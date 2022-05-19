Steines outkicks competition for 3,000 state title

DES MOINES — The Drake Relays provided a healthy dose of humility to Noelle Steines.
Even though the Calamus-Wheatland High School distance standout set school records in the 1,500 and 3,000, she did not leave with a medal.
“It helped me realize even the best champions, they need to get beat once in a while,” she said.
Steines was determined to not let it happen again.
She returned to Drake Stadium on Thursday morning and outkicked Hudson’s Addison Grady and Des Moines Grand View Christian’s Maddy Childs in the final straightaway for a Class 1A title in the 3,000 meters in 10 minutes, 21.01 seconds. Grady was second in 10:21.91.
“I knew my kick was fast enough to outdo these girls,” Steines said. “All you have to do is move your legs faster, faster and faster. It is not that simple, but you can go however fast your mind tells you it can go.
“I believe in myself, and that last 200 or 400 is how I got my victory.”
Steines is the school’s first 3,000 champion since Michelle Lahann in 1998.
Unlike at the Drake Relays when Steines went out extremely fast, she took a more conservative approach.
“I was going to go as slow as I could without them passing me,” Steines said. “I wanted to be out front because my idol is (Steve) Prefontaine (a distance runner from the 1970s) and he always liked to race out front.
"I wanted to make sure I stayed in front, but it was still an easy pace that I could have an 800 kick at the end.”
Steines tweaked her hamstring in the 1,500 at the Drake Relays. She sat out the Tri-Rivers Conference meet the following week before returning at the state qualifier.
The freshman will anchor Friday’s distance medley and run the 800 and 1,500 on Saturday.
“I’m glad I took that break,” she said. “It helped me a ton.”
West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt leaped a school-record 18-0 ½ to place second in the 2A long jump. The Drake University volleyball recruit finished her career with a first (freshman), second (senior) and third (junior) in the event at state.
The school record was of more importance to Daufeldt, something she has been chasing for four years.
“It is a big accomplishment for me and a win in my book,” she said.
Daufeldt was fifth after the preliminaries with a jump of 17 feet. Then in the first jump of the final round, she set a personal best to vault into second.
“I finally landed the correct way,” she said. “I was getting a little frustrated, but I finally trusted myself and landed the correct way. I pulled out something that I’ve been wanting to pull out for four years.”
Daufeldt admitted it has been a difficult journey in the long jump after winning a title in her freshman season.
“Trying to meet my standard every year is just too much,” she said. “I just decided I need to go out, have fun and good things happen.”
Clear Lake freshman Reese Brownlee captured the title with a jump of 18-7.
Tipton’s 3,200 relay of Addie Nerem, Mack Walter, Claire Montgomery and Alivia Edens finished second in 9:58.74. Van Meter cruised to victory in 9:33.48. Nerem opened with a 2:25 split and Edens finished with a 2:24 to spur the Tigers to their best finish in the event since 2007.
“We all have the same times,” Edens said. “And if one of us is having a bad day, we all pick each other up.”
Clinton Prince of Peace’s Sarah Moeller placed seventh in the 1A shot put with a toss of 37-9 ½.
Photos: Day one of the Iowa High School Track and Field Championships
Tipton runners embrace after placing first in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sam Skarich competes in the 4a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Idris Thomas cleared a personal best 6 feet, 6 inches to place third in the Class 4A high jump Thursday at Drake Stadium.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Tarun Vedula competes in the 4a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines catches her breath after placing first in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines works her way to the finish line in the girls 3,000-meter run Thursday at Drake Stadium. Steines followed up her state cross country title with a victory in Iowa's longest distance event.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sam Skarich captured the Iowa Class 4A state championship in the high jump Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Skarich cleared 6 feet, 8 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet launches the discus during the Class 4A state competition Thursday morning at Drake Stadium. Goodlet placed second with a personal-best toss of 129 feet, 8 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley fans cheer on their runners during the 4a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley’s Jacob Mumey competes in the Class 4A 3,200 during day one of the Iowa state track and field championships in Des Moines. Mumey ran a school-record 9:13.85 to place second.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Ashton Urmie competes in the 4a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines reacts after placing first in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton Prince of Peace's Sarah Moeller competes in the 1a girls shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija reacts after competing in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija, left, and Johnston's Jashua Anglo, right, catch their breath after competing in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Addison Binnie competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the Class 4A 400 meters Thursday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Williams placed sixth with a time of 58.42 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ankeny's Tyrese Miller sits on his lane marker before competing in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Parker Miller competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Dylan Woodruff competes in the 1a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams, left, competes in the 4a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Ryan McDonough competes in the 1A boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet on Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. McDonough's throw of 52 feet, 4 inches was good for secodn place at the competition.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Aerielle Johnson competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Ava Garrard hands the baton to Peyton Madison as they compete in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Keegan Krause competes in the 4a boys discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer runs the second leg of the 3,200-meter relay Thursday morning at the Class 4A state meet in Des Moines. Sommer and the Spartans were fourth in 9 minutes, 32.33 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the 4A boys discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Grace Graham competes in the 4a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Lanesha McNeal competes in the 4a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema, center, competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Kennah Block competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Josie Case competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Zach McMillian competes in the Class 4A boys discus during day one of the Iowa state track and field championship. McMillian placed fourth with a heave of 177 feet, 11 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Lois Blackman competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Emily See competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A North Scott runner celebrates after competing in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Sophia Foad competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Ryan McDonough competes in the 1A boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. McDonough's throw of 52 feet, 4 inches was good for secodn place at the competition.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Caden Schmidt celebrates as they place first in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt runners compete in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption runners compete in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption runners compete in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Alivia Edens competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Claire Montgomery competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt competes in the 2A girls long jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch as runners compete in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Mack Walter competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt’s Soren Maricle captured the Class 3A state championship in the high jump Thursday evening at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Maricle, a junior, jumped a career-best 5 feet, 6 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emily Haverdink competes in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners compete in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Caden Schmidt competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Algona's Moriah Knapp dumps a cup of water on her head as she competes in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ballard's Paityn Noe competes in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Addie Nerem competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Cody Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel competes in the 2A boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt’s Soren Maricle competes in the 3a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton runners embrace after placing second in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Caden Schmidt hands the baton to Cody Bohlmann as they compete in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt competes in the 2a girls long jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt reacts after jumping a personal-best 18 feet, 0 1/2 inch Thursday in the Class 2A long jump. Daufeldt finished second in the event.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Claire Montgomery hands the baton to Alivia Edens as they compete in the Class 2A 3,200 relay during Thursday's state meet in Des Moines. The Tigers placed second in 9 minutes, 58.74 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa’s Tye Hardin competes in the 3a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Ryan Watters competes in the 3a boys 110 shuttle hurdles during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Newton's Keith Moko reacts after clearing the bar as he competes in the 3a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Matthew Watters competes in the 3a boys 110 shuttle hurdles during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Annika Kotula, center, competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spirit Lakes' Qai Hussey celebrates after placing first in the 2a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Cody Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine’s McKenna Hohenadel competes in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Moran Jennings competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An official fires the starting pistol competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Annika Kotula competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine’s McKenna Hohenadel, left, and South Hamilton's Ashlyn Erickson, right, compete in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Reese Kuhlman competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!