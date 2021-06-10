Sherrard's Kindelsperger takes distance state title

Volkert had high praise for his senior, who transferred to Sherrard recently after spending time at Alleman.

"She works hard and is one of the hardest working distance runners I've coached," Volkert said. "She has incredible mental toughness and doesn't let any set backs affect her."

The win for Kindelsperger meant more to her than just another race, as she was doing it for the woman who inspired her to start running a little over two years ago.

"I wanted to get after it and do this for my grandma, Carol Seitz," Kindelsperger said. "She did a lot of marathons and had me run a 5k once and I really liked it and never looked back. She passed away this past November, and I felt her pushing me on at the end."

Kindelsperger only really started getting serious about running during the early days of the pandemic when there was nothing else to do.

"This title encompasses everything to me, from the late night practices to the extra work put in and missing out on fun with friends on occasion to go and run," Kindelsperger said. "It really means a lot to be here with the team by my side since I didn't get that chance last season. It hasn't really set in what this all really means and that my hard work actually paid off."