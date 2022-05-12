Tigers follow up TRAC title with sectional-title repeat

ALEDO — For the second straight spring, the Sherrard girls' track and field squad made a clean sweep of its first two postseason championships.

Now, the Tigers hope to ride that momentum to at least a trophy, if not a state team title, next weekend in Charleston.

Fresh from winning the Three Rivers Conference title, Sherrard repeated as IHSA sectional champions Thursday, tallying 108 points to top runner-up Elmwood-Brimfield (96) to win Thursday's Mercer County Sectional.

"This was definitely in the back of our minds, to savor back-to-back TRAC and sectional titles like we did last year," said Sherrard senior Kadence McCartney, whose title-winning jump of 1.57 meters in the high jump got things going for the Tigers.

However, it came down to Thursday's final event — the 4x400 relay — before a winner could be determined.

Leading E-B 98-92 going into the mile relay, the Tigers rose to the occasion as the team of Lauren Copeland, Madison Mathis, Sarah Neal and Lillian Russell won the relay in 4:12.67 and clinched the team gold for Sherrard.

"It was such a great adrenaline rush," said Russell, who ran the closing leg after Neal had put the quartet into the lead. "We wanted to win it and leave no doubt. We came here to put it all out, and we wanted to put on a show in the last event."

Mathis got the baton, overtook E-B's Mya Strahm and opened up some distance, setting the stage for Neal and then Russell to finish the job.

"Being six points up, we wanted to give it all we got and do our best," Mathis said. "Trust in our training. It was a really good goal for us, to win both conference and sectionals."

In addition to McCartney's win in the high jump, Sherrard built up early points in the field events when senior Charlotte Frere threw 39.09 meters to win the discus, with junior teammate Olivia Meskan throwing 38.64 meters to finish runner-up.

A second-place finish by Kelsey Hutchins in the triple jump and Payton Zerull's tie for second with Orion's Mary Mohr in the pole vault gave the Tigers more key early points.

"We wanted to score as many points as we could to get it done," Frere said. "My throw was not what I was looking for, but I was able to pull it together. I definitely love practicing with Liv; we push each other so much."

On the track, Sherrard got a gold medal from Russell in the 100 meter dash, where she posted a time of 12.83 seconds. The Tigers also finished second in the 4x800 and 4x200 relays.

Now, the Tigers hope their golden touch carries over to next weekend's IHSA state meet in Charleston.

"I think this team is capable of anything," Russell said about Sherrard's chances at a state championship, let alone a team trophy. "We have a shot, no doubt in my mind. How hard we want it and how hard we push ourselves will determine it down there."

MerCo's Mueller bags two golds: Running on her home track at George Pratt Memorial Field, Mercer County junior Eden Mueller made the most of the moment with a clean sweep of the distance events.

First winning the 3200 with a time of 12:10.24, Mueller saved plenty to win the 1600 with a clocking of 5:29.29.

"I did a lot of preparation for this heat, because we're not totally used to it yet," Mueller said of Thursday's warm conditions. "In the 3200, I was trying not to have too much of a kick, to save it for the mile."

Also qualifying for the Golden Eagles was Molly Hofmann, who took second to Rockridge's Briece Begyn in the 100 high hurdles.

Begyn, who won the 100 hurdles in 16.70 seconds, also qualified in the high jump by clearing 1.52 meters to tie for second place. Teammate Keaten Needham is also state-bound after taking second in the 400.

"I was honestly not expecting that time; last year I ran 17.4," Begyn said of her hurdles effort. "With practice this week, I hope to make it to the finals. Other than shin splints, things are going fine."

Along with Mohr in the pole vault, Orion's Olivia Thomsen qualified by finishing second to Mueller in the 3200.

Alleman had one state qualifier in 1600 runner-up Tess Hendrickson, whose time of 5:36.35 edged Thomsen by less than half a second for the silver medal.

