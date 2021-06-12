United Township's Hunter ends career on high, earns state medal

CHARLESTON — With one last shot at her dream, all of the years of hard work for United Township track and field athlete Jade Hunter finally paid off.
Hunter earned a seventh-place finish in the high jump and a medal for the Panthers with a final height of 5-2. A medal was everything that Hunter wanted from her final season, capping off a career in which she reached the state meet in every season.
“After I jumped, I felt a little disappointed because I wasn’t jumping my best,” Hunter said. “When I found out that I had placed, it made me feel a lot better about myself and what I accomplished."
Hunter, who is going to continue her track and field career at the University of Iowa, wraps up a high school career filled with incredible milestones in volleyball, basketball and track and field.
“It felt really good to end my senior year with a state medal,” Hunter said. “That was just icing on the cake for me and everything that I accomplished in my career.”
Hunter also competed in the 400 and 800 relay teams for United Township along with Jennifer Motcho, Amaria Mayfield and Tyagia Wiggins.
It was always a dream for Motcho to make it down to state, and in her senior season she completed her track career with a great experience.
“It feels really good to end my career at the state meet and I’m just grateful for being here,” Motcho said. “It was something that I always wanted to do and I’m really grateful for my team and coaches.”
Mayfield and Wiggins both return next season, and Wiggins knows that they will be back on the blue track next year.
“This experience has made me really hungry and to come back stronger,” Wiggins said. “Next year, our times are going to set the track on fire.”
Mayfield is just as ready to get back to work as her freshman teammate is.
“I think what we need to do to make it a reality is train harder and have more confidence in ourselves,” Mayfield said. “We also need to work on our weaknesses and push ourselves to do our best at all times. We never want to doubt ourselves and always want to be positive to believe that we can do anything that we put our minds too.”
Hunter was the lone medalist from the area in 3A. The Panthers' 400 relay team placed 18th with a time of 49.90 and the 800 relay had a time of 1:46.65 to place 16th. Corynn Holmes of Moline placed 14th in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.66 and fell during the 300 hurdles but still finished 12th at 47.01.
For Holmes, the 300 hurdles result was disappointing but the event still hold a place in her heart.
“When I went to jump over a hurdle, I went over with a leg that isn’t my usual lead leg,” Holmes said. “After that, my other leg hit the hurdle and I fell. I think that the 300 hurdles is still my favorite event.”
Holmes also competed in the high jump, where she did not record a height in her three attempts. Sophomore classmate and teammate Sam Veto also competed in the high jump but also did not clear the opening height.
Veto was disappointed with her performance but hopes that she can come back stronger next season.
"It's frustrating not jumping as well as I know that I can, but if I'm lucky enough to qualify in the future and I will definitely have this experience to help me know what to expect," Veto said. "This competition is going to be motivation for me to improve for years to come."
Anna Barrigah of United Township made her first state appearance and competed in the shot put with a final distance of 31-6 and a 21st place finish. The experience is going to be valuable for the junior as she looks to qualify again next season.
“I learned a lot about professionalism and what to do at a meet like this,” Barrigah said. “I saw one of the top throwers running around and staying warmed up, and saw how the top competition in the state was and it was just a great experience. It makes me want to get right back into the gym and work harder for next season.”