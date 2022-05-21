Spartans make it a blue oval sweep in shuttle hurdle relay

DES MOINES — Once was nice. Twice, in the words of Grant Necker, was simply breathtaking.

Less than a month after the Pleasant Valley High School boys shuttle hurdle relay team captured a Drake Relays championship, the Spartans added the program’s first Class 4A state championship Saturday inside Drake Stadium in a school-record time of 58.96 seconds.

“It is just like Drake, if not better,” junior Max Doran said. “We proved it. We just didn’t get lucky once.

“We had a big target on our back and a lot of pressure, but we did it and it feels great.”

Doran, Necker, Daniel Zietlow and Makhi Wilson teamed to register the 10th quickest time on Iowa’s all-time list in the shuttle hurdle relay. It bettered the previous school mark of 59.15.

As Wilson darted across the finish line, the celebration ensued. The relay team jumped and hollered in excitement, raised their arms in jubilation and shared a long embrace.

The Spartans knew a bulls-eye was on them following their performance at the Drake Relays. They tried to block it out.

“We were in the hotel room saying we got to focus on our event, our event only and don’t focus on anybody else,” Wilson said.

Linn-Mar was runner-up in 60.09 and Mason City took third in 61.24.

Doran positioned the Spartans well on the opening leg. Necker and Zietlow maintained the advantage and Wilson closed it.

“It definitely was cleaner than what we’ve had in the past,” Necker said, “but personally I still think we can do better.”

That won’t happen with Necker, the lone senior of the group.

“To end with a state championship, I can go home and sleep tonight,” Necker said.

The Spartans didn’t make it into the finals of the shuttle hurdle a year ago.

“Since the beginning of the school year, we talked about this,” Zietlow said. “We’ve always had the school record on our mind. To do it in the very last race, it is an exclamation mark on the season.”

Davenport West’s NaZion Caruthers finished his career with a pair of medals in sprinting events. Caruthers placed sixth in the 100 meters (10.97 seconds) and eighth in the 200 (22.73).

Caruthers, in Lane 1, bettered his eighth-place finish in the 100 from a year ago.

“I’m not used to being in an outside lane like that,” he said, “I wanted to do way better than I did, but I’m just so happy I was able to compete here.

“I felt I got out good, but I just wasn’t able to keep up.”

West Des Moines Dowling’s Mikey McClain ran an all-time Iowa best of 10.33 seconds to nab gold. All eight finalists broke 11 seconds.

“It was kind of cool to see,” Caruthers said. “It feels good to run against them.”

Dowling claimed its first team title with 93 points, followed by Iowa City High (63.5) and Ankeny (53). PV tied for 11th with 26 points and North Scott was 15th with 20.

Bettendorf placed seventh in the 1,600 relay with Luke Weas, Parker Miller, Kole Williams and Calvin Curcija in 3:24.63, about two seconds off the time the Bulldogs posted in the preliminaries.

PV’s Jacob Mumey just missed a medal in the 1,600 placing ninth in 4:22.23.

