were wins in three of the five field events, with the duo of Olivia Meskan and Charlotte Frere taking titles in the shot put and discus, respectively. In the jumps, Kadence McCartney won the high jump and Kelsey Hutchins did likewise in the triple jump.
"It was a great team effort," Sherrard head coach Todd Volkert said. "We had 17 PRs broken. In every event, every race, it seemed like someone was stepping up. When I got to school on Thursday, they were already there earlier than expected, talking and excited. With the whole mood about the team, I knew we were going to have a good night."
With a young roster, this was the first conference meet for most of the Tigers.
"For 16 out of 22 girls, this has been their first outdoor season," Volkert said. "Most of them had no idea what to expect. Stepping into this environment, they reacted a lot better than I anticipated."
Individually, Morrison's Jordan Gallentine had the biggest night, sweeping all of the sprints. She took the 100 in 13.46 seconds, then went on the strike gold in the 400 (1:00.85) and the 200 (28.87) races.
Bolstering Orion's runner-up finish were titles by Olivia Thomsen in the 800 (2:34.76) and by pole vaulter Kiliegh Burge. Rockridge's Lauren Oelke swept both hurdles events, posting a time of 17.24 seconds in the 100 highs and winning the 300 low hurdles in 53.56 seconds.
The third-place Rockets also struck gold in the 1,600 relay, with the quartet of Kira Nelson, Madison Heisch, Kierney McDonald and Kylie Meyer combining for a 4:28.04 clocking.
Fourth-place Riverdale (61 points) got its lone gold medal from its 3,200 relay unit of Makenna Bode, Mattea Wuest, Shae Hanrahan and Lauren Lodico, who put up a time of 10:39.53.
TRAC East: In the Three Rivers East meet at KHS Stadium, the Erie-Prophetstown Panthers got three gold medals from junior Riley Packer, including a pair of relay championships, but their 130 points were not quite enough to score a team title as Bureau Valley topped the Panthers 142-130 for the crown.
Individually, Packer took home the 800 in 2:28.21. She then teamed with Dylan Chandler (the 800 runner-up), Jade Nickerson and Jorden Robinson to strike gold in both the 3,200 (11:07.50) and 1,600 (4:30.87) relay events.
E-P also scored three titles in the field events, courtesy of Hayley Wuebben (pole vault), Kennedy Buck (shot put) and Brianna Neumiller (discus).
Fourth-place Kewanee (95 points) got a pair of wins from senior Carley Troxell in the 3,200 (13:06.73) and the 1,600 (6:10.74). Fellow Boilermaker Rachel DeRycke won the 300 low hurdles in 52.01 seconds.