The Sherrard girls' track and field squad took care of business Thursday night by picking up what it hopes is the first of two three-peats.

Racking up 160.5 points, the Tigers rolled to their third consecutive Three Rivers Conference championship at Wayne Hein Memorial Field in Erie, easily outdistancing runner-up Erie-Prophetstown (86 points).

Set to return to Erie for Wednesday's IHSA Class 1A sectional meet, the Tigers look to follow up their third straight conference championship with a third consecutive sectional title.

Junior sprinter Lilly Russell helped set the pace for Sherrard on the track by sweeping all three of her sprint events. After taking the 100 meters in 13.01 seconds, Russell bagged gold in the 400 with a 1:00.16 clocking.

Russell saved the best for last by putting up a personal-best time of 26.75 seconds to win the 200. Additionally, she teamed with Cami Anderson, Sarah Neal and Kelsey Hutchins to take second in the 4x100 relay (51.90).

As for Hutchins, she finished second to Russell in the 200 and set her own lifetime best with a 27.12-second clocking. She earned another silver in the 4x200 relay (1:52.31), teaming with Anderson, Savannah Hickson and Neal.

In the field events, Hutchins continued her dominance in the triple jump. Clearing a personal-best 11.23 meters, the senior won the conference title by just over a meter and a half.

The Tigers' other gold medal performance came in the 4x800 relay, where the quartet of Sarah Gibson, Madisyn Skelley, Beth Churchill and Madison Mathis took the title in 10:57.96. Individually, Mathis also took second in the 1,600 (5:53.92) and Churchill was the 800 runner-up (2:32.77).

The title in the 1,600 meter run went to E-P's Jillian Norman, who hit the finish line in 5:53.44. In the 800, Morrison's Erika King hit the tape in 2:32.33 to edge out Churchill for the gold medal.

Orion's Olivia Thomsen brought home the 3,200 title with a 12:55.15 clocking.

In the field events, Monmouth-Roseville's Carmyn Huston swept both the shot put (12.07 meters) and the discus (35.21 meters). Kewanee's Larissa Meyer cleared 1.54 meters to win the high jump. E-P's Olivia Purvis took the pole vault crown by clearing a height of 2.77 meters.

Steamers second at NUIC: Fulton's bid for its first Northwest Upstate Illini Conference girls' track title came up short as the Steamers took second with 116 points. Galena tallied 141 points to collect the team crown.

Individually, Fulton's Emery Wherry took home the NUIC title in the 100 high hurdles in 17.31 seconds, besting teammate Brooklyn Thoms (17.58). Thoms was also part of the Steamers' first-place 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

In the 4x100, Thoms teamed with Paige Cramer, Haley Smither and Miraya Pessman for a winning time of 51.88 seconds. The 4x200 quartet of Thoms, Annaka Hackett, Grace Dykstra and Pessman prevailed with a 1:49.80 clocking.

Fulton also scored gold in the 4x400 relay, with the foursome of Dykstra, Pessman, Brooklyn Brennan and Olivia Knott posting a time of 4:22.27.

West Carroll's Emma Randecker earned all three sprint titles. She won the 100 meters in 13.07 seconds, captured the 400 gold medal with a 1:01.39 clocking and finished with a winning effort of 26.72 seconds in the 200.