Spartans' Vice ready for 'once in a lifetime opportunity'

When Riley Vice steps into the throwing ring outside Drake Stadium on Thursday, she will not be consumed with personal records or championship flags.

"To tell you the truth, I'm just there to throw well, have fun and enjoy the experience," the Pleasant Valley High School track and field senior said. "For me, it is once in a lifetime opportunity."

Just two seasons ago, Vice was not one of the top three performers in the discus on her own team. The Drake Relays was not on her radar.

Now, she has worked her way into becoming one of the state's best and will be chasing a title at this year's prestigious event.

The high school portion of the Relays is lumped into one day, meaning Vice will throw the discus Thursday morning and the shot put in the afternoon.

Vice has the eighth-best discus throw in the state this season at 124 feet, 4 inches — 31 feet farther than her longest toss of two years ago. She also has registered the second best shot put throw among Class 4A competitors this spring at 39-5 1/4.