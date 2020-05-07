Thomas leads solid group of 2021 Illinois small-school track returners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As is the case on area baseball and softball diamonds, the COVID-19 pandemic brought several top-flight girls' track and field competitors' senior seasons to a halt before they had a chance to begin.

But while the members of the class of 2020 bid an earlier-than-desired farewell to their prep careers, including Riverdale's two-time state discus medalist Hope Jackson and her twin sister Faith, a state qualifier in the same event the last two years, an even greater-sized talent pool remains to return next year and pick up where they left off in 2019.

One of the top 1A athletes returning hails the Western Big 6. Alleman junior Tori Thomas, the 1A state runner-up and a sectional champion in the pole vault as well as a sixth-place finisher in the 100 meter dash and the sole returning member of the Pioneers' bronze-medal 4x200 relay, will get another crack at earning a state championship.

Another state-medal winning member of Alleman's class of '21 is Lynleigh Schram, who took seventh in the triple jump in Charleston last year in addition to qualifying in the pole vault. Schram's classmates and fellow state qualifiers Caroline Adam, Ella Darrow (4x800 relay) and Annie Rafferty (long jump, triple jump) will also be back.