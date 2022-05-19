Skarich becomes North Scott's first state high jump champion

DES MOINES — Even though Sam Skarich was winning meets consistently during the season and accounted himself well at the Drake Relays, the North Scott High School senior was not exactly certain how that would translate to the state meet.

After watching the warmups of Thursday morning’s Class 4A competition, Skarich knew a championship was within reach.

“In warmups I was watching the other guys, I got really confident after that,” he said.

Belief turned into triumph.

In just his second year high jumping, Skarich became North Scott’s first state field events champion in 34 years with a clearance of 6 feet, 8 inches at Drake Stadium.

“A lot of great athletes have gone through North Scott, so to have my name be in there is just unbelievable,” said Skarich, who joined Darren Smith (1988 long jump) as North Scott’s only field event titlists.

Skarich sailed over the bar at 5-10, 6-0, 6-2, 6-4 and 6-6 on his first attempt. The difference in the competition was Skarich clearing 6-8 on his second try compared to Cedar Falls’ Jacob Kieler needing three attempts.

“That was the kid I was eyeing coming in,” Skarich said of Kieler, the Drake Relays runner-up. “I know he is really talented. Once it was down to us two, I knew it was time.”

Urged by his mother, Paula, to go out for track and field last season, Skarich has quickly ascended to the top.

After a less than desirable performance at last year’s state championships, Skarich leaned on his experience and a mentality shift to reach the top.

Skarich is a two-time Mississippi Athletic Conference and 4A state-qualifying champion, but he didn’t place in the top 10 at state a year ago.

“Last year, I didn’t know what to expect, big crowd and nerves,” Skarich said. “This year, my senior year, it was my last shot. I just wanted to try and have some fun.”

He leaves with an individual state title and the school record (6-9).

“A lot of improvement, a lot of work with my teammates and coaches,” Skarich said.

As he secured the title, his first thought was his mother.

“Just how she pushed me to try and get me better over the last two years,” he said. “My coaches stayed with me and my teammates kept encouraging me the entire time.”

Pleasant Valley’s Jacob Mumey broke a school record in the 3,200 to finish second place in 4A. Mumey clocked in at 9:13.85, just eclipsing Karson Sommer’s previous PV best of 9:13.98.

Mumey was in seventh place after an opening mile of 4:37, but he slowly crept toward the front. In his final lap of 63 seconds, he passed three runners to earn his best state finish.

“The guys kept dying off and I just felt good and kept going,” Mumey said. “It was awesome.”

Mumey said the strategy was to be in the top 10 at the halfway point. He was confident enough in his foot speed over the last 800 meters.

It turned out exactly as he planned.

“I know I have speed and I can beat guys with it,” Mumey said. “As long as I’m in a tight pack or with some guys at the end, I know I can out-sprint them.”

After his strong run at the Drake Relays last month, Mumey admitted the school record became a focus. His final push at the end was enough to top Sommer’s mark from 2016.

“I’m so happy,” Mumey said. “To come out here and actually do it, it feels great.”

Iowa City High is the overnight leader in 4A with 25.5 points, followed by West Des Moines Dowling (19) and North Scott (15).

Davenport West sophomore Idris Thomas, who came into the state meet seeded 10th in the high jump, leaped a personal best 6-6 to claim bronze.

Thomas cleared 6-4 on his second effort and 6-6 on his first before bowing out at 6-8. His previous best before Thursday was 6-4 at the Bettendorf meet last month.

North Scott sophomore Zach McMillian collected fourth place in the discus with a heave of 177-11, his third throw in the competition.

“I’m incredibly pleased,” McMillian said. “I can’t wait for the next two years. I think I can make more progress with the coaches and can keep it going.”

McMillian fouled on three of his six attempts, but his other three tries went at least 169 feet.

“I just kept my head down at practice and always working hard,” he said of his improvement this spring. “The coaches showed incredible support and were always helping. If I had an off day, they knew what was wrong and helped me through it.”

Iowa recruit Walker Whalen of Indianola threw a state-meet record 204-9 to win the competition.

Muscatine’s Nolan Recker, who came in as the top seed in the discus, missed the final by one inch. Last year’s state runner-up finished ninth at 159-5.

Bettendorf’s Calvin Curcija was ninth in the 400 and West’s NaZion Caruthers finished 10th. Caruthers did qualify for Saturday’s finals in the 100 and 200.

PV, the Drake Relays champion in the shuttle hurdle relay, qualified for Saturday's final with the top preliminary time in 60.22 seconds.

