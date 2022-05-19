Tipton claims first 3,200 relay title in 20 years

DES MOINES — Caden Schmidt’s lead was slipping away. He could feel Mediapolis’ Solomon Zaugg on his back during the third leg of the 3,200 relay Thursday evening.
“Just kept saying, ‘Don’t let him pass me,’” Schmidt said. “Get it to Cody (Bohlmann) in first place, he’s the best runner we’ve got on the team.”
Schmidt held off Zaugg, and then Bohlmann turned in a 1-minute, 57-second split on the anchor leg to fuel Tipton High School to its first Class 2A 3,200 relay state championship in 20 years at Drake Stadium.
The Tigers finished in a season-best 8:08.83, almost six seconds in front of runner-up Grundy Center.
“It is something like I’ve never felt before,” Bohlmann said. “I’ve been a part of a couple of championship teams in cross country, but this one here in Drake takes the cake for sure.”
Relay members Ty Nichols, Clay Bohlmann and Schmidt smiled and shouted in excitement as Cody Bohlmann made his way to the finish line.
It was redemption for the Tigers after finishing second in the relay a year ago.
“Second place did hurt a lot,” Schmidt said. “I enjoyed getting first place with these boys right here.”
It was Tipton’s first state championship in the event since it reeled off three straight from 2000-02. Head coach Mike Wehde was the anchor on the Tigers’ first 3,200-meter state crown in 1981.
“Our first day of practice, we said we’re winning the 4x8 this year,” Cody Bohlmann said. “We’re tired of getting second.
“Tipton holds a high standard, a long (tradition) especially in distance running. To take it to them in cross country and bring it back here is kind of like saying, ‘Tipton is back, baby.’”
The Tigers came in as the top seed.
“We knew it was our time to shine,” Nichols said.
Wapello junior Ryan McDonough continued his ascension in the shot put with a runner-up finish in 1A. McDonough had never thrown more than 50 feet before last week’s state qualifier. He uncorked a career-best throw of 52-4 on his last attempt Thursday.
“My emotions are so high,” McDonough said. “I was so nervous coming in here. I started off slow, but fixed what I needed to for the finals and put everything together.”
McDonough is a state tournament rookie.
“I just tried to stay within my element and not worry about what everyone else was doing,” he said.
McDonough had his freshman season nixed because of COVID-19. He went out as a sophomore because football coach Todd Parsons is also the track & field coach.
“There was no real guidance last year,” McDonough said. “I just went out there and threw. I liked it and it motivated me to do better. Football is my No. 1, but track is closely in second now.”
Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel placed third in the 2A shot put with a toss of 55-10 ¼, his first throw of the competition.
“(The first throw) felt nice,” Kessel said. “When I released it, I could tell it was a good throw.”
Maquoketa’ Tye Hardin was fifth in the 3A high jump with a clearance of 6-2.
Photos: Day one of the Iowa High School Track and Field Championships
Tipton runners embrace after placing first in the Class 2A 3,200 relay Thursday evening at Drake Stadium.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sam Skarich competes in the 4a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Idris Thomas cleared a personal best 6 feet, 6 inches to place third in the Class 4A high jump Thursday at Drake Stadium.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Tarun Vedula competes in the 4a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines catches her breath after placing first in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines works her way to the finish line in the girls 3,000-meter run Thursday at Drake Stadium. Steines followed up her state cross country title with a victory in Iowa's longest distance event.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Sam Skarich captured the Iowa Class 4A state championship in the high jump Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Skarich cleared 6 feet, 8 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet launches the discus during the Class 4A state competition Thursday morning at Drake Stadium. Goodlet placed second with a personal-best toss of 129 feet, 8 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley fans cheer on their runners during the 4a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Mumey competes in the Class 4A 3,200 during day one of the Iowa state track and field championships in Des Moines. Mumey ran a school-record 9:13.85 to place second.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's Ashton Urmie competes in the 4a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines reacts after placing first in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton Prince of Peace's Sarah Moeller competes in the 1a girls shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija reacts after competing in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija, left, and Johnston's Jashua Anglo, right, catch their breath after competing in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Addison Binnie competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the Class 4A 400 meters Thursday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Williams placed sixth with a time of 58.42 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ankeny's Tyrese Miller sits on his lane marker before competing in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Parker Miller competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Dylan Woodruff competes in the 1a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams, left, competes in the 4a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Ryan McDonough competes in the 1A boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet on Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. McDonough's throw of 52 feet, 4 inches was good for secodn place at the competition.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Aerielle Johnson competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Ava Garrard hands the baton to Peyton Madison as they compete in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Keegan Krause competes in the 4a boys discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer runs the second leg of the 3,200-meter relay Thursday morning at the Class 4A state meet in Des Moines. Sommer and the Spartans were fourth in 9 minutes, 32.33 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the 4A boys discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Grace Graham competes in the 4a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Lanesha McNeal competes in the 4a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema, center, competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Kennah Block competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Josie Case competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Zach McMillian competes in the Class 4A boys discus during day one of the Iowa state track and field championship. McMillian placed fourth with a heave of 177 feet, 11 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Lois Blackman competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Emily See competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A North Scott runner celebrates after competing in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Sophia Foad competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Ryan McDonough launches the shot put during Thursday's Class 1A competition at the Iowa state track and field championships. McDonough threw a career best 52 feet, 4 inches to take second.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Caden Schmidt celebrates as Tipton places first in the 3,200 relay Thursday at Drake Stadium. The Tigers ran a season-best time of 8:08.83.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt runners compete in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption runners compete in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption runners compete in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Alivia Edens competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Claire Montgomery competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt competes in the 2A girls long jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch as runners compete in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Mack Walter competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Soren Maricle captured the Class 3A state championship in the high jump Thursday evening at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Maricle, a junior, jumped a career-best 5 feet, 6 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emily Haverdink competes in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners compete in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Caden Schmidt competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Algona's Moriah Knapp dumps a cup of water on her head as she competes in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ballard's Paityn Noe competes in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Addie Nerem competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Cody Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel competes in the 2A boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt’s Soren Maricle competes in the 3a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton runners embrace after placing second in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Caden Schmidt hands the baton to Cody Bohlmann as they compete in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt competes in the 2a girls long jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt reacts after jumping a personal-best 18 feet, 0 1/2 inch Thursday in the Class 2A long jump. Daufeldt finished second in the event.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Claire Montgomery hands the baton to Alivia Edens as they compete in the Class 2A 3,200 relay during Thursday's state meet in Des Moines. The Tigers placed second in 9 minutes, 58.74 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa’s Tye Hardin competes in the 3a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Ryan Watters competes in the 3a boys 110 shuttle hurdles during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Newton's Keith Moko reacts after clearing the bar as he competes in the 3a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Matthew Watters competes in the 3a boys 110 shuttle hurdles during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Annika Kotula, center, competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spirit Lakes' Qai Hussey celebrates after placing first in the 2a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Cody Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine’s McKenna Hohenadel competes in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Moran Jennings competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An official fires the starting pistol competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Annika Kotula competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine’s McKenna Hohenadel, left, and South Hamilton's Ashlyn Erickson, right, compete in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Reese Kuhlman competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
