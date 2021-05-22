Spartans close with a relay title, silver team trophy

DES MOINES — Malayna Albertson missed more than half of the track and field season with a stress fracture in her shin. The sophomore had never run on Pleasant Valley High School’s top 400 relay team until this weekend.
It turned out to be a golden experience.
In less than favorable weather conditions, Albertson, Harmony Creasy, Kora Ruff and Emily Wood navigated the baton around the Drake Stadium track in 49.91 seconds to claim the Class 4A championship Saturday afternoon.
“The weather wasn’t perfect, but we trained in rain before and were super ready,” Ruff said. “We killed it.”
Albertson led off the relay for the Spartans, who beat Waukee by more than two-tenths of a second for the top spot.
“We just said to ignore the weather, we were trained to do this and we pulled it off,” Albertson said.
The victory secured a state runner-up team trophy for the Spartans, the program’s fourth top-two finish since 2013.
Waukee blitzed the field for its fourth straight championship with 96 points. PV closed with 57 points and Ames garnered the third-place trophy with 52.
“We’ve grown so much since the beginning of the year as a team,” Wood said. “Nothing came easy for us this year, and we had to work for everything we got. To see it finally pay off in the end is great.”
It was the first state meet experience for Albertson. She thrived under the pressure, also running a leg on PV’s second place sprint medley relay.
“She is such a talented runner,” Wood said. “We knew having her on our team last year as a freshman she was going to be super important to our relays.
“Malayna and Kora put it all out there for me and Harmony as seniors. The goal was to go out with a win, and to do it in these conditions was so exciting.”
It marked the first time PV claimed the 400 relay at state since taking it in 1985 as a 3A school.
When the weather had been miserable at times in the past several weeks, the Spartans still trained outside preparing themselves for a situation like Saturday.
“Just in case we faced something like this,” Creasy said. “I’m so glad we did that now.”
Albertson, Ruff, Creasy and Wood ran a season-best time of 1:47.63 to finish second behind Cedar Rapids Prairie in the sprint medley relay.
Those eight points were valuable in positioning the Spartans for a team trophy.
Wood finished the weekend with two titles, a second and a third.
“I couldn’t ask for a better way to finish my high school track and field career,” she said. “We’ve grown super close as a team in the last year and to end it with a win, that’s fantastic.”
Davenport Central’s Nacari Bryant claimed a fourth-place medal in the 100 hurdles. The senior ran a lifetime best of 15.28 seconds.
“I’ve been getting PRs and getting better and better doing these hurdles,” Bryant said. “I’ve come a very long way.”
She was eager to compete after missing out on her junior campaign.
“I wanted to see what my potential was,” Bryant said. “I think I did awesome this year.”
Bryant plans to continue her track and field career at Clarke University in Dubuque.
Central coach Mike Trujillo said the "switch flipped" for Bryant about five weeks ago. Since then, she has flourished and continued to drop time.
“She is just scratching the surface of what she can do,” Trujillo said. “(Clarke) is getting a gem in her. She been under everybody’s radar all season.”
Bettendorf’s McKenzie Borden broke her own school record in the 100 hurdles to place sixth in 15.55.
North Scott took fifth in the shuttle hurdle relay and Davenport West finished in sixth. The Lancers clocked in at 1:07.86 and the Falcons posted 1:08.09.
Class 1A
In less than an hour span Saturday, Kelly Proesch ran three finals events. The North Cedar senior handled it quite well with a championship in the 100 hurdles and fourth-place finishes in the 100 and 200 meters.
“It wasn’t very easy and you add on it’s the third day,” Proesch said. “You don’t sleep well in hotels.
“The 200 wasn’t my best race, and I wish I could have seen what I could have done in the finals fresh, but I’m happy about my hurdle race.”
Proesch became North Cedar’s first individual state champion Friday in the 400 hurdles. She completed the individual hurdle sweep with the 100 hurdles crown in 15.20 seconds.
“I’ve been working toward that since I was 15 years old,” she said. “That was a really special moment for me.”
Proesch will run track and study biology next year at Northern Iowa.
Wapello’s 400 relay team of Ada Boysen, Lindsy Massner, Gracie Gustison and Serah Shafer placed third in 52.36 seconds.