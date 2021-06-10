Sherrard's Frere, A-W's Miller capture state medals

The lack of a 2020 season is something that Frere felt hindered overall progress.

"It sucks to not touch a disc for that long and I started out rusty at the beginning of the season," Frere said. "If we had competed last year I could have built on the year before, but it also made me want to get out and train harder. I didn't get a personal best today and I know that I can always do better and just strive for next season."

Another local thrower who found success was Cassidy Miller from Annawan-Wethersfield. The Titans junior placed fifth in the shot put with a throw of 37-9, and felt similarly to Frere about the loss of a sophomore season.

"I know that I would have been here last year and likely could have been better than fifth," Miller said. "Then I would have extra experience to do better this year as well."

Miller was ranked 13th going into the heats on Thursday, and although she didn't get a personal best, she was pleased to get a medal.

"I feel good about my placement," Miller said. "I was very surprised that I actually did get it. It was a good moment."

Fellow Titan Kennady Anderson earned a medal in the 800 as the freshman finished sixth with a time of 2:25.11. She also competed in the 1600, placing tenth with a time of 5:32.37.