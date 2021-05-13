Spartans go big in relays, reap the benefits

Pleasant Valley High School’s girls track and field team chose "we over me." The Spartans hope that path can lead to a team trophy next week at the Class 4A state meet.

Instead of using many of its top sprinters in individual events, PV loaded up its relays and reaped the reward at Thursday night’s state-qualifying meet at Brady Street Stadium.

Coach Kenny Wheeler’s team won the sprint medley, 400, 800 and distance medley relays along with two wins from thrower Riley Vice, a 400 hurdles title from Emily Wood and a long jump championship from Harmony Creasy.

“We worked a lot on handoffs and getting super comfortable with each other this week,” junior sprinter Kora Ruff said. “I think that showed in all of our relays. We had a lot of confidence and trust when we went out there.”

Wood, Creasy and Ruff were each part of four wins for PV, which took the team crown with 165 ½ points.

The 800 relay, which included those three and Halle Vice, ran a season-best time of 1 minute, 44.46 seconds. The 400 relay, with Ava Kwak, Creasy, Ruff and Wood, turned in a personal best of 49.35.