SHERRARD — Since the 2023 prep track and field season moved outdoors, the Sherrard girls' squad has been the picture of perfection at its bigger meets.

In their four invitational appearances this spring, the Tigers have come away with the team title every time.

Starting with Monmouth-Roseville's Titan Invitational and then the Rockridge Invite, last week saw Sherrard add to its championship haul with first-place finishes at Alleman's Phil Sailer Invitational and its own Tiger Relays meet.

Now, the Tigers are striving for more perfection at Thursday's Three Rivers Conference meet at Erie's Wayne Hein Memorial Field. Sherrard is taking aim at its third consecutive TRAC crown.

"With the way we finished last year and returning virtually everybody, we knew we had a great base to work with," said Sherrard coach Todd Volkert, whose 2022 squad tied for 17th at the IHSA Class 1A state meet in Charleston after winning its second straight sectional title.

"At the same time, you always hope the incoming girls can provide points here and there along the way, and we've gotten that. It's been a pretty good mix for us."

In terms of the Three Rivers meet at Erie -- where Sherrard will return for next Wednesday's 1A sectional meet -- Volkert sees his squad potentially being pushed by another pack of Tigers.

"To me, it looks like Princeton could be a formidable challenger," he said. "There's several other teams right in that bubble, but Princeton could give us the biggest challenge."

Helping lead the way for this year's Tiger contingent have been a pair of returning state qualifiers in senior Kelsey Hutchins (triple jump, 4x200 relay) and junior Lilly Russell (400, 4x400 relay).

Hutchins went into the outdoor campaign after winning the triple jump title at the Illinois Top Times indoor meet, and recently set a Rockridge Invite record by clearing 11.12 meters. Last week, Russell swept the 100, 200 and 400 sprints at both the Sailer Invite and the Tiger Relays.

The bulk of the state-qualifying 4x200 and 4x400 relays also returned this year, along with Sherrard's state-qualifying 4x800 relay. A key contributor in the relay events is junior Madison Mathis, who is also a standout in the middle distance races.

"We talk a lot about how we understand track and field is an individual sport wrapped in a team concept," Volkert said. "We talk about taking pride when they're putting on the uniform, and hope that provides motivation when they're challenged in their respective events.

"We talk a lot about competing and how to react to competition, and they've really learned and grown as competitors. They've got the talent, and I've enjoyed watching them focus on that in their races."

Having had the regular season to grow and develop their talents, the Tigers are prepared to make the turn into state series competition. For them, that begins with Thursday's conference meet in Erie.

"Before the Tiger Relays, I told them that now, they're in the championship season," Volkert said. "This is what they've been working towards and what the girls have been waiting for. Now is the time to step up and perform."