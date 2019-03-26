TIPTON, Iowa — Days after Jamie Kofron swept the discus and shot put titles at the Drake Relays last year, her picture was splashed on the front page of The Tipton Conservative and Advertiser.
She was welcomed into town from Des Moines by the Tipton Fire Department.
In a community of just more than 3,000, Kofron went from an ordinary student-athlete to celebrity status.
Working as a cashier at the local grocery store, she can vividly remember a 7-year-old girl, whom barely could see above the counter, tug at her mom’s shirt and get star-struck seeing Kofron.
For weeks, Kofron was receiving congratulatory messages from about every second or third customer.
“I think the other cashiers were starting to get annoyed with me,” Kofron said.
After a sophomore season in which she struggled, Kofron had a junior year to relish. In addition to sweeping the throws at Drake, she also claimed a Class 2A state championship in the discus and had personal bests in both events.
The University of Iowa recruit is seeking an encore this spring. She has her sights set on more championships and throwing the shot put 50 feet and touching 160 in the discus.
“Jamie has a work ethic I haven’t seen in a while,” Tipton throws coach Nate Anderson said. “She’s one that is very goal-oriented and very driven.
“I feel this year she has a target on her back. Sitting at the top, there are a lot of eyes on her and you do feel there is a bit to lose and added pressure, but that motivates her and gives her that drive.”
Besides juggling three sports and a job, Kofron already has accrued almost 35 college credits, is a rookie with the Tipton Fire Department and is involved in the school’s band and choir.
“The big thing for me is not getting bored with something,” Kofron said.
Throwing has evolved into her passion.
Kofron wanted to do a spring sport in middle school. She went out for track, but was not interested in running. She did throw the shot put and lost only one competition. Her older sister, Jill, played golf.
“I was bound and determined I was going to do golf, but I had a little bit of success (with throwing) and my parents said, ‘No, you’re going to do track,’” Kofron said. “It was the only time they’ve told me what to do with a sport.”
It was a wise decision.
With the assistance of former Wartburg thrower Colt Feltes, Kofron was second at the state meet in the shot put (42-9) as a freshman behind Kiana Phelps.
But instead of progressing her sophomore season, Kofron regressed in the shot put. She was fifth at state and never eclipsed 40 feet that spring.
“It was a rough year coming off a freshman season where I had all these big expectations,” she said. “I figured it was going to be great.”
Kofron admitted changes had to be made. She made an adjustment to her workout regimen and mentality.
“One of the big things was telling myself quality over quantity,” she said. “My sophomore year, I’d go outside and throw in 10-degree weather and think, ‘How cool am I?’ I’d go out for 20 throws, go home and get nothing out of it. It was pointless to get cold for no reason.”
A book given to her by a boys distance coach helped too. It is called "The Champion's Mind."
“I’d read it during meets, in-between throws,” she said. “It was a constant reminder to get out of my head space and pick a different mentality. It has worked for me so far.”
Kofron launched the shot put a personal-best 45-5 1/2 on the final throw of the Drake Relays last year. Her PR in the discus is 143.
"From a technical side, she has great body awareness," Anderson said. "She's almost coaching herself at times because she can recognize things right after a throw before we even look at the video."
The success led to college exposure.
She began texting with Iowa recruiting coordinator Jason Wakenight at last year's Drake Relays. A home visit followed in July and a commitment soon after. She signed a national letter of intent last November.
South Dakota, Northern Iowa and Princeton were among the other schools in the discussion.
Kofron wanted a school where she would be challenged, a place where she wouldn't immediately be among the program's best throwers.
"I wanted to go to school where I'd be the worst thrower, where I would have to work every single day to be better than my teammates," Kofron said. "I'll have that opportunity at Iowa."
The discus, shot put and hammer throw are possibilities for her at Iowa. She's only done the hammer throw once, but she's watched plenty of videos and believes she can adapt with work.
"She has the power, drive, knowledge and work ethic to do all three," Anderson said. "First and foremost, she's is coachable. You can tell she's listening to you, not just hearing you. She's applying what she knows and communicates back.
"You don't find that very often."
There is much more to Kofron than athletics.
Her father has been with the fire department for more than 40 years. Kofron joined as a cadet when she was 16. She became a rookie this past February.
"To keep a mom's sanity, I'm not able to run into burning buildings until I've had adequate training, but I'm certified weather spotter, certified in CPR," she said. "Usually when we get calls at a fire scene, I'll fetch tools or fill up air tanks."
Tipton's Fire Department receives about 100 calls a year. Kofron said she made more than half of them last year. She had a pager attached to her waist in case of a call earlier this week.
"I couldn't imagine getting off it," she said. "To see actual firefighters do their thing, it has been awesome to watch."
And when members of the Tipton community remember Kofron beyond this spring, she wants to be known for more than just her athletic exploits.
"I want them to think of me not just as an athlete or academics or music," she said. "I want them to be like, 'Hey, Jamie Kofron was really nice, I could have a conversation with her and she was real down to earth.'
"It is more about that personal connection than a reputation thing."