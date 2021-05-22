Sommer shines in downpour, takes second in 1,600

DES MOINES — There have been occasions during Kole Sommer’s high school cross country and track careers when he has not responded well to adversity within a race.

Sommer had every reason to wilt Saturday afternoon, running in a torrential downpour with standing water accumulating on the Drake Stadium track.

The Pleasant Valley High School senior, however, embraced it and put together the best state performance of his career.

Sommer earned a runner-up finish in the Class 4A 1,600 meters in 4 minutes, 21.86 seconds — less than three seconds behind Iowa City Liberty’s Bo Gryp.

“It was a really fun race, honestly,” Sommer said. “I felt once it started raining, it kind of woke me up and I was ready to go.

“I finally had a good performance at a state meet.”

Sommer led for almost six laps of Thursday’s 3,200 meters but settled for fourth.

This time, Sommer sat back in the opening lap, moved up toward the halfway mark and throughout the third lap.

“I was planning on going the third lap,” Sommer said. “I did that really well. I put myself in position to win, but I didn’t quite have the kick that Bo had at the end.”