ERIE — Less than a week after winning its third straight Three Rivers Conference title in convincing fashion here, the Sherrard High School girls track and field squad returned with another dominating performance.

Led by a pair of individual golds from junior sprinter Lilly Russell, a school-record effort by triple jump winner Kelsey Hutchins and a pair of relay victories, the Tigers racked up 113 points to prevail at Wednesday's Illinois Class 1A Erie sectional.

Sherrard finished 51 points ahead of its nearest competitor, Peru St. Bede; the Bruins in turn edged Erie-Prophetstown (third, 58.5 points) and Fulton (fourth, 55 points) to take second.

"Our goals were to win sectionals and conference," said Russell. "We came in here thinking we could win, but we couldn't take anything for granted. We knew we had to go out and compete to get gold as a team."

Russell was more than pleased with her night, highlighted by wins in the 100 (12.74) and 400 (59.56). She also took second in the 200 (26.50) and with the Tigers' 400 relay.

"I'm really happy with my night," she said. "I was really preparing the whole week for this night. This is one of the most important nights of the year, so I've been trying to recover, and it paid off, all the workouts and everything. I'm very happy."

In the triple jump, Hutchins cleared 11.55 meters to not only take the title, but break her own school record as she bested St. Bede's Anna Lopez.

"I just wanted to compete at my best and qualify; I always have the mindset to compete at my best," said Hutchins, who also earned gold in the 1,600 relay and was a part of two other relays that placed top-three.

"It's cool to have someone pushing me. It makes me feel I have to prove myself. I'm going to come into state with the mindset to win state. It's something I've been waiting for all year."

Also scoring multiple golds was Beth Churchill as part of two Sherrard relays.

In addition to the wins, the Tigers got plenty of big points from fellow state qualifiers like Cami Anderson and Aliza Dominique.

"This team as a whole, I love them. They're all competitors from top to bottom," said Sherrard coach Todd Volkert. "We don't feel like we had a bad performance out of anybody. Everyone came and put forth a good effort, and it translated on the track."

Golden night for Rams' Wuest: Riverdale junior Mattea Wuest was just hoping to punch her state ticket in the 800 meter run.

As it turned out, she did so much more than that. Posting a time of 2:29.18, she topped runner-up Erika King of Morrison (2:29.99) by nearly a minute to bring home a sectional title.

"It's very exciting, and also very nerve-wracking," said Wuest, who will be joined in Charleston by teammate and 400 meter runner-up Makenna Bode.

"I was just hoping to qualify; I didn't think I'd win. It was a dogfight, so close. I knew I had to run as fast as I possibly could and go from there. When I heard the bell (for the last lap), I knew I had to go."

Wednesday's victory has Wuest aiming high when she heads to Eastern Illinois next weekend. "I feel like there's more left in me," she stated.

E-P's Buck, Neumiller golden in weights: Meet host Erie-Prophetstown got a pair of gold medals in the weight events from the duo of senior Brianna Neumiller and junior Kennedy Buck.

In fact, Buck topped Neumiller to win the shot put title. She threw 11.10 meters, with Neumiller throwing 10.27 meters to qualify with a second-place finish. Buck is also state-bound with E-P's fourth-place 800 relay.

"I hadn't been throwing for about three meets because of problems I've been having with my shoulder, so I was scared," Buck said. "When I threw over 11 and qualified, it felt really good. I hadn't thrown that well since we were indoors."

Meantime, Neumiller scored discus gold with a throw of 34.06 meters to earn herself a berth in both weight events next weekend in Charleston.

"I was happy with what I threw in the shot; the discus, not so much, but that's okay," she said. "I was hoping for a P.R., but I ended up scratching on four of my six throws. But I got first place and qualified for state, so the ending was good."

Also headed to Charleston for the Panthers are a pair of runner-ups in Olivia Purvis (pole vault) and Jillian Norman (1,600).

West Carroll's Randecker tops in 200: After finishing second to Sherrard's Russell in the 100, West Carroll sophomore Emma Randecker evened the score in the 200 meter dash as she took the title with a time of 26.27 seconds. Her time in the 100 was 12.81 seconds.

She also anchored the Thunder's 1,600 relay to a state berth as they finished third with a 4:19.58 clocking.

"I want to make it to the finals in both the 100 and 200," said Randecker. "I want to run in the 25s in the 200, and in the low 12s in the 100."

Fulton's Cramer tops in the long jump: Fulton freshman Paige Cramer made the most of her IHSA postseason debut by winning the long jump with a height of five meters, right on the state-qualifying standard. Teammate Miraya Pessman (4.96 meters) also advanced by taking second.

"I was hoping for five today; I hadn't hit that in a long time," said Cramer, who is also state-bound with the Steamers' third-place 4x100 relay, which bested state-qualifying standards with a time of 50.96 seconds.

Also state-bound for Fulton are its second-place 3,200 and 800 relays.

Other area qualifiers: Alleman's Clarissa Ostrowski advanced by taking second in the 3,200. Rockridge's 1,600 relay placed second, with one of its members, Teresa Harris, advancing by placing third in the triple jump.