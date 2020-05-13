Sherrard waits a year to retake TRAC summit

SHERRARD — For the better part of a decade, the Sherrard girls' track and field program was the area's standard of excellence.
From 2004 to '13, the Tigers reeled off 10 straight sectional championships, part of a stretch that produced 11 such titles in a 12-season period ('02-13) as well as nine consecutive Three Rivers Conference crowns from '04 to '12.
The high point of that run came in the spring of 2007, when head coach Todd Volkert's squad brought home a state championship. That squad featured nine individual state medalists — including 400-meter gold medalist Ellen Kindelsperger — and three medal-winning relay teams.
After those golden years wound down following the 2013 season, Sherrard has seen its share of ups and downs as it had tried to build itself back up to the heights it reached nearly 15 years ago.
This year's team looked primed to do just that.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the shuttering of the spring sports season, including the Three Rivers meet scheduled for last Thursday at Erie and the Class 1A Mercer County Sectional that was slated for Thursday, the Tigers have had to put their title aspirations on hold.
"I thought with the seniors we had back this year, they were all primed to go out and have a good season," Volkert said of the quartet of Emma Hofmann, Jasmine Mathis, Sarah Sorrell and Carley Whitsell, with Sorrell a returning state qualifier in the shot put and discus, Hofmann in the 800 relay, and Whitsell the reigning TRAC high jump champion.
"We felt really good about that group, about the impact they were going to have with their leadership, and how they had themselves positioned for this season. It's a shame that they had this taken away from them."
At the same time, several talented underclassmen played key roles last spring to help the Tigers finish second to Bureau Valley at the conference meet, and it is those athletes Volkert is looking to in order to carry the torch in 2021.
"A big part of the strength of our current team and its makeup is our younger girls," he said. "We're strong in all three of our underclass groups. Our senior class was going to be very important to this year's team, but we're going to have the bulk of our squad back next year, plus (this year's) eighth graders, who we got to see compete last year in seventh grade.
"We felt like we had a good shot at potentially winning the Three Rivers, although the conference is so good, it's hard to take anything for granted. It would've been nice to see how it unfolded this year, but we're confident we're going to be a pretty good team next year."
Leading the underclassmen who will be back next spring will be sophomore Abi Gerdes, who won the Three Rivers title in the 200 and was runner-up in the 100 as well as a state qualifier with Sherrard's 400 and 800 relays, groups that also included Gerdes' classmate Sydney Adamson.
Another sophomore, Abigail Ernat, won the conference pole vault crown and was sectional runner-up in the same event. Among this year's incoming freshmen, Olivia Meskan took third in the shot put at the Quad City Indoor meet in early March before the plug was pulled on the season.
"Right now, the window for this current run is at the opening end, not the closing end," Volkert said. "Girls in the past have set the stage for the girls that have come after them. You go through transitions, but I believe we're at the start of getting back to where we want to be."
