Spartans close well to claim MAC girls track and field title

CLINTON — It was an inauspicious start for the Pleasant Valley High School girls track and field team Thursday night. It was a celebratory ending.
After dropping the baton on an exchange in the opening event and then having its anchor leg go down in the shuttle hurdle relay, PV found itself chasing Bettendorf and North Scott at the outset of the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet at the River King & Queen Athletic Complex.
Coach Kenny Wheeler’s squad closed like a thoroughbred.
PV won four of the last six events and claimed the MAC title with 163 ½ points. Bettendorf was runner-up with 149 and North Scott took third at 116.
“Even with the struggles we had at the beginning of the meet, we progressed through them and really fought our way through it,” distance runner Lydia Sommer said.
PV rode its top individuals to the finish line.
Sommer anchored the Spartans distance medley relay to a title. She won the 800 and finished second to Bettendorf’s Hannah Beintema in the 1,500.
Harmony Creasy nipped Davenport Central’s Brooklyn Johnson for the long jump title. She also won the 200 and ran a leg on the victorious 400 relay.
Emily Wood collected a championship in the 100 meters in a personal-best time of 12.54 seconds, prevailed in the 400 hurdles and anchored the 400 relay, which secured the team championship.
“The MAC meet is kind of a different environment,” Wood said. “After that first event, we just said, ‘Hey, scratch that one and let it go. We can make up points here or there.’
“Having the legacy we do with PVGTF, and have it taken away from us last year (because of COVID-19) and getting to do it this year, it was really special.”
The Spartans won eight of the 19 events, but this was a competitive team race throughout the night.
With six events remaining, PV, North Scott and Bettendorf were separated by less than nine points.
“It is fun to see parity within the conference,” Bettendorf coach Erin Flynn said.
Beintema accounted for three wins. In addition to the 1,500, she won the 3,000 and anchored the 3,200 relay. The Bulldogs also snatched victories in the sprint medley and 800 relays.
“Our coaches were really pushing for (the MAC title),” Beintema said. “It was a big deal. Having the motivation to go for it, it really pushed us along tonight.”
Still, Flynn said her team leaves in a favorable position for next week’s state qualifier at Brady Street Stadium.
“We’re excited for next week,” Flynn noted. “We’re peaking at the right time.”
PV just had too much horsepower late.
It started with Sommer running a personal-best 2:22.95 in capturing the 800. Creasy and Wood followed with wins in the 200 and 400 hurdles, respectively.
“Collectively, our energy started to grow toward the latter half of the meet,” Wheeler said. “We started to see some good things happen and that momentum carried us along the rest of the events.
“There were more nerves this year than there normally are for this meet. I’m proud of the way they stepped up to the challenge.”
Sommer has really emerged for the Spartans in the second half of the season.
"She's confident in what she's capable of doing," Wheeler said. "You see a kid where things start to click mentally, the results start to follow.
"I don't think she's afraid of any challenge."
Assumption’s Laney Fitzpatrick was part of two victories. She won the 400 in a season-best time of 57.94 seconds and ran the opening leg on the Knights’ winning 1,600 relay.
“It is definitely a confidence boost for the next few weeks,” Fitzpatrick said. “To be under 58 (seconds), hopefully I can continue to get faster at the state meet.”
North Scott’s Sydney Skarich accounted for two wins. She took the high jump with a leap of 5-3 and anchored the Lancers’ shuttle hurdle relay in 1:07.49.
Davenport Central’s Nacari Bryant ran a personal-best 15.69 seconds to take first in the 100 hurdles.
