Tipton claims first 3,200 relay title in 20 years

DES MOINES — Caden Schmidt’s lead was slipping away. He could feel Mediapolis’ Solomon Zaugg on his back during the third leg of the 3,200 relay Thursday evening.

“Just kept saying, ‘Don’t let him pass me,’” Schmidt said. “Get it to Cody (Bohlmann) in first place, he’s the best runner we’ve got on the team.”

Schmidt held off Zaugg, and then Bohlmann turned in a 1-minute, 57-second split on the anchor leg to fuel Tipton High School to its first Class 2A 3,200 relay state championship in 20 years at Drake Stadium.

The Tigers finished in a season-best 8:08.83, almost six seconds in front of runner-up Grundy Center.

“It is something like I’ve never felt before,” Bohlmann said. “I’ve been a part of a couple of championship teams in cross country, but this one here in Drake takes the cake for sure.”

Relay members Ty Nichols, Clay Bohlmann and Schmidt smiled and shouted in excitement as Cody Bohlmann made his way to the finish line.

It was redemption for the Tigers after finishing second in the relay a year ago.

“Second place did hurt a lot,” Schmidt said. “I enjoyed getting first place with these boys right here.”

It was Tipton’s first state championship in the event since it reeled off three straight from 2000-02. Head coach Mike Wehde was the anchor on the Tigers’ first 3,200-meter state crown in 1981.

“Our first day of practice, we said we’re winning the 4x8 this year,” Cody Bohlmann said. “We’re tired of getting second.

“Tipton holds a high standard, a long (tradition) especially in distance running. To take it to them in cross country and bring it back here is kind of like saying, ‘Tipton is back, baby.’”

The Tigers came in as the top seed.

“We knew it was our time to shine,” Nichols said.

Wapello junior Ryan McDonough continued his ascension in the shot put with a runner-up finish in 1A. McDonough had never thrown more than 50 feet before last week’s state qualifier. He uncorked a career-best throw of 52-4 on his last attempt Thursday.

“My emotions are so high,” McDonough said. “I was so nervous coming in here. I started off slow, but fixed what I needed to for the finals and put everything together.”

McDonough is a state tournament rookie.

“I just tried to stay within my element and not worry about what everyone else was doing,” he said.

McDonough had his freshman season nixed because of COVID-19. He went out as a sophomore because football coach Todd Parsons is also the track & field coach.

“There was no real guidance last year,” McDonough said. “I just went out there and threw. I liked it and it motivated me to do better. Football is my No. 1, but track is closely in second now.”

Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel placed third in the 2A shot put with a toss of 55-10 ¼, his first throw of the competition.

“(The first throw) felt nice,” Kessel said. “When I released it, I could tell it was a good throw.”

Maquoketa’ Tye Hardin was fifth in the 3A high jump with a clearance of 6-2.

