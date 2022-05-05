Spartans snare elusive MAC title

Mission accomplished.

Pleasant Valley arrived at the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field championships Thursday with one common goal.

The Spartans wanted what had eluded PV since 2017, a MAC team title in the sport.

"We came close a year ago. We had a great team two years ago and the meet was canceled because of COVID. We weren’t going to let this one get away," Pleasant Valley senior Tarun Vedula said. "We’ve been working toward this all season. It means a lot to all of us."

That was apparent in how the Spartans claimed their first conference title in the sport in five years.

Pleasant Valley took first place in eight events and secured its championship when Vedula and Andrew Miller finished 1-2 in the 1,600-meter run.

"A lot of times when we’ve won championships, we’ve won it with a lot of fifth-, sixth- and seventh-place efforts," Spartans coach Erik Belby said. "The number of events we won, the way our guys competed, they came here wanting to win this and accomplished that."

Pleasant Valley accumulated 171 points, 38 more than defending champion North Scott. Bettendorf with 95 points, Central DeWitt with 83 and Davenport West with 74 finished in the top half of the final standings in the meet hosted by Davenport Assumption on its new track at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.

The Spartans quickly demonstrated their intent.

Shortly after conference coaches surrounded Dolly Dunsworth before the start of the meet to recognize the life-long contributions to the sport made by her late husband, long-time Davenport Central coach Ira Dunsworth, PV won four of the first six events on the track.

Vedula had a hand in two of those early wins as well, edging Nik Davis of North Scott by just over half a second to win the 3,200 and running the third leg of a distance medley relay that included Blake Fitzgerrel, Luke Hoskins and Jacob Mumey.

"For a three-event meet, I felt like I ran pretty well," Vedula said. "The 3,200 was a good race and to finish 1-2 in the 1,600 and knowing that was going to clinch the meet, it was a pretty exciting night."

The Spartans collected victories from Mahki Wilson in the 110 high hurdles, Mumey in the 800 and Max Doran in the long jump after putting together first-place efforts in the 3,200 relay and the shuttle hurdle relay.

"It was a good team effort, and now we see where we can go from here," Belby said. "The goal now is centered on the next two weeks, seeing how many kids we can get to state and what we can do once we get there."

North Scott collected 50 of its 133 points in field events, where Sam Skarich won the high jump and Zach McMillan unleashed a throw of 178 feet, 2 inches to upend Muscatine’s Nolan Recker by six feet, one inch.

"I’ve been chasing Recker forever and feels good to finally get one against him," McMillan said.

He said a wet ring following rains earlier in the day may have provided him with an edge

"That may have slowed me down a bit and helped me bring it all together," McMillan said.

Recker claimed the Muskies’ lone title, winning the shot put with a toss of 52-3.

The Lancers claimed a win on the track in the 400 relay, where Colton Voss, Miles Robertson, Darnell Butler and Payton Kruse finished in :43.71 to edge Assumption.

NaZion Caruthers of Davenport West joined Vedula as the only individuals to win multiple events.

The Falcons’ senior topped the field in the 100 and 200 and didn’t stop there. He anchored West to a runner-up finish in the 1,600 relay and ran the 400 for the first time this season, competing in the first heat and finishing third in :51.21.

"The 400, that’s a tough race, but I liked the competition," Caruthers said. "I feel pretty good about the way it went. All the competition, it got me going and drives me to be the best I can be."

Bettendorf’s Calvin Curcija and Parker Miller, who won the 400 hurdles, finished 1-2 in the 400, posting times of :49.97 and :50.79, respectively.

The Bulldogs finished first in three relays as well, winning the 800 sprint medley, the 800 and capping off the evening with a win in the 1,600 relay.

Luke Weas, Zach VanWychen, Kole Williams and Curcija finished in 3:28.61 to take the 1,600 just over four seconds.