MAC meet
at Clinton
Teams – 1. Pleasant Valley 163 ½; 2. Bettendorf 149; 3. North Scott 116; 4. Assumption 87; 5. Davenport Central 65; 6. Davenport West 54; 7. Central DeWitt 29 ½; 8. Davenport North 28; 9. Clinton 26; 10. Muscatine 22
Discus – 1. Anna Wohlers, Assumption, 130-11; 2. Riley Vice, PV, 119-9; 3. Talbot Kinney, Central DeWitt, 111-0; 4. Morgan Newmyer, Dav. North, 102-10; 5. Ashlyn Utterback, Dav. West, 101-1
Shot put – 1. Riley Vice, PV, 39-11; 2. Anna Wohlers, Assumption, 39-3; 3. Jorie Hanenburg, North Scott 35-5 ½; 4. Ali House, Clinton, 35-1; 5. Marissa Stolfa, Dav. North, 34-8
High jump – 1. Sydney Skarich, North Scott, 5-3; 2. Grace Graham, North Scott, 5-2; 3. Peyton Seberg, Assumption, 5-2; 4. Soren Maricle, Central DeWitt, 4-10; 5. Jordyn Drish, PV, 4-10
Long jump – 1. Harmony Creasy, PV, 17-0 ¼; 2. Brooklyn Johnson, Dav. Central, 17-0; 3. Madison Ahrens, North Scott, 16-8 ¼; 4. Morgan Machovec, Central DeWitt, 15-6 ½; 5. Sophia Utsinger, Bett, 15-5 ¾
Sprint medley relay – 1. Bettendorf (Magistrelli, Drexler, Teagarden, Williams), 1:51.57; 2. North Scott, 1:52.41; 3. Assumption, 1:52.95; 4. Davenport West, 1:57.14; 5. Central DeWitt, 1:57.51
3,000 – 1. Hannah Beintema, Bett, 10:51.11; 2. Camryn Sattler, Clinton, 10:56.44; 3. Kylie Daily, Dav. West, 10:56.90; 4. Emily See, Bett, 10:58.38; 5. Hannah Ford, Dav. Central, 10:59.91
3,200 relay – 1. Bettendorf (Scott, DeFauw, Schmidt, Beintema), 10:05.72; 2. Pleasant Valley, 10:14.66; 3. Assumption, 10:41.04; 4. North Scott, 10:50.07; 5. Muscatine, 10:59.02
Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. North Scott (Graham, Atzen, Johnson, Skarich), 1:07.49; 2. Davenport West, 1:10.16; 3. Pleasant Valley, 1:10.96; 4. Bettendorf, 1:13.49; 5. Davenport Central, 1:15.59
100 – 1. Emily Wood, PV, 12.54; 2. Athena Nelson, North Scott, 12.56; 3. Laney Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 12.61; 4. Alaina McConnell, Assumption, 12.77; 5. Avery Horner, Bett, 12.80
Distance medley relay – 1. Pleasant Valley (Saddler, Meyer, McVey, Sommer), 4:25.44; 2. Davenport West, 4:29.80; 3. Davenport North, 4:31.61; 4. North Scott, 4:32.08; 5. Bettendorf, 4:33.73
400 – 1. Laney Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 57.94; 2. Maya Williams, Bett, 59.71; 3. Harmony Creasy, PV, 1:00.37; 4. Amanda Scott, Bett, 1:00.76; 5. Brooklyn Johnson, 1:02.70
800 relay – 1. Bettendorf (Teagarden, Magistrelli, Utsinger, Horner), 1:47.90; 2. North Scott, 1:48.59; 3. Assumption, 1:48.68; 4. Davenport North, 1:54.19; 5. Muscatine, 1:54.55
100 hurdles – 1. Nacari Bryant, Dav. Central, 15.69; 2. Grace Graham, North Scott, 15.79; 3. McKenzie Borden, Bett, 15.91; 4. Sydney Skarich, North Scott, 15.95; 5. Ava Kwak, PV, 16.35
800 – 1. Lydia Sommer, PV, 2:22.95; 2. Sarah DeFauw, Bett, 2:23.13; 3. Maya Williams, Bett, 2:23.76; 4. Morgan Jennings, Assumption, 2:24.24; 5. Lois Blackman, Dav. Central, 2:29.99
200 – 1. Harmony Creasy, PV, 26.24; 2. Avery Horner, Bett, 26.45; 3. Alaina McConnell, Assumption, 26.48; 4. Kora Ruff, PV, 26.54; 5. Brooklyn Johnson, Dav. Central, 26.87
400 hurdles – 1. Emily Wood, PV, 1:06.46; 2. Ashley Smith, Dav. West, 1:09.54; 3. Hattie Aanestad, Bett, 1:09.97; 4. Sydney Skarich, North Scott, 1:12.41; 5. Aniah Smith, Dav. Central, 1:15.33
1,500 – 1. Hannah Beintema, Bett, 4:54.65; 2. Lydia Sommer, PV, 4:56.62; 3. Camryn Sattler, Clinton, 5:07.27; 4. Emily See, Bett, 5:08.36; 5. Kylie Daily, Dav. West, 5:09.03
400 relay – 1. Pleasant Valley (Kwak, Creasy, Ruff, Wood), 49.93; 2. North Scott, 51.25; 3. Bettendorf, 51.28; 4. Davenport West, 52.93; 5. Central DeWitt, 52.96
1,600 relay – 1. Assumption (Fitzpatrick, Jennings, Kotula, Lynch), 4:05.19; 2. Bettendorf, 4:08.83; 3. Pleasant Valley, 4:11.87; 4. Davenport Central, 4:26.39; 5. North Scott, 4:29.27