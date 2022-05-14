United Township boys track and field claims WB6 title; Pulliam named Player of the Year

STERLING — It took a day longer than expected, but United Township High School boys track & field team is once again atop the Western Big 6 Conference.

Lightning forced competition to come to a halt Friday night, but that only delayed UT from capturing its first WB6 title since 2018 at the meet that finished Saturday at Sterling High School.

UT had just one conference champion (Logan Veloz, 800) but still racked up 134.5 points to finish ahead of Moline (125.5) and Quincy (113). Rock Island (48) finished seventh and Alleman (18) eighth.

Moline had a league-high five individual champions. The Maroons’ Rob Pulliam was named the WB6 Player of the Year after winning both the high and long jump and finishing second in the triple jump.

The Panthers held a one-point lead over the Maroons when competition resumed at 10 a.m. Saturday, and the contest was so close no team knew who won until the final announcement.

When UT was declared league champions, the team erupted from its tent and ran onto the track, where they gathered in a huddle and celebrated for several minutes.

“Our team, we have so much heart,” United Township senior Adreian Roper said. “I would say we are more than a team because we all care about each other so much. We are always out there cheering for each other. It’s more than a team, it’s a family to us.”

Moline had won the last two team titles, but the cross-town rivals got their revenge in 2022.

“Man, I’ve been waiting since my freshman year for this,” Roper said. “I was trying to make sure for this year that I did all I could do, and my team did all they could, to come out and get that 'W.’"

Roper placed second in both the high jump and long jump to give UT 16 points on Friday evening before lightning called off the event. He met a state qualifying standard in the long jump and was just one inch off of the state qualifying standard for high jump a week before sectionals.

“For long jump I’ve really been practicing on my approach to get faster down the runway,” Roper said. “My pop has always been the same.”

Veloz's winning 800 time was just a second off the state qualifying standard.

“It feels great to come out here and win,” Veloz said. “I have been touchy with the 800, but it feels good to win, that’s all that matters. I was out here to win for our team so I could get as many points as I could.”

UT placed in the top three in nine events in its quest for a league title. Veloz and Roper were three of those, but Alassane Ba finished second in both the 100 and 200. Caden Killam was third in the 110 hurdles and Akim Baba Traore was third in the triple jump.

Josh Mottet was second in the pole vault, and he also helped the Panthers’ 4x200 relay team (Mottet, James Edmunds, Dameon Wright, Wilfried Padonou) place second.

“We have just been rebuilding and rebuilding, but all the seniors and juniors we have now really stepped up and got us back on the winning track,” Veloz said. “These guys have been working their tails off all season, and especially during COVID and the offseason. People stepped up big today.”

Moline finished second as a team, but no other school had as many individual champions. Pulliam (high jump, long jump) and Saiheed Jah (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles) both won multiple events.

Pulliam’s 24-foot, 1-inch long jump set Friday was a Western Big 6 record and cleared the state qualifying standard by 23 inches. Pulliam won the high jump and met the state qualifying standard before returning to Sterling on Saturday to finish the triple jump. Pulliam placed second with a 45-2 leap, but it was a distance that would punch his ticket to Charleston if he can replicate it next week at sectionals.

“It feels good because I have been working for this all season,” Pulliam said. “I haven’t had good weather to come out and perform well, because of the wind and rain, but this was the right time. I just came out and performed.”

Jah kept his undefeated season alive in both the 110 and 300 hurdles with first-place finishes that met state qualifying standards. Jah set a season-best 15.06 in the 110 hurdles Friday before hitting a PR of 39.02 in the 300 hurdles Saturday.

“It was my goal coming into the year to win both,” Jah said. “I think it kind of helped honestly that I got a full day break to run my second race and I think that’s why I PR’d pretty well. I knew I had to fix some things and I feel like I did well executing that to end up with the wins.

“It makes me feel better going into sectionals knowing that I’ve ran a state qualifying time because we have two pretty good 110 hurdlers in our sectional. I know I may have to get a state qualifying time to qualify for state so it made me feel better that I ran it here. I know I can do it at sectionals.”

Moline’s Matthew Bailey placed second in the 400 and them teamed with Jah, Jaeger Norton and Hunter Toye to end the meet with a victory in the 4x400 relay.

“I’m really happy with how we ended conference,” Pulliam said. “We came in second and I’m proud of our guys. We worked hard for this.”

Other top finishers included Geneseo’s Kaden Salisbury, who finished second in the discus and third in the shot put. Rock Island’s Rashaad Muskeyvalley placed second in the 100 and Response Muhoza earned third in the 3200.

Moline, Rock Island and United Township will have their sectional meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at Rock Island High School. Geneseo will have its sectional meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rochelle High School. Alleman will have its sectional meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at Erie Middle School.

