Sherrard, Rockridge primed for big seasons in girls track and field

"She's definitely a nice addition, that's for sure," Volkert said of Kindelsperger. "Everyone's been working hard at practice, so I'm really excited for the season. A lot will depend on how they handle it, especially the freshmen after not having an eighth-grade season."

Meantime, the Rockets look just as primed to take conference gold this spring after finishing third at the Three Rivers meet and at the Class 1A Erie Sectional two years ago.

Rockridge returns a 2019 state qualifier in senior Lauren Oelke. Oelke was a runner-up at the sectional meet and at the TRAC meet, each time finishing behind Orion's then-senior standout Danielle Taets. She also competed at Charleston in the 4x200 relay.

Fellow senior Kira Nelson was part of the Rockets' sectional- and conference-winning 4x800 and 4x400 relays, the latter quartet going on to finish fourth at the state meet. Two other key pieces of the '19 squad, twin sisters Carlie and Ellie Ruckey, have left the area and are now at Midway (Mo.) High School in the Kansas City area.