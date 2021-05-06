Spartans close well to claim MAC girls track and field title

“The MAC meet is kind of a different environment,” Wood said. “After that first event, we just said, ‘Hey, scratch that one and let it go. We can make up points here or there.’

“Having the legacy we do with PVGTF, and have it taken away from us last year (because of COVID-19) and getting to do it this year, it was really special.”

The Spartans won eight of the 19 events, but this was a competitive team race throughout the night.

With six events remaining, PV, North Scott and Bettendorf were separated by less than nine points.

“It is fun to see parity within the conference,” Bettendorf coach Erin Flynn said.

Beintema accounted for three wins. In addition to the 1,500, she won the 3,000 and anchored the 3,200 relay. The Bulldogs also snatched victories in the sprint medley and 800 relays.

“Our coaches were really pushing for (the MAC title),” Beintema said. “It was a big deal. Having the motivation to go for it, it really pushed us along tonight.”

Still, Flynn said her team leaves in a favorable position for next week’s state qualifier at Brady Street Stadium.