Track helps Lancers' Quinn keep connection with his late mother

ELDRIDGE — In the past several weeks, North Scott High School senior Marquan Quinn has had plenty of individual and team achievements to celebrate.
He signed a national letter of intent to continue his track and field career at St. Ambrose University. He helped North Scott capture its first Mississippi Athletic Conference track and field title in 19 years. He ran on two relays that qualified for this week's state meet inside Drake Stadium.
There has been one drawback to all those memorable moments. His mother was not there to witness it.
Seretha Quinn, the mother of four, died last December from complications of COVID-19 at age 46.
"She's on my mind 24/7, honestly," Marquan Quinn said. "Whenever a memory pops up on my phone, it hits me again. She was my biggest supporter.
"So when you're accomplishing things she would want me to do, and she's not here to see it, that is hard. You want your best friend by your side in those times."
A couple minutes before he heads to the start line for the shuttle hurdle relay at each meet, Marquan will find a quiet place for reflection.
He'll pray. He'll speak to his mother. He'll get his mind ready to compete.
"Her voice still plays in my head all the time," he said. "Even though she's not physically here, I know she's there. That's how I keep that connection with her."
Track and field was the sport Seretha enjoyed watching Marquan participate in the most. She'd always tell him: "Never settle."
"That one quote sticks in my head," Marquan said.
It isn't the fans in the stands or his teammates on the infield that Marquan hears in the heat of the battle.
"It is my mom cheering me on," he stated.
Seretha would be overjoyed with the season her son is having on the track.
Marquan was on North Scott's state-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay team as a freshman, but a hamstring injury hindered most of his sophomore season and COVID-19 ruined last spring for competitors.
When this season started, the desire to hurdle came back for Marquan.
"Once I saw everybody getting back into the groove of hurdling, I found my love for it again," he said.
North Scott coach Joe Greenwood made him earn his spot among the quartet. He threw Marquan into a junior varsity shuttle hurdle relay and there was immediate success.
Marquan is clocked from high 14 to a low 15-second split in the hurdles.
"He might have set a state record for the fastest leg on a JV shuttle," Greenwood quipped. "It was obvious he was one of our fastest guys."
Since Marquan's arrival on the varsity relay, which also includes Lowen Krueger, Andrew Chizek and Will Kruse, North Scott has ascended. It is seeded eighth in the Class 4A field after running 61.01 seconds at the state qualifier.
Marquan also will run a leg on the Lancers' 800 relay Friday.
"I definitely found my love for track when I was in junior high," he said. "It is a getaway from a lot of things."
There have been significant periods of heartache for Marquan since Seretha's death several days before Christmas.
"It has been rough the last couple of months," he said. "I don't think it has gotten easier, but I've gotten a lot stronger dealing with it."
He has had friends, coaches, teammates and community members help him get through the anguish.
When Marquan was introduced for Senior Day at the Deac Ryan Relays in April, he walked down the track with sister, Shamara, and father, Felix. Public address announcer Dave Struckman asked Marquan to turn around and look behind him.
A group of North Scott moms greeted him with flowers and hugs.
"My body was shaking," Marquan said. "I didn't expect it at all. I expected to walk down the track and get it over with.
"There aren't a lot of people who get that support. The way the community has rallied around me and our family, it is a feeling I can't explain."
Nearly five months after her passing, Marquan gets text messages from people in the community checking on him.
It has altered his perspective on life.
He's become stronger in his faith. He hasn't allowed trivial things to tear him down.
"It has been crazy how something can change your life drastically and make you have a bigger picture of what life is all about," he said. "I find joy in track, enjoying the little things in life and valuing the relationships while I can."
Marquan does not garner the individual track and field accolades like some others in Greenwood's program.
Still, he has plenty of value to North Scott's team. Greenwood raves about his leadership and his professionalism.
"He's a senior, but it seems like he's been here for six or seven years," Greenwood said.
When Greenwood watched his team practice handoff exchanges Tuesday during its workout, Marquan was precise with each one.
"He does everything the right way and knows exactly what to do because it has been entrenched in his brain for four years now," Greenwood said.
The state meet, in all likelihood, will be the final time Marquan jumps over hurdles on a track. He said the plan is to focus on sprints at St. Ambrose.
Already part of North Scott's first state championship football team last fall and the program's best track squad in two decades, Marquan is savoring every second of his senior year.
"It has been surreal," he admitted.
Once track concludes and Marquan graduates on May 30, he'll start the next chapter of his life at St. Ambrose where he intends to study child psychology and business management.
His mother's memory will run with him each step of the way.
"Her heart would light up if she knew I chose Ambrose," he said. "It was the school she wanted me to attend, so I did that in honor of her.
"It is amazing to glorify someone in that way."