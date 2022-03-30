Jumping success: Skarich siblings soar for North Scott track & field programs

ELDRIDGE — Sometimes teenage siblings can't tolerate being in the same room without bickering or trying to one-up the other.

But when it comes to North Scott High School's Sam and Sydney Skarich, it is quite the opposite. There is a tight bond and mutual admiration for one another.

"People are like, 'Do you guys ever fight?'" Sydney said. "I'm like, 'No, not really.' We just get along better than a lot of other siblings do."

There is one exception.

If there is an squabble, it usually stems from competition.

"When we are trying to win and compete against each other, that's when things change," Sam said.

Outwardly, the Skarichs come across low key. Inwardly, they are intense competitors.

Their father, Kevin, played college basketball at St. Cloud State. Their mother, Paula, ran track at the University of Northern Iowa and later coached. With that, Sam and Sydney have been around athletics and competition for much of their upbringing.

"They taught us how to compete and never quit," Sam said. "If we didn't have that, I don't know if we'd be in the situation we are in right now."

Sam, a senior, and Sydney, a sophomore, are each four-sport athletes.

Both are high jump standouts for the North Scott track & field programs.

About a month ago, Sydney went to the Dickinson Relays inside the UNI-Dome and cleared 5 feet, 5 inches in the high jump to hit the Drake Relays Blue Standard. It was a personal best and just an inch off Erica Loussaert's school record.

About 24 hours later, Sam sailed over the bar at 6-6 in the same meet to secure his spot into the Drake Relays. It also was a personal best and tied the school record.

"I saw she got it the night before, so I was like, 'Oh great, I got to get it,'" Sam said. "It put the pressure on me, but I was happy for her that she got it. It encouraged me more to get it."

Sydney was glued to her phone and computer at home watching Sam's high jump competition unfold.

"I wanted him to get (the Blue Standard) so bad," she said.

They'll frequently ride home together after track & field practice and discuss each other's day. They make it a priority, when schedules allow, to attend each other's athletic events.

"Our parents made sure we were there for each other, focusing and trying to help each other and coach each other as much as we could," Sam said.

When Sam learned how to ride a bicycle at age 6, Sydney was out in the driveway attempting to do it the next day.

"As long as I can remember, if he would do something, the next day I would try and do it," Sydney said. "So by the end of that next day, I knew how to ride a bike.

"He pushes me so much to do things."

There is one area Sydney has an advantage over her older brother.

"I've got a little more (high jump) form than you do," she said.

Sam agreed.

"Yeah, it is mostly athleticism for me," he said. "My technique is better than last year, but it is still far from perfect."

Particularly at a young age, there was an element of competitiveness to everything, even leaving the grocery story and racing to the car.

"We'd be running through the parking lot while our mom is yelling at us to not get hit by a car," Sam recalled.

Neither consider track & field their primary love.

Sam, a pitcher and middle infielder, has signed a letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Southeastern Community College in Burlington.

Sydney considers softball her top sport. The middle infielder started 21 games as an eighth-grader for Holly Hoelting's softball team.

"A lot of other sports you start in fourth grade with club, so I didn't get into track until junior high," Sydney said. "I'm really starting to like it a lot."

There is no down time for either one.

Sam does football, basketball, track & field and baseball. Sydney competes in volleyball, basketball, track & field and softball.

"When you're not in a season, you can lose focus of what you're trying to do for the next season," Sam said. "You lose strength and can get in bad habits. When you're always focused, staying active and getting stronger, it helps you in all aspects of other sports."

Sam didn't participate in track & field his first two years of high school. He was planning to lift and get ready for baseball last spring, but his mother convinced him to give track & field a try.

"I think it was the old track coach in her coming out," Sam said. "I don't really like running, but I knew I was able to jump from basketball when I was younger.

"There was a big red mat for me to land on, so once I realized it didn't hurt, I might as well throw my body over the bar."

Sam won last year's Mississippi Athletic Conference meet and Class 4A state qualifier with a leap of 6-5. He qualified for the Drake Relays and was just outside the top 10 at state.

An individual state championship, the outright school record and competing for a Drake Relays title are at the top of his goal list this spring.

"Last year was a great opportunity," he said. "This year, I'm going to try and win. The experience is already there for me, so now I want to have some great memory behind it and try and reach a height I never have before."

Sydney, also on the Lancers' shuttle hurdle relay and runs 400s and 800s, is the defending MAC champion in the high jump (5-3) and was seventh at last year's 4A state meet.

She's already exceeded last year's season best before the outdoor season.

"It shows me how much potential I have," she said. "I was just trying to clear opening height last year. This year, I've got the mindset of not failing but winning."

The ultimate dream is for both to be inside Drake Stadium in mid-May and come home with state championship medals.

"It would be pretty cool to be up there and winning state together," Sam said. "I don't know if it has ever happened before, especially in the same event.

"That's what we're working toward right now."

