Sommer's late surge leads to second place in mile

DES MOINES — As Kole Sommer approached the bell lap of the 1,600-meter run Thursday afternoon at Drake Stadium, the Pleasant Valley distance runner had a singular focus.
"I figured it was my last Drake Relays and I just wanted to give it everything I had left in the tank," Sommer said. "I just started moving and it went really well."
It sure did.
Sommer covered the last 400 meters in 60 seconds and closed as runner-up in 4 minutes, 20.66 seconds — about two seconds behind champion Nate Mueller of ADM.
The senior finished the day with two lifetime bests and two medals.
Sommer ran 9:24.62 to place eighth in the 3,200, a personal best by 10 seconds and the seventh fastest time in PV history. His 1,600 time bettered his previous best of 4:24.46 he ran at the Deac Ryan Relays in Eldridge two-plus weeks ago.
"To have two pretty good PRs during the same day and running 4:20 on tired legs after a best-ever two mile, I was really happy with it," Sommer said.
Sommer was in sixth place at the halfway point of the 1,600 in 2:13.75. He fell back to seventh after three laps.
And then Sommer found another gear. He passed five runners on the final lap and was within range of Mueller.
"Once I started moving, I was really confident," Sommer said. "My legs were feeling good, my breathing was good and I figured I'd try and pass as many people as I could at that point.
"I've been really confident with my kick the whole year."
After a stellar cross country season ended with a sub-par showing at the state meet, Sommer has been eager to make amends this spring.
This was his first of two cracks on the big stage.
"This was really important for me," he said. "State (cross country) didn't go well, so I wanted redemption, I guess.
"This gives me a lot of confidence for state in both events. I still have a lot of training to do to be where I want to be for the state meet."
There were a handful of other boys participants from the Quad-Cities to earn medals Thursday.
Muscatine junior Nolan Recker placed seventh in the discus with a throw of 161 feet, 5 inches. In his Drake Relays debut, Recker eclipsed 158 feet on three of his six throws.
The Q-C area had the seventh-, eighth- and ninth-place finishers in the 800. Camanche's Dylan Darsidan crossed in 1:59.13, followed by North Scott's Owen West (1:59.51) and Calamus-Wheatland's Chase Knoche (1:59.58).
Darsidan was the top 2A finisher and Knoche was the only 1A runner in the 16-person field.
Clinton's Joe Simpson uncorked a personal-best throw of 53-3 to place eighth in the shot put.
"This keeps pushing me," Simpson said. "I can keep throwing farther. It was good to see where I stack up against other 4A competition for the state meet.
"To be third out of the 4A throwers, that's promising."
Simpson, who came out of the first of two flights, marked on all six throws. He threw 52-7 1/4 in the preliminaries and then had three throws surpass that in the finals, including two exceeding 53 feet.
"Once I got into the finals, I could let it loose," Simpson said. "I've had a problem with scratching early in the season, so to get all six throws in, that's very pleasing, especially since I was increasing (distance) on every throw."
Simpson believes he can add significant distance to his throws between now and the state-qualifying meet in three weeks.
"I've still got a foot or two," he said. "I just have to make that throw when I'm in the competition."
Bellevue's Brady Griebel was third in the 1,600 and anchored the Comets to eighth place in the distance medley relay in 3:37.71.
North Scott's Sam Skarich was ninth in the high jump (6-3) and Tipton's Caleb Shumaker placed ninth in the 3,200 with a season-best time of 9:25.16.
Iowa football recruit and OABCIG senior Cooper DeJean won the long jump with a leap of 22-11 1/4 on his final try. He also placed third in the 100 meters.
"I had a good feeling going into that jump," DeJean said. "We've got great athletes in the long jump. It is a great feeling to win, my first time down here at the Drake Relays."
Cedar Falls middle distance ace T.J. Tomlyanovich and Southeast Polk's Titus Christiansen were each part of three wins.
Tomlyanovich won the 400 while anchoring the 1,600 and 3,200 relays. Christiansen prevailed in the 100 (10.94) along with running on the victorious 400 and 800 relays.