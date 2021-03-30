Shumaker leads Tigers to title

TIPTON, Iowa — Twenty months is how long Tipton’s Caleb Shumaker had to wait in order to set up what he is calling the season of opportunities.
After the first outdoor meet of the 2021 prep track season, Shumaker is off to an almost perfect start.
The Northern Iowa recruit dominated the entire field in the 3,200-meter run, anchored the winning 3,200 relay and was the runner-up in the 1,600 to lead the Tigers as they were crowned champions of their home meet with 84 points Tuesday night at Tipton City Park.
Solon, on the strength of eight wins, scored 91.5 points to win the girls side of the Early Bird coed meet.
“This is what track and field is all about,” Shumaker said. “We’re going to be one of the teams to beat at state.”
Shumaker had a disappointing finish to his 2019 track campaign, placing 12th in both the two and one-mile races in his sophomore year.
With nine of the state’s top-10 gone from the longest race and eight of the top-10 departed from the second longest race in Class 2A, it sets Shumaker up for very high expectations.
“This is a redemption season,” he said.
After claiming the individual crown at the 2A cross country state meet in October, Shumaker looked to be in midseason form on a chilly and windy March night.
He led wire-to-wire in the 3,200 race. He lapped all but the second and third place finishers en route to a time of 9 minutes, 43.26 seconds.
That time is 15 seconds faster than his best time from two years ago and 23 seconds faster than the 10:06 he ran at state.
“I’ve put a lot of miles this offseason,” Shumaker said. “I just came ready to go.”
Over 20 minutes later, he anchored the 3,200 relay and broke away from Mount Vernon’s anchor to end the race in 8:45.61.
Cody Bohlmann, a junior, is the lone returner in the quartet that left Drake Stadium with a fifth-place finish in 2019. Three of the four ran splits under 2:10.
“I’ve been telling them those are some of the best athletes in the state in the four-by-eight,” Bohlmann said.
The mile was the most thrilling event.
Camanche’s Dylan Darsidan drafted behind Shumaker and Solon’s Tyler Bilskie and passed those two in the final 150 meters to finish his three individual events undefeated.
“That’s my (future) roommate (at UNI) so we’ll be chopping heads next meet,” Shumaker said.
The Tigers’ distance medley relay, out of the first heat, breezed through the competition with a time of 4:05.38. In five events, they had a top-3 finisher.
Darsidan fancies himself as a mid-distance runner on the track. While still wanting to focus on the 800 and 1,600-meter runs, the Northern Iowa commit tested the 400-meter dash waters for his third individual event.
He blitzed the field and crossed the line in 52.50 seconds to claim first. It is the beginning of a decision for Darsidan on his third individual event come Drake and the state meet: The open 400 or the 3,200.
“It all depends on how the rest of the year goes,” Darsidan said. “Going into it, I wasn’t so sure about the 400. Now seeing what I did, I think it’s something we might focus on to get me out to Drake.”
The Indians’ senior also finished first in the half-mile.
Jordan Lawrence, out of lane six in both races, placed first in the 100 and 200-meter dash for Camanche plus a third-place leap of 19 feet, 2.5 inches in the long jump.
It was a record-setting night for North Cedar’s Kelly Proesch, smashing her own school record in the 100-meter hurdles with a finishing time of 15.31 seconds.
A state place winner in the hurdles two seasons ago, the Knights senior also won the 100-meter dash.
“I was hoping to hit (the) blue standard tonight, but I guess I’ll get what I can take,” Proesch said.
Proesch didn’t make the finals in the 100 dash the last time teams competed on the track. That is the primary goal in her final season donning the purple and silver.
“The main goal is to win it,” she said.
Central DeWitt, the lone metro school in the field, walked away with three winners. Cole Miller claimed the discus with a toss of 140 feet, 1 inch while the Sabers sprint medley and 400 relays dashed to first place.
Easton Valley’s shuttle hurdle relay and Jaxon Sander of North Cedar (400 hurdles) were victorious.
Midland’s Jaden Gatts jumped 4 feet, 10 inches to tie for the top spot in the high jump.