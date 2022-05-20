State champion Recker leads MAC attack in the shot put

DES MOINES — Nolan Recker turned disappointment into euphoria.
After missing the finals of the Class 4A discus, an event he placed second in at the state meet a year ago, by one inch Thursday afternoon, the Muscatine High School senior could have sulked.
Instead, he turned the page 24 hours later and delivered a title-winning performance.
Recker launched the shot put a school-record 59 feet, 9 ¾ inches to capture the state shot put championship Friday afternoon outside Drake Stadium.
“Immediately after (yesterday), it was sickening,” Recker said. “Nobody wants their senior year to be over like that. Eventually, I knew I couldn’t have this negative mindset going into (Friday).
“I put it all behind me, completely forgot about it warming up and put all my energy in the shot.”
Recker headlined a banner performance for the Mississippi Athletic Conference in the event. Pleasant Valley senior Ryan Saddler was the runner-up and North Scott senior Dylan Parrott placed fourth.
Saddler threw 55-3, second on the school’s all-time list. Parrott, who hadn’t competed the past two seasons, threw a career-best 54-2 ½.
“You can’t be too mad about that,” Saddler said. “If I were to get second place to anybody, it would be Nolan. He’s a great dude, in the ring and outside of it.”
Recker was outside the top eight until his last throw in the preliminaries. His toss of 55-10 ½ moved him into seventh.
In the finals, the Yale University track & field commit simply elevated his game to another level.
He vaulted to the lead with a throw of 56-10 ½, broke the school record with a 57-11 toss and finished with 59-9 ¾.
Recker is Muscatine’s first shot put champion and the first throws titlist for the school since Gary Gordy won the 1949 football throw, an event which was discontinued after the 1963 season.
“It was my last time competing as a Muskie so to have a really good day like this and end my high school career like this, it feels great,” Recker said.
It had been a turbulent season for Recker. He threw 56-5 ¾ at the UNI-Dome in early March, but was never able to duplicate that mark during the outdoor season until Friday.
Recker went back to focusing on fundamentals this past week, keeping his elbows up and fingers down.
“That added a lot of distance to my throws,” he said. “I was throwing it higher, too. My throws had been flat coming out of late, so I was able to get some height.”
After Thursday’s “sickening feeling,” he left with a state championship hat and medal.
“It has been a bit of a struggle this season,” Recker said. “To come out in one of the most important meets of the year and throw a (personal best) and be a state champion, it feels great.”
Saddler, in just his second season of throwing, hit 52 feet or farther on four of his six attempts. His best mark of 55-3 came in the fifth of six throws.
The senior was emotional afterward, thinking about his grandfather and others who guided him to reach this point in such a short period of time.
“At the start of the year, I was happy throwing 48 (feet),” he said. “As I kept practicing and kept getting with the coaches, I kept getting better. My ceiling elevated.
“I’m just happy all the coaches at PV and my family were behind me and believed in me.”
Parrott reached the finals with a throw of 52 feet. He bettered it on his last high school attempt by 2 ¼ feet to earn North Scott’s third medal in a field event this weekend.
“It is pretty cool because I came out for fun this year,” Parrott said. “At the start of the year, I didn’t have very good technique and I still don’t have super good technique because I skipped those years in the middle of high school.
“I knew today was the last time I was going to be out here. I wanted to have a good day.”
Bettendorf’s Parker Miller collected a sixth-place medal in the 400 hurdles in 55.61 seconds. Dubuque Senior’s Matthew Kruse rolled to the title in 52.80.
“Running against Matthew Kruse is insane with how fast he’s running,” Miller said. “I didn’t know what I possibly was going to get coming in, hoping for top 10, so I’m not disappointed in it.”
Miller, who will continue his track & field career at St. Ambrose University next season, has dropped about three seconds in the 400 hurdles since the beginning of the season.
“That was probably one of my cleanest races,” he said. “It definitely felt much better.”
Bettendorf's 1,600 relay qualified for Saturday's final with a preliminary time of 3:22.64.
Through 10 of 19 events, Iowa City High leads with 43.5 points in 4A. North Scott is tied for fifth with 20 points and PV is 10th with 16 points.
Photos: Day two of the Iowa High School Track and Field Championships
Pleasant Valley's Josie Case, Malayna Albertson and Kora Ruff carry teammate Grace Boleyn after competing in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Union's Sam Nielsen reacts after winning the jump off for first place in the 1a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Marissa Stolfa competes in the 4a girls shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Dylan Parrott competes in the 4a boys shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland runners embrace after competing in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines crosses the finish line as she competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Maddie Gill competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Patricia Hank competes in the 1a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton Prince of Peace's Sarah Moeller competes in the 1a girls discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Elizabeth Olson takes the baton from Sophia Tensley as they compete in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Max Doran runs during the 4a boys 4x100 meter relay preliminaries during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
St. Mary's Storm Lake's Danika Demers reacts after competing in the 1a girls 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Courtney Knoche competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Aniah Smith competes in the 4a girls 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the Class 4A boys shot put Friday at the Iowa state track and field championships. Recker threw a school-record 59 feet, 9 3/4 inches to win the title.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Malayna Albertson hands the baton to Josie Case as they compete in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Union's Sam Nielsen reacts after winning the jump off for first place in the 1a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Kayla Overton competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Sam Gordon competes in the 4a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Serah Shafer competes in the 1a girls 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Elizabeth Olson hands the baton to Kayla Overton as they compete in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Miles Robertson hands the baton to Dylan Marti as they compete in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton Prince of Peace's Sarah Moeller competes in the 1a girls discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Saddler uncorks a throw during Friday's Class 4A shot put competition in Des Moines. Saddler was the state runner-up with a toss of 55 feet, 3 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Lindsy Massner competes in the 1a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Ada Boysen hands the baton to Quinn Veach as they compete in the 1a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Saddler competes in the 4a boys shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton Prince of Peace's Lilly Isenhour competes in the 1a girls discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Union's Sam Nielsen competes in the 1a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Tessa Teagarden competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Patricia Hank competes in the 1a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Campbell Dopler competes in the 4a girls 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Lenox's Cadence Douglas competes in the 1a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the 4a boys shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A Bettendorf runner rests on the field after competing in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn collapses on the ground after competing in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Darnell Butler competes in the 4a boys long jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Dylan Parrott, who had not been involved in track and field the past two seasons, finished fourth in the Class 4A shot put Friday at the state meet in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Luke Weas competes in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Avery Horner competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Quinn Veach competes in the 1a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Mercie Hansel competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Payton Kruse competes in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Faith Nead competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Parker Miller clears a hurdle in the Class 4A 400 hurdles Friday at the state meet in Des Moines. Miller placed sixth in 55.61 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Ellie Erpelding competes in the 4a girls shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff hands the baton to Malayna Albertson as they compete in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Brooklyn Johnson competes in the 4a girls long jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Amanda Scott competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley runners color their braids during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Hannah McVey competes in the 4a girls 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Mercie Hansel competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Sophia Tensley competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton Prince of Peace's Lilly Isenhour competes in the 1a girls discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Giovanni Rivera hands the baton to Peter Phan as they compete in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Tessa Teagarden competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!