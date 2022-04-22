Sherrard girls take Rockridge Invite title; MerCo boys finish second

EDGINGTON — Another indication of the steadily encroaching return to normalcy on the area prep sports scene happened here Friday evening.

For the first time since 2019, Rockridge High School hosted its Rocket co-ed track and field invitational. The entire 2020 spring season was canceled because of COVID-19, and the ’21 regular season was limited to smaller-scale meets.

Some things remained the same, however, as the Rocket Invite's return after a two-year hiatus also saw some familiar faces competing for both the girls' and the boys' team championships.

In the girls' competition, Three Rivers Conference power Sherrard got multiple individual titles from the duo of sophomore Lillian Russell and junior Kelsey Hutchins, which added up to a team championship with 173.5 points.

"It's been a few years since we've gotten to do this, so we definitely came in with the mindset to win," said Hutchins. "We're executing well now, with all of us working so hard, and this (the Rockridge team title) comes with that."

Individually, Hutchins bagged titles in the long jump (4.23 meters) and the triple jump (9.95 meters) along with Sherrard's 4x400 relay (4:27.16).

"I think I did a pretty good job tonight," she said. "I'm happy with how I performed."

Russell sprinted to the 100 meter dash title in 13.04 seconds, then followed up with a win in the 400, posting a time of 1:02.32 before taking the 200 meter dash in 27.42 seconds.

She also teamed with Sarah Neal, Lauren Copeland and Sydney Adamson on the Tigers' winning 4x100 relay (52.23 seconds).

"I think I did pretty good (Friday), but I'm ready to get better throughout the rest of the season to help us win conference and sectionals," said Russell, who topped teammate Beth Churchill (1:06.43) to win the 400.

"With this meet, several of these teams are in our conference and sectional, so our goal was to come out and compete to our best capabilities."

Also bagging gold medals for the Tigers were Charlotte Frere in the discus (38.81 meters) and the 4x800 relay quartet of Madisyn Skelley, Hailie Shemek, Jocelyn Skelley and Churchill (10:38.40).

In the boys' meet, Mercer County ended up settling for second place behind Monmouth-Roseville, scoring 139 points to finish 11 behind the Titans. However, it was not for a lack of effort on the part of Lucas Arnold.

Arnold scored individual gold medals in the 800 (2:10.82) and the 1600 (5:05.66), edging teammate Derek Coulter (5:06.77) in the latter event.

"Derek and I are always at it, always pushing it," said Arnold, who also helped the Golden Eagles' 4x800 relay take first place with a time of 9:25.88. "Before meets, we're always pushing it hard, and it works."

Coulter won the 3200 in 10:42.03, with teammates Brecken Heinrichs and Trenton Coulter winning the 110 high hurdles (16.40) and the high jump (1.78 meters), respectively.

The latter duo also helped the Eagles' 4x100 relay to a first-place, 45.83 clocking.

"Time-wise, I did pretty good," said Derek Coulter. "I had a new P.R. in the 3200, and I'm pretty happy about that."

Other golden performances: In the girls' competition, the host Rockets saw one of their own capture a gold medal, as Briece Begyn cleared 1.52 meters to win the high jump title.

Mercer County had a pair of individual champions as Eden Mueller won the 3200 meter run with a time of 11:49.16 and Molly Hofmann took the 100 high hurdles title with a clocking of 17.439 seconds, edging Begyn (17.445) for the gold.

Mueller made it a dual-gold night, winning the 1600 in 5:41.11.

Orion's Mary Mohr was also a gold medalist, clearing 2.13 meters to win the pole vault.

On the boys' side, Rockridge crowned a pair of champions in Alex Zarlatanes and Peyton Locke. Zarlatanes' threw of 42.34 meters won the discus, while Locke captured the 100 meter dash in 11.13 seconds and won the 200 in 23.22 seconds.

Sherrard's Brody Bernier was the pole vault champion with an effort of 3.20 meters, the first of three Tigers to score individual titles Friday.

Dylan Russell struck gold in the 400 meter dash with a time of 53.46 seconds, while Noah Bradarich won the 300 intermediate hurdles with a 45.10 clocking.

