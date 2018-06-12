Rock Island's Courtney Lindsey and Bettendorf's Darien Porter created plenty of buzz on the track this spring with their exploits.
Lindsey ran a sub-21 second 200 at the Illinois Class 3A sectional meet. Porter recorded 46-second splits in the 1,600 relay.
The only two boys in the metro to come home from their respective state meet with a maximum four medals highlight this year's Quad-City Times All-Metro team.
Lindsey was 3A state runner-up in the 100 and 200 along with anchoring top-five 400 and 800 relays. Porter finished second at the 4A state meet in the 400, third in the 200 and anchored top-three sprint medley and 1,600 relays.
Of the 25 boys selected to the All-Metro first team, 11 are repeat selections.
Pleasant Valley's Konnor Sommer was the only one of that group to win an individual state championship, running a career-best 9:15 in taking the 3,200.
Alleman's Spencer Smith, Muscatine's Tyler Olson, Lindsey and Porter, all repeat selections, combined for six state runner-up finishes.
Mississippi Athletic Conference champion Bettendorf, PV and Rock Island each have four individuals on the first team. Big Six Conference winner United Township and Davenport West each have three representatives.
UT is led by Big Six pole vault, long jump and high jump champion Logan Francis. Division II football recruit DJ Mosley, a state placewinner in the high jump and shuttle hurdle relay, leads the West contingent.
Geneseo and Northeast highlight the 25-member All-Area team with three first-team selections each.
The Maple Leafs are powered by Mississippi State University recruit and hurdles specialist Reed Vanderheyden along with 400-meter state champion Nick Swartzendruber.
Northeast's trio features hurdler Kaleb Schneider, high jumper Braeden Hoyer and thrower Lucas Empen.
West Liberty's Tanner Iske fuels the sprints. The Iowa recruit was the school's first Drake Relays champion and established a Class 2A state meet record in winning the 100 in 10.58 seconds.