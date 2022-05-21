Spartans make it a blue oval sweep in shuttle hurdle relay

DES MOINES — Once was nice. Twice, in the words of Grant Necker, was simply breathtaking.
Less than a month after the Pleasant Valley High School boys shuttle hurdle relay team captured a Drake Relays championship, the Spartans added the program’s first Class 4A state championship Saturday inside Drake Stadium in a school-record time of 58.96 seconds.
“It is just like Drake, if not better,” junior Max Doran said. “We proved it. We just didn’t get lucky once.
“We had a big target on our back and a lot of pressure, but we did it and it feels great.”
Doran, Necker, Daniel Zietlow and Makhi Wilson teamed to register the 10th quickest time on Iowa’s all-time list in the shuttle hurdle relay. It bettered the previous school mark of 59.15.
As Wilson darted across the finish line, the celebration ensued. The relay team jumped and hollered in excitement, raised their arms in jubilation and shared a long embrace.
The Spartans knew a bulls-eye was on them following their performance at the Drake Relays. They tried to block it out.
“We were in the hotel room saying we got to focus on our event, our event only and don’t focus on anybody else,” Wilson said.
Linn-Mar was runner-up in 60.09 and Mason City took third in 61.24.
Doran positioned the Spartans well on the opening leg. Necker and Zietlow maintained the advantage and Wilson closed it.
“It definitely was cleaner than what we’ve had in the past,” Necker said, “but personally I still think we can do better.”
That won’t happen with Necker, the lone senior of the group.
“To end with a state championship, I can go home and sleep tonight,” Necker said.
The Spartans didn’t make it into the finals of the shuttle hurdle a year ago.
“Since the beginning of the school year, we talked about this,” Zietlow said. “We’ve always had the school record on our mind. To do it in the very last race, it is an exclamation mark on the season.”
Davenport West’s NaZion Caruthers finished his career with a pair of medals in sprinting events. Caruthers placed sixth in the 100 meters (10.97 seconds) and eighth in the 200 (22.73).
Caruthers, in Lane 1, bettered his eighth-place finish in the 100 from a year ago.
“I’m not used to being in an outside lane like that,” he said, “I wanted to do way better than I did, but I’m just so happy I was able to compete here.
“I felt I got out good, but I just wasn’t able to keep up.”
West Des Moines Dowling’s Mikey McClain ran an all-time Iowa best of 10.33 seconds to nab gold. All eight finalists broke 11 seconds.
“It was kind of cool to see,” Caruthers said. “It feels good to run against them.”
Dowling claimed its first team title with 93 points, followed by Iowa City High (63.5) and Ankeny (53). PV tied for 11th with 26 points and North Scott was 15th with 20.
Bettendorf placed seventh in the 1,600 relay with Luke Weas, Parker Miller, Kole Williams and Calvin Curcija in 3:24.63, about two seconds off the time the Bulldogs posted in the preliminaries.
PV’s Jacob Mumey just missed a medal in the 1,600 placing ninth in 4:22.23.
Photos: Day three of the Iowa High School Track and Field Championships
Pleasant Valley runners celebrate after placing first in the 4a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Pleasant Valley placed first with a time of 58.96.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the 4a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the 4a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Alivia Edens competes in the 2a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Andrew Miller competes in the 4a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calumus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco competes in the 2a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumptin's Kelly Grobstich competes in the 3a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Louis Blackman competes in the 4a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Ty Nichols competes in the 2a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Laney Esmoil competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Giovanni Rivera competes in the 4a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the 4a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumptino's Morgan Jennings competes in the 3a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Max Doran competes in the 4a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Pleasant Valley placed first with a time of 58.96.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan competes in the 2a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus' Isaac Acosta competes in the 1a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff competes in the 4a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Lainey Shelangoski competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Quinn Veach competes in the 1a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Cody Bohlmann and Northeast's Caleb Gruhn compete in the 2a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Bailey Boddicker competes in the 4a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Sydney Rivera competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Peter Phan competes in the 4a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Jayce McHugh competes in the 2a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the 4a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller competes in the 3a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the Class 4A boys sprint medley relay Saturday at the state meet in Des Moines. Curcija anchored the Bulldogs to a seventh-place finish in the 1,600 relay.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Macie Ripslinger competes in the 3a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Caden Ridgley competes in the 3a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Cody Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Luke Weas competes in the 4a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Isaac Foster competes in the 4a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners competes in the 1a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Daniel Zietlow competes in the 4a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Pleasant Valley placed first with a time of 58.96.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Mymey competes in the 4a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann celebrates as he crosses the finish third in the 2a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Turkey Valley's Jalyssa Blazek, Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines and Grand View's Maddy Childs cross the finish line to finish, first, second and third respectively as they competes in the 1a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson clears a hurdle during the anchor leg of the shuttle hurdle relay Saturday at the state meet in Des Moines. Wilson and the Spartans won the race in 58.96 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Jake Gustison competes in the 1a boys 4x100 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Jake Gustinson competes in the 1a boys 100 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wilton's Se Ann Houghton competes in the 2a girls 4x100 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Lindsy Massner competes in the 1a girls 200 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Kanijah Angel competes in the 4a girls 100 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Charlie Huesmann competes in the 2a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller competes in the 3a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendrof's Kole Williams hands the baton to Calvin Curcija as they compete in the 4a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Will Ginter hands the baton to Lucas Burmeister as they compete in the 3a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Morgan Jennings hands the baton to Bella Motley as they compete in the 3a girls 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Luke Weas competes in the 4a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Kelly Grobstich competes in the 3a girls 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Elllie Rickertsen competes in the 2a girls 100 meter hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Drake Shelangoski competes in the 2a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettenforf's Parker Miller competes in the 4a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's McKenzie Borden competes in the 4a girls 100 meter hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus' Kaden Amigon competes in the 1a boys 200 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson, Max Doran, Grant Necker and Daniel Zietlow celebrate after placing first in the Class 4A boys shuttle hurdle relay Saturday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Serah Shafer competes in the 1a girls 4x100 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann, left, competes in the 2a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Tarun Vedula competes in the 4a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller hands the baton to Hunter Blankenship as they compete in the 3a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley runners celebrate after placing first in the Class 4A boys shuttle hurdle relay Saturday at the state meet in Des Moines. The Spartans won in a school-record time of 58.96 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Annika Kotula runs the anchor leg of the Class 3A 1,600-meter relay Saturday at the state meet in Des Moines. The Knights were runner-up to Solon in the event.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt competes in the 2a girls 100 meter hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Skylar Hoffman competes in the 3a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Hunter Blankenship competes in the 3a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Garrett Hollenback hands the baton to Drake Shelangoski as they compete in the 2a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Nolan DeLong, center, competes in the 2a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Lucas Burmeister competes in the 3a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Elllie Rickertsen competes in the 2a girls 100 meter hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers competes in the 4a boys 100 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Avery Horner competes in the 4a girls 100 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Jackson Riedesel competes in the 1a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Elizabeth Daufeldt competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Ezekiel Graves competes in the 2a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Emily Hemphill competes in the 1a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Rylee Goodale competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's McKenna Hohenade competes in the 2a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Macy Huston competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Mumey competes in the 4a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grant Necker competes in the 4a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Pleasant Valley placed first with a time of 58.96.
NIKOS FRAZIER
