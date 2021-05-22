Sommer shines in downpour, takes second in 1,600

DES MOINES — There have been occasions during Kole Sommer’s high school cross country and track careers when he has not responded well to adversity within a race.
Sommer had every reason to wilt Saturday afternoon, running in a torrential downpour with standing water accumulating on the Drake Stadium track.
The Pleasant Valley High School senior, however, embraced it and put together the best state performance of his career.
Sommer earned a runner-up finish in the Class 4A 1,600 meters in 4 minutes, 21.86 seconds — less than three seconds behind Iowa City Liberty’s Bo Gryp.
“It was a really fun race, honestly,” Sommer said. “I felt once it started raining, it kind of woke me up and I was ready to go.
“I finally had a good performance at a state meet.”
Sommer led for almost six laps of Thursday’s 3,200 meters but settled for fourth.
This time, Sommer sat back in the opening lap, moved up toward the halfway mark and throughout the third lap.
“I was planning on going the third lap,” Sommer said. “I did that really well. I put myself in position to win, but I didn’t quite have the kick that Bo had at the end.”
The conditions were nasty for the 1,600, the worst of the three-day meet.
“It was crazy,” Sommer said. “Normally when it is raining, a track is a track. You could definitely feel it, though, stepping into tangible water and all the splashes.
“I’m pretty proud of myself for how I bounced back.”
Davenport West’s NaZion Caruthers finished eighth in the 100 meters, and Bettendorf’s Nick Moore just missed earning a medal with a ninth-place showing in the 800 despite running a season-best 1:57.62.
Class 1A
Calamus-Wheatland’s Chase Knoche finished his last high school state meet with three medals.
After anchoring the Warriors to second in the distance medley relay Friday, Knoche ran a lifetime best of 1:57.16 to get third in the 800 meters Saturday. Madrid’s Jason Renze secured the title in 1:56.57.
Knoche, running in the worst of the conditions, came back to place seventh in the 1,600 in 4:37.18.
Wapello’s sprint medley relay came in fourth, and its 400 relay collected fifth. The Indians finished 10th in 1A with 21 points.