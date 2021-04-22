Sommer's late surge leads to second place in mile

Darsidan was the top 2A finisher and Knoche was the only 1A runner in the 16-person field.

Clinton's Joe Simpson uncorked a personal-best throw of 53-3 to place eighth in the shot put.

"This keeps pushing me," Simpson said. "I can keep throwing farther. It was good to see where I stack up against other 4A competition for the state meet.

"To be third out of the 4A throwers, that's promising."

Simpson, who came out of the first of two flights, marked on all six throws. He threw 52-7 1/4 in the preliminaries and then had three throws surpass that in the finals, including two exceeding 53 feet.

"Once I got into the finals, I could let it loose," Simpson said. "I've had a problem with scratching early in the season, so to get all six throws in, that's very pleasing, especially since I was increasing (distance) on every throw."

Simpson believes he can add significant distance to his throws between now and the state-qualifying meet in three weeks.

"I've still got a foot or two," he said. "I just have to make that throw when I'm in the competition."