Sherrard's Belha, Riverale's Arney take home silver medals

CHARLESTON — With one last race in his high school career, Sherrard distance runner Jacob Belha gave it everything that he had.
The Tigers senior dropped out of the 3200 and put all of his focus into the 1600, a race he came in ranked eighth overall. He finished second with a time of 4:22.91, a new personal best and just over a second behind winner Matthew Olech of Harvest Christian Academy.
While it hurts that he couldn't come away with the gold medal, Belha was proud of his effort in his final high school meet.
"I was definitely excited to finish second, a little upset I couldn't get the win, but that's how it is sometimes," Belha said. "He ran smarter and better than I did, but I am very happy to come away with a silver medal and a personal record."
The Loras College running commit had a specific game plan that he wanted to attack in the race, and that led to a strong final placement.
"The idea was just to go out and not be at the front right away and to feel where I was at," Belha said. "The first 800 meters I played it really hard and just tried not to get pinched. The third lap went well and the last 500 meters I had a lot of energy left."
Belha and Riverdale High School's David Arney both came away with silver medals.
Arney, a senior, finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 44 feet, 2 inches. Arney was seeded 17th coming into the event and surprised himself with how well he did.
"This was my first year doing the triple jump since middle school and to get a medal feels great," Arney said. "I wasn't as satisfied with my performance in the long jump, but I did really well overall."
Arney also came away with an eighth-place medal in the 100 (11.14) and competed on the Riverdale 400 relay team that placed 23rd in a time of 45.45. While he ends his career with a pair of medals, he knows that the future is bright for the Rams track & field program.
"I was the only senior on the team to make it down to state," Arney said. "Our relay team had a few sophomores and freshmen and the state experience is new to them, and the nerves take over. It's a very competitive event and we did great overall as a team."
One of Arney's younger teammates is Tommy Murray, a sophomore distance runner for the Rams who finished the day with a seventh-place finish in the 3200 in a time of 9:54.33, and was 16th in the 1600, clocking 4:41.51.
Murray learned a lot from his first state track experience and hopes to improve upon his times and placement for next season.
"I put in a lot of work over the season and worked through various difficulties," Murray said. "I haven't run in a big race like this before and I learned that if you happen to get hit with a stray elbow from a competitor you can't let that deter you from continuing on."
Also making a name for himself in his first track state experience was Rockridge sophomore Peyton Locke. The sprinter finished seventh in the 100 with a time of 11.10 and sixth in the 200 at 22.92. The performance may not have been his best, but Locke was pleased to get the opportunity to make it to Charleston.
"I'm very happy to place and even to be here," Locke said. "I didn't do my best in either event but there was a lot of community members down here to watch me and my teammates, and they are always supporting us to do better, and it's great to see them care about how we do."