United Township's Hunter hunts for state medal in final season

Last year's lost season took the wind out of the sails of athletes across the Big 6. All those athletes now have a new motivation to get out and compete.

"All of the girls were disappointed with how the season was taken away last year," Schroeder said. "Jade took it especially hard and she's ready and excited to get back out and work."

Hard work is something that Hunter is familiar with, having gone from the girls basketball season straight into a shortened volleyball season which wrapped up last week. Now, Hunter heads into her next challenge on little to no rest.

"It's been fun, a lot of the seasons have been pretty hard," Hunter said. "There's barely been any time to practice and we've just been going from game to game, but I've enjoyed doing it. The seasons have flown by, but it's been great."

Hunter has set big, yet very attainable goals for this season as she heads into her final campaign at United Township before heading to the University of Iowa as a track and field commit.

"I'm not going to look exactly at numbers for goals this season yet," Hunter said. "It's still too early to do that, but I'm hoping to break my own personal best and try to get around 5 feet, 8 inches, along with getting a medal at state. If I keep practicing, I know that I'll be able to."