State champion Recker leads MAC attack in the shot put

DES MOINES — Nolan Recker turned disappointment into euphoria.

After missing the finals of the Class 4A discus, an event he placed second in at the state meet a year ago, by one inch Thursday afternoon, the Muscatine High School senior could have sulked.

Instead, he turned the page 24 hours later and delivered a title-winning performance.

Recker launched the shot put a school-record 59 feet, 9 ¾ inches to capture the state shot put championship Friday afternoon outside Drake Stadium.

“Immediately after (yesterday), it was sickening,” Recker said. “Nobody wants their senior year to be over like that. Eventually, I knew I couldn’t have this negative mindset going into (Friday).

“I put it all behind me, completely forgot about it warming up and put all my energy in the shot.”

Recker headlined a banner performance for the Mississippi Athletic Conference in the event. Pleasant Valley senior Ryan Saddler was the runner-up and North Scott senior Dylan Parrott placed fourth.

Saddler threw 55-3, second on the school’s all-time list. Parrott, who hadn’t competed the past two seasons, threw a career-best 54-2 ½.

“You can’t be too mad about that,” Saddler said. “If I were to get second place to anybody, it would be Nolan. He’s a great dude, in the ring and outside of it.”

Recker was outside the top eight until his last throw in the preliminaries. His toss of 55-10 ½ moved him into seventh.

In the finals, the Yale University track & field commit simply elevated his game to another level.

He vaulted to the lead with a throw of 56-10 ½, broke the school record with a 57-11 toss and finished with 59-9 ¾.

Recker is Muscatine’s first shot put champion and the first throws titlist for the school since Gary Gordy won the 1949 football throw, an event which was discontinued after the 1963 season.

“It was my last time competing as a Muskie so to have a really good day like this and end my high school career like this, it feels great,” Recker said.

It had been a turbulent season for Recker. He threw 56-5 ¾ at the UNI-Dome in early March, but was never able to duplicate that mark during the outdoor season until Friday.

Recker went back to focusing on fundamentals this past week, keeping his elbows up and fingers down.

“That added a lot of distance to my throws,” he said. “I was throwing it higher, too. My throws had been flat coming out of late, so I was able to get some height.”

After Thursday’s “sickening feeling,” he left with a state championship hat and medal.

“It has been a bit of a struggle this season,” Recker said. “To come out in one of the most important meets of the year and throw a (personal best) and be a state champion, it feels great.”

Saddler, in just his second season of throwing, hit 52 feet or farther on four of his six attempts. His best mark of 55-3 came in the fifth of six throws.

The senior was emotional afterward, thinking about his grandfather and others who guided him to reach this point in such a short period of time.

“At the start of the year, I was happy throwing 48 (feet),” he said. “As I kept practicing and kept getting with the coaches, I kept getting better. My ceiling elevated.

“I’m just happy all the coaches at PV and my family were behind me and believed in me.”

Parrott reached the finals with a throw of 52 feet. He bettered it on his last high school attempt by 2 ¼ feet to earn North Scott’s third medal in a field event this weekend.

“It is pretty cool because I came out for fun this year,” Parrott said. “At the start of the year, I didn’t have very good technique and I still don’t have super good technique because I skipped those years in the middle of high school.

“I knew today was the last time I was going to be out here. I wanted to have a good day.”

Bettendorf’s Parker Miller collected a sixth-place medal in the 400 hurdles in 55.61 seconds. Dubuque Senior’s Matthew Kruse rolled to the title in 52.80.

“Running against Matthew Kruse is insane with how fast he’s running,” Miller said. “I didn’t know what I possibly was going to get coming in, hoping for top 10, so I’m not disappointed in it.”

Miller, who will continue his track & field career at St. Ambrose University next season, has dropped about three seconds in the 400 hurdles since the beginning of the season.

“That was probably one of my cleanest races,” he said. “It definitely felt much better.”

Bettendorf's 1,600 relay qualified for Saturday's final with a preliminary time of 3:22.64.

Through 10 of 19 events, Iowa City High leads with 43.5 points in 4A. North Scott is tied for fifth with 20 points and PV is 10th with 16 points.

