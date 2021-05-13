Spartans go big in relays, reap the benefits

Pleasant Valley High School’s girls track and field team chose "we over me." The Spartans hope that path can lead to a team trophy next week at the Class 4A state meet.
Instead of using many of its top sprinters in individual events, PV loaded up its relays and reaped the reward at Thursday night’s state-qualifying meet at Brady Street Stadium.
Coach Kenny Wheeler’s team won the sprint medley, 400, 800 and distance medley relays along with two wins from thrower Riley Vice, a 400 hurdles title from Emily Wood and a long jump championship from Harmony Creasy.
“We worked a lot on handoffs and getting super comfortable with each other this week,” junior sprinter Kora Ruff said. “I think that showed in all of our relays. We had a lot of confidence and trust when we went out there.”
Wood, Creasy and Ruff were each part of four wins for PV, which took the team crown with 165 ½ points.
The 800 relay, which included those three and Halle Vice, ran a season-best time of 1 minute, 44.46 seconds. The 400 relay, with Ava Kwak, Creasy, Ruff and Wood, turned in a personal best of 49.35.
“I was just so hyper and had so much energy tonight,” Creasy said. “I think it brought up the other girls to have more energy and put more emphasis on the rest of the runners on our team.
“Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to place in those events at state and have that last joint team event together.”
In addition to the eight wins, PV had three second-place finishes that automatically advance to next week’s state meet in Des Moines.
The Spartans have a legitimate shot at placing in each of those relays next week.
"I feel that is our best path (to maximizing team points)," Creasy said.
Bettendorf, second in the team standings, recorded five wins and six second-place finishes.
Hannah Beintema anchored the winning 3,200 relay and took first in the 1,500. Maya Williams won the 400 in 59.23 seconds and used a strong anchor to carry Bettendorf to first in the 1,600 relay.
Sarah DeFauw, part of three wins, ran a season-best time of 2:21.93 in claiming the 800.
“It was definitely the hardest I’ve ever pushed for a race,” DeFauw said. “I have high hopes for state but we’ll see what happens.
“This gives me a lot of confidence knowing I could get a PR. I’m going to push as hard as I can to try and lower that time a little bit more next week.”
Williams, a freshman, has consistently turned in open 400s around a minute or just under, something she didn’t anticipate coming into the season.
“I was very nervous coming into the year,” she said. “I didn’t even think I was going to be on varsity, so this has been really great.”
With no middle school track last year because of COVID-19, Williams hadn’t run competitively since seventh grade.
“I’ve run the 400 since I was real young, a race I have fell in love with,” she said. “I love chasing people down. In that last race, we were in third and I knew I had to go.”
North Scott’s Grace Graham won the high jump and led off the first-place shuttle hurdle relay team. Teammate Athena Nelson prevailed in the 100 in 12.66 seconds.
Davenport Central received wins from Nacari Braynt in the 100 hurdles (15.51) and Brooklyn Johnson in the 200 (26.47). Davenport West’s Kylie Daily edged out Bettendorf’s Emily See and Clinton’s Camryn Sattler in the 3,000 by less than a tenth of a second.
Vice won the discus with a heave of 119-7 and the shot put at 40-1 ¼, just off her career best.
“I’ve been waiting to hit 40 for such a long time and to do it for a second time this year, it is awesome,” Vice said. “Tonight was extra special punching my ticket to state.”
She will be among the 4A favorites in both events next week at Drake.
“I think just the competitive atmosphere I’m going to see and be around next week, there is still a little bit more left in the tank,” Vice said. “I can definitely get a little bit more out of what I did tonight.”
