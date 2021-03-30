Shumaker leads Tigers to title

TIPTON, Iowa — Twenty months is how long Tipton’s Caleb Shumaker had to wait in order to set up what he is calling the season of opportunities.

After the first outdoor meet of the 2021 prep track season, Shumaker is off to an almost perfect start.

The Northern Iowa recruit dominated the entire field in the 3,200-meter run, anchored the winning 3,200 relay and was the runner-up in the 1,600 to lead the Tigers as they were crowned champions of their home meet with 84 points Tuesday night at Tipton City Park.

Solon, on the strength of eight wins, scored 91.5 points to win the girls side of the Early Bird coed meet.

“This is what track and field is all about,” Shumaker said. “We’re going to be one of the teams to beat at state.”

Shumaker had a disappointing finish to his 2019 track campaign, placing 12th in both the two and one-mile races in his sophomore year.

With nine of the state’s top-10 gone from the longest race and eight of the top-10 departed from the second longest race in Class 2A, it sets Shumaker up for very high expectations.

“This is a redemption season,” he said.