Thomas leads solid group of 2021 Illinois small-school track returners

As is the case on area baseball and softball diamonds, the COVID-19 pandemic brought several top-flight girls' track and field competitors' senior seasons to a halt before they had a chance to begin.
But while the members of the class of 2020 bid an earlier-than-desired farewell to their prep careers, including Riverdale's two-time state discus medalist Hope Jackson and her twin sister Faith, a state qualifier in the same event the last two years, an even greater-sized talent pool remains to return next year and pick up where they left off in 2019.
One of the top 1A athletes returning hails the Western Big 6. Alleman junior Tori Thomas, the 1A state runner-up and a sectional champion in the pole vault as well as a sixth-place finisher in the 100 meter dash and the sole returning member of the Pioneers' bronze-medal 4x200 relay, will get another crack at earning a state championship.
Another state-medal winning member of Alleman's class of '21 is Lynleigh Schram, who took seventh in the triple jump in Charleston last year in addition to qualifying in the pole vault. Schram's classmates and fellow state qualifiers Caroline Adam, Ella Darrow (4x800 relay) and Annie Rafferty (long jump, triple jump) will also be back.
Here are other area seniors whose high school careers are ending all too soon, along with those who will be back for at least the 2021 season:
Three Rivers: 2019 conference runner-up Sherrard will be losing Augustana-bound Sarah Sorrell, a state performer in the shot put and discus, along with Emma Hofmann, who competed in Charleston with the Tigers' 4x200 relay, as well as TRAC high jump champion Carley Whitsell.
However, a solid group of sophomores will still have two more years to build on an early taste of state success, with reigning conference pole vault champion Abigail Ernat leading the way. Ernat's classmates Sydney Adamson and Abigail Gerdes both ran in Charleston with Sherrard's 4x100 and 4x200 relays, with Gerdes winning the conference 200 meter dash title.
Rockridge, which took third at the Three Rivers meet, will have three-fourths of its sectional champion and state fourth-place 4x400 relay coming back in the junior trio of Carlie Ruckey, Ellie Ruckey and Kira Nelson. The Ruckeys also reached state in the 4x200 and 4x800 relays; Nelson also was a part of the 4x800, which captured conference and sectional titles.
Another Rocket junior, Lauren Oelke, gained state experience both with the 4x200 relay and individually in the 100 high hurdles.
Fulton will be returning one member of its state runner-up 4x100 relay in sophomore Alyjah Carter, but senior teammate Julia Lehman — who also qualified in the long jump — will be graduating soon, along with fellow state competitors Sydney Norman (high jump) and Emily Schipper (800).
Orion junior Maryn Bollinger and sophomore teammate Izzy Nordstrom will be back in '21 after reaching state last spring in the 4x800 relay, but the other two members of that quartet — Faith Catour and Brooke Norberg — are set to graduate soon.
Erie-Prophetstown sophomore Riley Packer, who won the conference title in the 800 last spring and took second to Fulton's Schipper at sectionals to reach state, still has two more years to compete, as does classmate and pole vault qualifier Hayley Wuebben, but senior pole vault qualifier Jasmine Nickerson will be moving on.
While Riverdale loses the Jackson twins to graduation, junior Lauren Lodico will be back next year after qualifying for state and winning conference and sectional titles in the 400.
Morrison junior Jordan Gallentine will also return in the 400 after placing eighth in Charleston. Kewanee will return a 2A state qualifier in junior Tristan Nolan, who competed in the high jump and 300 low hurdles.
Lincoln Trail: LTC runner-up Annawan-Wethersfield will have a sectional champion back for two more years in sophomore Cassidy Miller, who struck gold in the shot put to book her trip to Charleston.
Miller's classmate Crystal Musgrave (4x800 relay) will also be back for the Titans; she also won the 800-meter conference title. However, senior Paige Horrie will be graduating after playing a key role for that 4x800 quartet.
Mercer County, which took third at last year's LTC meet, graduates conference triple jump winner and state qualifier Karli Stineman but will have a solid junior group back next year led by Larissa Neeld, who scored LTC bronze in the 100 high hurdles and 4x400 relay and silver in the 4x200 relay.
Ridgewood junior Lauren Anderson, who shared second in the conference in the high jump en route to a state berth, will return in '21 alongside classmate and LTC 100 meter dash champion Anna Paul.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!