Class 4A state qualifier
At Brady Street Stadium
Teams – 1. Pleasant Valley 165 ½; 2. Bettendorf 158 ½; 3. North Scott 127; 4. Davenport Central 80; 5. Davenport West 65; 6. Davenport North 59; 7. Clinton 42; 8. Burlington 36
Discus – 1. Riley Vice, PV, 119-7; 2. Caelan Long, North Scott, 104-11; 3. Morgan Newmeyer, Dav. North, 104-7; 4. Michelle Powell, Clinton, 104-4; 5. Ashlyn Utterback, Dav. West, 102-8
Shot put – 1. Riley Vice, PV, 40-1 ¼; 2. Jorie Hanenburg, North Scott, 35-3; 3. Ellie Erpelding, Bettendorf, 35-2 ½; 4. Ali House, Clinton, 33-9; 5. Marissa Stolfa, Dav. North, 33-7
High jump – 1. Grace Graham, North Scott, 5-3; 2. Sydney Skarich, North Scott, 5-2; 3. Lanesha McNeal, Dav. North, 4-10; 4. Noelle Smith, Dav. Central, 4-6; T5. Jordyn Drish, PV, 4-6; T5. Caidance Cleveland, Bettendorf, 4-6; T5. Halle Vice, PV, 4-6
Long jump – 1. Harmony Creasy, PV, 17-0 ¾; 2. Brooklyn Johnson, Dav. Central, 16-9 ¼; 3. Madison Ahrens, North Scott, 16-5 ½; 4. Calla Brunkan, North Scott, 15-11 ½; 5. Caidance Cleveland, Bettendorf, 14-10 ¾
Sprint medley relay – 1. Pleasant Valley (Albertson, Ruff, Creasy, Wood), 1:48.29; 2. Bettendorf, 1:48.83; 3. North Scott, 1:52.50; 4. Burlington, 1:54.04; 5. Davenport West, 1:56.81
3,000 – 1. Kylie Daily, Dav. West, 10:57.95; 2. Emily See, Bettendorf, 10:57.97; 3. Camryn Sattler, Clinton, 10:58.00; 4. Lexi Minard, PV, 11:11.79; 5. Gretchen Highberger, PV, 11:16.14
3,200 relay – 1. Bettendorf (Scott, DeFauw, Schmidt, Beintema), 9:47.81; 2. Pleasant Valley, 9:58.47; 3. Davenport Central, 10:01.63; 4. North Scott, 10:13.28; 5. Clinton, 11:37.32
Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. North Scott (Graham, Atzen, Johnson, Skarich), 1:06.77; 2. Bettendorf, 1:07.63; 3. Davenport West, 1:08.38; 4. Pleasant Valley, 1:08.80; 5. Davenport Central, 1:12.42
100 – 1. Athena Nelson, North Scott, 12.66; 2. Mercie Hansel, North Scott, 12.85; 3. Madison Bunton, Burlington, 12.85; 4. Kanijah Angel, Clinton, 13.21; 5. Anastasia Drexler, Bettendorf, 13.25
Distance medley relay – 1. Pleasant Valley (Ruff, McVey, Case, Sommer), 4:17.46; 2. Bettendorf, 4:18.79; 3. Davenport North, 4:25.67; 4. Davenport West, 4:30.21; 5. North Scott, 4:30.88
400 – 1. Maya Williams, Bettendorf, 59.23; 2. Amanda Scott, Bettendorf, 1:01.12; 3. Sydney Westerhof, Dav. West, 1:04.30; 4. Avery Menke, PV, 1:06.11; 5. Lanesha McNeal, Dav. North, 1:06.52
800 relay – 1. Pleasant Valley (Wood, Ruff, Vice, Creasy), 1:44.46; 2. North Scott, 1:46.98; 3. Bettendorf, 1:47.11; 4. Davenport North, 1:50.33; 5. Davenport Central, 1:52.98
100 hurdles – 1. Nacari Bryant, Dav. Central, 15.51; 2. McKenzie Borden, Bettendorf, 15.61; 3. Grace Graham, North Scott, 16.07; 4. Addy Patten, PV, 16.74; 5. Alexandria Petersen, Dav. West, 17.00
800 – 1. Sarah DeFauw, Bettendorf, 2:21.93; 2. Lydia Sommer, PV, 2:23.15; 3. Lois Blackman, Dav. Central, 2:29.72; 4. Allie Simpson, PV, 2:30.50; 5. Kayla Overton, Dav. North, 2:30.64
200 – 1. Brooklyn Johnson, Dav. Central, 26.47; 2. Marissa Griffin, Burlington, 27.40; 3. Anastasia Drexler, Bettendorf, 27.63; 4. Shyla Stoffers, Dav. North, 27.67; 5. Sophie Utsinger, Bettendorf, 27.82
400 hurdles – 1. Emily Wood, PV, 1:05.02; 2. Kaitlyn Powell, Dav. West, 1:07.47; 3. Madison Bunton, Burlington, 1:07.50; 4. Hattie Aanestad, Bettendorf, 1:08.05; 5. Ashley Smith, Dav. West, 1:09.52
1,500 – 1. Hannah Beintema, Bettendorf, 4:55.08; 2. Lydia Sommer, PV, 5:00.79; 3. Emily See, Bettendorf, 5:06.76; 4. Hannah Ford, Dav. Central, 5:07.83; 5. Kylie Daily, Dav. West, 5:09.94
400 relay – 1. Pleasant Valley (Kwak, Creasy, Ruff, Wood), 49.35; 2. North Scott, 49.77; 3. Bettendorf, 50.54; 4. Davenport North, 52.37; 5. Davenport West, 52.42
1,600 relay – 1. Bettendorf (DeFauw, Scott, Utsinger, Williams), 4:07.18; 2. North Scott, 4:08.53; 3. Pleasant Valley, 4:08.59; 4. Davenport Central, 4:22.66; 5. Davenport North, 4:26.95