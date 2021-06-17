Sherrard's Belha, Riverale's Arney take home silver medals

Arney, a senior, finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 44 feet, 2 inches. Arney was seeded 17th coming into the event and surprised himself with how well he did.

"This was my first year doing the triple jump since middle school and to get a medal feels great," Arney said. "I wasn't as satisfied with my performance in the long jump, but I did really well overall."

Arney also came away with an eighth-place medal in the 100 (11.14) and competed on the Riverdale 400 relay team that placed 23rd in a time of 45.45. While he ends his career with a pair of medals, he knows that the future is bright for the Rams track & field program.

"I was the only senior on the team to make it down to state," Arney said. "Our relay team had a few sophomores and freshmen and the state experience is new to them, and the nerves take over. It's a very competitive event and we did great overall as a team."

One of Arney's younger teammates is Tommy Murray, a sophomore distance runner for the Rams who finished the day with a seventh-place finish in the 3200 in a time of 9:54.33, and was 16th in the 1600, clocking 4:41.51.

Murray learned a lot from his first state track experience and hopes to improve upon his times and placement for next season.