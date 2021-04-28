 Skip to main content
Sherrard, Rockridge primed for big seasons in girls track and field
PREP GIRLS TRACK & FIELD | ILLINOIS AREA

Sherrard, Rockridge primed for big seasons in girls track and field

Mattie Kindelsperger, the Illinois Quad Cities All-Metro girls cross country runner of the year, has transferred from Alleman to Sherrard. She'll be big part of Sherrard's distance events this spring.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Based on their performances during the 2019 spring season, the Rockridge and Sherrard girls' track and field squads looked to set themselves up as the teams to watch last spring.

Even with last season winding up a non-starter, cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both teams are confident in what this season has in store as they look to battle for a Three Rivers Conference championship.

"From what I've seen in practice, I'm excited for the season to start and to see the girls compete," said Sherrard head coach Todd Volkert, whose 2019 team was second at the Three Rivers meet with 99 points, finishing behind only Bureau Valley (113 points) and topping Rockridge (81) for the runner-up spot.

"I think we should have a very competitive team this year. We've got 23 girls, but we should be able to cover a lot of events throughout an entire meet. Our talent is pretty deep, especially for having such a young team."

Among the key returners for the Tigers is junior Sydney Adamson, who as a freshman gained valuable experience by competing at the IHSA Class 1A state meet in Charleston in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Classmate Charlotte Frere took sixth at the conference meet in the discus.

The addition of senior and Alleman transfer Mattie Kindelsperger, a 1A regional cross country champion for the Pioneers this past fall, strengthens the Tiger lineup.

"She's definitely a nice addition, that's for sure," Volkert said of Kindelsperger. "Everyone's been working hard at practice, so I'm really excited for the season. A lot will depend on how they handle it, especially the freshmen after not having an eighth-grade season."

Meantime, the Rockets look just as primed to take conference gold this spring after finishing third at the Three Rivers meet and at the Class 1A Erie Sectional two years ago.

Rockridge returns a 2019 state qualifier in senior Lauren Oelke. Oelke was a runner-up at the sectional meet and at the TRAC meet, each time finishing behind Orion's then-senior standout Danielle Taets. She also competed at Charleston in the 4x200 relay.

Fellow senior Kira Nelson was part of the Rockets' sectional- and conference-winning 4x800 and 4x400 relays, the latter quartet going on to finish fourth at the state meet. Two other key pieces of the '19 squad, twin sisters Carlie and Ellie Ruckey, have left the area and are now at Midway (Mo.) High School in the Kansas City area.

"Luckily, we only had two seniors (in 2020), so we're returning the majority of our team, which is great," Rockridge coach Haley MacDonald said. "A lot of them have been playing other sports, so I'm inheriting them in the shape they're in from those sports. We're picking up with about three-fourths of the same team and some new freshmen to fill the gaps for us.

"As far as the conference, that's kind of an unknown. With everyone having last year off, I have no idea what a lot of teams will have this year, so it's going to be a bit of a surprise."

AREA INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH

Lauren Anderson, sr., Ridgewood: Tied for second in the high jump at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet and qualified for state with a fourth-place sectional finish.

Maryn Bollinger, sr., Orion: Finished third at the Three Rivers Conference meet in the 1,600 two years ago and qualified for state with the Chargers' sectional runner-up 4x800 relay, a quartet that also included current junior Izzy Nordstrom.

Alyjah Carter, jr., Fulton: In her debut season, Carter contributed to the Steamers' 4x100 relay that scored silver medals both at sectionals and at the 1A state meet; individually, she was fourth in the 100 at the conference and sixth at sectionals in the same event.

Jordan Gallentine, sr., Morrison: Finished as both the TRAC and sectional runner-up in the 400 meter dash in 2019 and went on to capture eighth at the 1A state meet in Charleston; she also was a top 10 conference finish in the 100.

Lauren Lodico, sr., Riverdale: Scored conference and sectional championships in the 400 meter dash two seasons ago.

Cassidy Miller, jr., Annawan-Wethersfield: Scored top 5 finishes at the LTC meet in both the shot put and discus and captured a 1A sectional championship in the shot put.

Riley Packer, jr., Erie-Prophetstown: Won the 800 at the TRAC meet as a freshman in 2019 and went on to qualify for state in that same event with a runner-up sectional finish.

Anna Paul, sr., Ridgewood: Brought home a Lincoln Trail Conference gold medal in the 100 meters and helped the Spartans' 4x100 relay take second at the LTC meet along with classmates Kiley Martin and Taylor Sall.

