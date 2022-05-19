Steines outkicks competition for 3,000 state title

DES MOINES — The Drake Relays provided a healthy dose of humility to Noelle Steines.

Even though the Calamus-Wheatland High School distance standout set school records in the 1,500 and 3,000, she did not leave with a medal.

“It helped me realize even the best champions, they need to get beat once in a while,” she said.

Steines was determined to not let it happen again.

She returned to Drake Stadium on Thursday morning and outkicked Hudson’s Addison Grady and Des Moines Grand View Christian’s Maddy Childs in the final straightaway for a Class 1A title in the 3,000 meters in 10 minutes, 21.01 seconds. Grady was second in 10:21.91.

“I knew my kick was fast enough to outdo these girls,” Steines said. “All you have to do is move your legs faster, faster and faster. It is not that simple, but you can go however fast your mind tells you it can go.

“I believe in myself, and that last 200 or 400 is how I got my victory.”

Steines is the school’s first 3,000 champion since Michelle Lahann in 1998.

Unlike at the Drake Relays when Steines went out extremely fast, she took a more conservative approach.

“I was going to go as slow as I could without them passing me,” Steines said. “I wanted to be out front because my idol is (Steve) Prefontaine (a distance runner from the 1970s) and he always liked to race out front.

"I wanted to make sure I stayed in front, but it was still an easy pace that I could have an 800 kick at the end.”

Steines tweaked her hamstring in the 1,500 at the Drake Relays. She sat out the Tri-Rivers Conference meet the following week before returning at the state qualifier.

The freshman will anchor Friday’s distance medley and run the 800 and 1,500 on Saturday.

“I’m glad I took that break,” she said. “It helped me a ton.”

West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt leaped a school-record 18-0 ½ to place second in the 2A long jump. The Drake University volleyball recruit finished her career with a first (freshman), second (senior) and third (junior) in the event at state.

The school record was of more importance to Daufeldt, something she has been chasing for four years.

“It is a big accomplishment for me and a win in my book,” she said.

Daufeldt was fifth after the preliminaries with a jump of 17 feet. Then in the first jump of the final round, she set a personal best to vault into second.

“I finally landed the correct way,” she said. “I was getting a little frustrated, but I finally trusted myself and landed the correct way. I pulled out something that I’ve been wanting to pull out for four years.”

Daufeldt admitted it has been a difficult journey in the long jump after winning a title in her freshman season.

“Trying to meet my standard every year is just too much,” she said. “I just decided I need to go out, have fun and good things happen.”

Clear Lake freshman Reese Brownlee captured the title with a jump of 18-7.

Tipton’s 3,200 relay of Addie Nerem, Mack Walter, Claire Montgomery and Alivia Edens finished second in 9:58.74. Van Meter cruised to victory in 9:33.48. Nerem opened with a 2:25 split and Edens finished with a 2:24 to spur the Tigers to their best finish in the event since 2007.

“We all have the same times,” Edens said. “And if one of us is having a bad day, we all pick each other up.”

Clinton Prince of Peace’s Sarah Moeller placed seventh in the 1A shot put with a toss of 37-9 ½.

