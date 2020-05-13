Sherrard waits a year to retake TRAC summit

"We felt really good about that group, about the impact they were going to have with their leadership, and how they had themselves positioned for this season. It's a shame that they had this taken away from them."

At the same time, several talented underclassmen played key roles last spring to help the Tigers finish second to Bureau Valley at the conference meet, and it is those athletes Volkert is looking to in order to carry the torch in 2021.

"A big part of the strength of our current team and its makeup is our younger girls," he said. "We're strong in all three of our underclass groups. Our senior class was going to be very important to this year's team, but we're going to have the bulk of our squad back next year, plus (this year's) eighth graders, who we got to see compete last year in seventh grade.

"We felt like we had a good shot at potentially winning the Three Rivers, although the conference is so good, it's hard to take anything for granted. It would've been nice to see how it unfolded this year, but we're confident we're going to be a pretty good team next year."