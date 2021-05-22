Spartans close with a relay title, silver team trophy

It was the first state meet experience for Albertson. She thrived under the pressure, also running a leg on PV’s second place sprint medley relay.

“She is such a talented runner,” Wood said. “We knew having her on our team last year as a freshman she was going to be super important to our relays.

“Malayna and Kora put it all out there for me and Harmony as seniors. The goal was to go out with a win, and to do it in these conditions was so exciting.”

It marked the first time PV claimed the 400 relay at state since taking it in 1985 as a 3A school.

When the weather had been miserable at times in the past several weeks, the Spartans still trained outside preparing themselves for a situation like Saturday.

“Just in case we faced something like this,” Creasy said. “I’m so glad we did that now.”

Albertson, Ruff, Creasy and Wood ran a season-best time of 1:47.63 to finish second behind Cedar Rapids Prairie in the sprint medley relay.

Those eight points were valuable in positioning the Spartans for a team trophy.

Wood finished the weekend with two titles, a second and a third.