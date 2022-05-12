TRACK REPORT: State qualifying track meets

The Wapello High School track & field teams won nine events at the Thursday’s Class 1A state qualifier at Sigourney, with seven of those belonging to the girls squad that placed second in the team standings in the 14-team field.

Senior Lindsy Massner won both the 100 and 200 open sprints and ran on two winning relays to punch her ticket to state in those four events.

Senior Serah Shafer (400 hurdles) and Patricia Hank (high jump) blew away the field in winning those events. Shafer ran a 1:06.74 and cleared the field by more than five seconds. Hank was the only competitor to clear 5-feet, 4-inches with no one else able to better five-even.

The Arrows’ other three victories came in relay events with wins in the 800 sprint medley (Ada Boysen, Madelyn Lanz, Quinn Veach, Shafer), the 4x200 (Boysen, Veach, Hank, Massner) and the 4x100 (Boysen, Massner, Veach, Shafer). The sprint medley group ran a 1:55.00 and topped the field by 2.69 seconds. The 4x100 clocked 51.9 and won by more than a second; the 4x200 ran clocked a 1:50.57.

With help from some other solid finishes, the Arrows placed second in the team standings with 101 points. Pekin topped the field with 144.5 points.

On the boys side, Wapello had one individual and one relay automatically qualify for next week’s state meet in Des Moines. The wins came in extremely close races.

Sophomore Dylan Woodruff won the open 400 with a 52.04 clocking, winning by sixth-one-hundreths of a second.

The 4x200 relay of Jake Gustison, Maddox Griffin, Tyler Palmer and Tade Parsons had a little more winning cushion, clocking 1:33.79 and clearing the field by a half-second.

At-large qualifiers will not be announced until Saturday since a few district meets scheduled for Thursday were pushed back a day because if inclement weather.

Illinois 3A sectional

Moline's Corynn Holmes is going to be busy at the IHSA state track & field meet next weekend at Eastern Illinois University.

For the second year in a row, the junior will be competing in the high jump, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles after finishing second in all three events at Thursday's Class 3A Plainfield North Sectional.

United Township and Rock Island, the only other local teams at this sectional, did not advance anyone to state.

Holmes posted a personal best clocking of 15.01 seconds in the 100 hurdles, only trailing Neuqua Valley's Inara Ukawuba's 14.24. Holmes was more than a second and a half ahead of the third-place finisher.

The same story played out in the 300, with Holmes' season best of 46:06 being beaten by Ukawuba's 45.61, with both more than a second and a half ahead of the third-place finisher.

Both of Holmes' times also met state qualifying standards.

She also took second in the high jump, one of three competitors to clear 5 feet, 1 inch.

Holmes won't be the only Maroon at the state meet. One year after missing out on a state berth in the discus by one place, junior Nailah Anders punched her state ticket with a throw of 113 feet, 3 1/2 inches, good for second place in the event.

Yorkville's Courtney Clabough won the event with a throw of 134 feet, 6 1/2 inches.

Anders nearly qualified in both throwing events, but her throw of 34 feet, 6 1/2 inches in the shot put was good for fourth, less than a foot and a half away from a qualifying position.

Moline finished seventh in the team competition with 37 points. Neuqua Valley was first with 99.

United Township's nearest miss came in the 4x100 relay, where the quartet of Zainab Maiyaki, Agnes Moore, Amaria Mayfield and Ty-Asia Wiggins placed third in 49.46, .61 seconds behind the final automatic qualifier, Plainfield East, and just .26 seconds away from the state qualifying standard of 49.20.

The same quartet finished fifth in the 4x200.

Rock Island's top finish came from Norah Wright's 2:27.80 time in the 800 meters, good for fifth in the event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0