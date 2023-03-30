ELDRIDGE — Sydney Skarich prevailed in two individual events and anchored North Scott High School to a victory in Thursday's Lady Lancer Relays.

It was the outdoor track & field opener for most schools.

Skarich cleared 5 feet, 3 1/2 inches to take the top spot in the high jump and posted a time of 16.35 seconds to secure first in the 100 hurdles.

The North Scott junior teamed with Chloe Morrison, Addison Allen and Harmony Hansel to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:10.18.

Iowa City Liberty clipped Pleasant Valley by five points for the team title, 133.33-128.33. Host North Scott was third in the 11-team field with 99 points and Bettendorf was fourth at 94.33.

PV had two individuals reach the Drake Relays Blue Standard in the meet. Sophomore Reese Goodlet uncorked a throw of 136 feet, 7 inches to win the discus, surpassing the Drake mark of 128-0.

Teammate Lydia Sommer breezed to a win by more than 20 seconds in the 1,500 in 4:42.91, eclipsing the 4:46.00 cutoff for the Relays.

Clinton's Kanijah Angel (100), North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg (shot put) and Mercie Hansel (200), Bettendorf's Maya Williams (400) and PV's Hannah McVey (400 hurdles) were among the other area winners in individual events.

The Lancers claimed first in the 3,200 relay in 10:04.98 while the Spartans finished first in the 1,600 relay in 4:07.18.

Boys

Spartans claim home invite: Powered by two individual wins from Makhi Wilson, the Pleasant Valley High School boys' track and field team won its eight-team home invitational Thursday night.

The Spartans compiled 172.33 points, well ahead of second-place Central DeWitt (116.33). North Scott and Western Dubuque tied for third with 100 points.

Wilson hit the Drake Relays Blue Standard in winning the 110-high hurdles in 14.79 seconds. He also prevailed in the 200 in 22.66 seconds.

Carl Rekow (800 meters) and Luke Knepp (1,600) also had victories for the Spartans. They also were part of PV's winning 3,200 relay along with Andrew Miller and Cameron Gotto in 8 minutes, 12.75 seconds.

Wilson wasn't the only individual to qualify for Drake.

North Scott's Zach McMillian unleashed the discus 179-9, well beyond the Blue Standard of 166-0. Clinton's Ajai Russell also qualified for Drake with his runner-up toss of 166-11.

McMillian made a sweep in the throws, winning the shot put with a heave of 47-8.

There were three teams to go below the Blue Standard of 43.80 in the 400 relay with Western Dubuque (43.36), PV (43.39) and North Scott (43.64).

Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans coasted to victory in the 400 hurdles and then ran the anchor leg on the Sabers' victorious 1,600 relay. The Sabers' Alex Fuller was involved in three wins — sprint medley relay, open 400 and 1,600 relay.