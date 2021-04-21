Spartans' Vice ready for 'once in a lifetime opportunity'

When Riley Vice steps into the throwing ring outside Drake Stadium on Thursday, she will not be consumed with personal records or championship flags.
"To tell you the truth, I'm just there to throw well, have fun and enjoy the experience," the Pleasant Valley High School track and field senior said. "For me, it is once in a lifetime opportunity."
Just two seasons ago, Vice was not one of the top three performers in the discus on her own team. The Drake Relays was not on her radar.
Now, she has worked her way into becoming one of the state's best and will be chasing a title at this year's prestigious event.
The high school portion of the Relays is lumped into one day, meaning Vice will throw the discus Thursday morning and the shot put in the afternoon.
Vice has the eighth-best discus throw in the state this season at 124 feet, 4 inches — 31 feet farther than her longest toss of two years ago. She also has registered the second best shot put throw among Class 4A competitors this spring at 39-5 1/4.
"When you get into technical events, there is a learning period and a lot of thinking involved," PV girls track and field coach Kenny Wheeler said. "At some point, you get to the point where you allow your body to move the way it needs to, you don't think about what you're doing anymore and can just let it fly.
"Riley is an example of all those things coming together. Mentally, she's in the right place. Physically, she's athletic."
Even coming into this spring, Vice wasn't certain the Drake Relays would be in the equation. She had gone almost two years since throwing a discus.
"I don't think I threw at all during COVID last year," she said. "I don't know if I even picked up a disc or shot put."
But with increased power, better technique and a more relaxed approach in the ring, Vice has seen her distances take off.
"I've learned to go with the flow a little bit," Vice said. "For me, it is really important to treat this like another normal meet, stay within myself and control what I can, go out and have some fun.
"Yes, it is a big meet and I want to do well, but I don't think I'll have trouble relaxing up there."
Ilah Perez-Johnson was the catalyst among PV's throws team two years ago. Vice has stepped into that position this spring.
She's the only girl in the program to surpass 100 feet in the discus this year and has the top shot put heave by more than 6 feet.
"The great thing about Riley is her attitude," Wheeler said. "She doesn't get too down about anything. She's a kid that knows what it takes, is going to put in the work and is very coachable young lady.
"She's done an excellent job of leading through her performances but also creating a team atmosphere within the throwers."
Vice has shared the experience with her father, Jason.
The offensive line coach for PV's football team and a former head boys track and field coach at Clinton, Jason serves as the program's throws coach.
"When we're at practice, it is coach," she said. "As soon as we hop in the truck and drive back home, it is dad. We do a really good job of respecting each other and how we want to go about certain things.
"Whatever happens at the ring, stays at the ring."
While it might be common for some athletes to be unnerved with a parent critiquing their every throw, Vice said her father's presence brings a sense of calmness.
"It isn't just for me but the rest of the girls," Vice said. "He does a really great job of picking something up we're doing wrong and instantly giving us feedback."
Right now, Vice plans to attend Loras College next year and play basketball. She hasn't completely dismissed the idea of throwing in college.
A Drake Relays medal and a possible state championship next month could alter her thinking.
"It is pretty possible (the next few weeks) could be a determining factor," she said, "but right now I haven't put too much thought into it.