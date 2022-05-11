Thursday's Iowa state-qualifying track & field capsules

Class 4A

at Eldridge

When: 4 p.m. (field events); 4:30 p.m. (running)

Teams: Bettendorf, Burlington, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Muscatine, North Scott, Pleasant Valley

At stake: Top two finishers in each event, plus 12 at-large berths in each event statewide, based on time/distance advance.

Need to know: The Bettendorf girls and PV boys captured Mississippi Athletic Conference championships last week. Among those to watch on the boys side are West sprinter NaZion Caruthers, Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija (400), PV's Jacob Mumey (mid-distance/distance), North Scott's Sam Skarich (high jump) and Muscatine's Nolan Recker (throws). ... Avery Horner (sprints), Maya Williams (mid-distance) and McKenzie Borden (hurdles) lead the Bulldogs. Grace Boleyn and Lydia Sommer pace PV's mid-distance and distance crew. There are three girls in the field who have cleared 5-2 in the high jump this spring -- North Scott's Sydney Skarich and Grace Graham and Bettendorf's Tessa Teagarden. Central's Brooklyn Johnson is the long jump favorite.

at Dubuque Senior

When: 4 p.m. (field events); 4:30 p.m. (running)

Teams: Cedar Falls, Clinton, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Iowa City High, Iowa City West, Waterloo East, Waterloo West

At stake: Top two finishers in each event, plus 12 at-large berths in each event statewide, based on time/distance advance.

Need to know: Clinton sophomore Kanijah Angel is among the top sprinters in this district with a 12.84 clocking in the 100 this spring. Ali House is seeded second in the shot put (35-11 1/2). The River Queens are among the top four teams in the 400, 800 and distance medley relays. ... Iowa City High is the overwhelming favorite on the boys side and a top contender for a 4A state title next week. Clinton has two of the top three discus throwers in the field with Ajai Russell and Keegan Krause.

Class 3A

at Van Horne

When: 4 p.m. (field events); 4:30 p.m. (running)

Teams: Benton Community, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Central DeWitt, Maquoketa, Marion, Mount Vernon, Solon, Vinton-Shellsburg

At stake: Top two finishers in each event, plus eight at-large berths in each event statewide, based on time/distance advance.

Need to know: The Solon girls have one of the top three times in the state in all seven relays, coupled with standout individuals in Emma Bock, Aly Stahle and Kaia Holtkamp. Central DeWitt's Soren Maricle is the favorite in the high jump and could contend for automatic qualification in the 100 hurdles. ... Central DeWitt sophomore Tristan Rheingans ranks as the top 400 hurdler in the district, and Maquoketa is set up for success in the field events with Tye Hardin (high jump) and Collin Grau (discus). The impact of Saber sprinter Lucas Burmeister will be interesting to track as he's been slowed by injury all spring.

at Mount Pleasant

When: 4 p.m. (field events); 4:30 p.m. (running)

Teams: Assumption, Clear Creek Amana, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant, West Burlington/Notre Dame, Washington

At stake: Top two finishers in each event, plus eight at-large berths in each event statewide, based on time/distance advance.

Need to know: The Clear Creek Amana boys won the Wamac title last week and are among the teams in position to contend for a 3A state title next week. The Clippers thrive in the hurdles and sprint events. Assumption's Joe Turner is seeded second in the discus and Jack Carroll fourth in the shot put. ... On the girls side, Assumption has two sub-minute quarter-milers in Morgan Jennings and Annika Kotula. Assumption has a top-two district time in five of the seven relays.

Class 2A

at Monticello

When: 4 p.m. (field events); 4:30 p.m. (running)

Teams: Anamosa, Camanche, Cascade, Durant, Dyersville Beckman, Iowa City Regina, Monticello, Northeast, Tipton, West Branch, West Liberty, Wilton

At stake: Top two finishers in each event, plus eight at-large berths in each event statewide, based on time/distance advance.

Need to know: Tipton, fresh off a River Valley Conference title on the boys side, has the top distance runner in the field with freshman Clay Bohlmann. He leads the district in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Durant sprinter Nolan DeLong is coming off RVC titles in the 100 and 200 last week. ... Camanche's Ella Blinkinsop has recorded the top 100 and 200 time in the district this spring, and Northeast's Ellie Rickertsen begins her quest for state repeats in the 100 and 400 hurdles. Tipton has the best three times in the 800 with Alivia Edens, Addie Nerem and Mack Walter.

Class 1A

at Lisbon

When: 4 p.m. (field events); 4:30 p.m. (running)

Teams: Alburnett, Bellevue, Bellevue Marquette, Calamus-Wheatland, Clinton Prince of Peace, Columbus Community, Easton Valley, Highland, Iowa Valley, Lisbon, Lone Tree, Midland, North Cedar, Springville

At stake: Winner in each event, plus 14 at-large berths in each event statewide, based on time/distance advance.

Need to know: Lisbon is among the state team favorites in 1A behind its senior stalwart Kole Becker. He is among state's best in 110- and 400-meter hurdles along with the long jump. Easton Valley's Aidan Gruver has top times in the district in the 100 (11.13) and 200 (22.72) this spring. ... Calamus-Wheatland freshman Noelle Steines, who sat out last week's conference meet, is likely to run the 800, 1,500, 3,000 and anchor the distance medley relay. She has the best district time in those three distance events by a wide margin. Prince of Peace is paced by throwers Lilly Isenhour and Sarah Moeller.

— Compiled by Matt Coss

