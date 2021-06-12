United Township's Hunter ends career on high, earns state medal

“When I went to jump over a hurdle, I went over with a leg that isn’t my usual lead leg,” Holmes said. “After that, my other leg hit the hurdle and I fell. I think that the 300 hurdles is still my favorite event.”

Holmes also competed in the high jump, where she did not record a height in her three attempts. Sophomore classmate and teammate Sam Veto also competed in the high jump but also did not clear the opening height.

Veto was disappointed with her performance but hopes that she can come back stronger next season.

"It's frustrating not jumping as well as I know that I can, but if I'm lucky enough to qualify in the future and I will definitely have this experience to help me know what to expect," Veto said. "This competition is going to be motivation for me to improve for years to come."

Anna Barrigah of United Township made her first state appearance and competed in the shot put with a final distance of 31-6 and a 21st place finish. The experience is going to be valuable for the junior as she looks to qualify again next season.

“I learned a lot about professionalism and what to do at a meet like this,” Barrigah said. “I saw one of the top throwers running around and staying warmed up, and saw how the top competition in the state was and it was just a great experience. It makes me want to get right back into the gym and work harder for next season.”

