Track helps Lancers' Quinn keep connection with his late mother

"There aren't a lot of people who get that support. The way the community has rallied around me and our family, it is a feeling I can't explain."

Nearly five months after her passing, Marquan gets text messages from people in the community checking on him.

It has altered his perspective on life.

He's become stronger in his faith. He hasn't allowed trivial things to tear him down.

"It has been crazy how something can change your life drastically and make you have a bigger picture of what life is all about," he said. "I find joy in track, enjoying the little things in life and valuing the relationships while I can."

Marquan does not garner the individual track and field accolades like some others in Greenwood's program.

Still, he has plenty of value to North Scott's team. Greenwood raves about his leadership and his professionalism.

"He's a senior, but it seems like he's been here for six or seven years," Greenwood said.

When Greenwood watched his team practice handoff exchanges Tuesday during its workout, Marquan was precise with each one.