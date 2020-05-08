State medalists miss out on last hurrah

Last year's Illinois Class 1A boys' state track and field meet was, at the time, a showcase for a wealth of junior talent that still had another season to showcase their talents.

Nine juniors made their way to the Saturday finals in Charleston a year ago, including Morrison's trio of Keegan Anderson, Koby Brackemeyer and Nathan Mickley, who teamed with freshman Hunter Newman to capture a state championship in the 3,200 relay. Anderson also won an individual sectional title in the 400.

In that same event, Erie-Prophetstown's eighth-place 3,200 relay featured two juniors in Tyler Holldorf and Chris Link. Individually, the Mustangs' Brackemeyer scored a fifth-place finish in the 800, an event in which his younger teammate Newman placed second. In the 1,600 relay, Brackemeyer and Mickley teamed with the freshman duo of Newman and Alex Anderson to capture state silver.

Also in the mile relay, Rockridge's senior-dominated, third-place foursome had one junior who was looking ahead to this spring in Gabe Vroman.