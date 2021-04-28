 Skip to main content
United Township's Hunter hunts for state medal in final season
PREP GIRLS TRACK & FIELD | WESTERN BIG 6

United Township's Hunter hunts for state medal in final season

United Township's Jade Hunter clears the bar in the high jump at the Rock Island triangular Monday night. Hunter, already the school record holder in the high jump, looks for a state medal later this spring.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Few have had high school careers as storied as Jade Hunter.

The United Township senior has been a three-sport athlete for all four years of high school and a key cog on the volleyball and basketball teams. 

As impressive as she has been on the basketball and volleyball court, she's perhaps at her best in track and field.

"Jade is an amazing athlete," Panthers coach Amanda Schroeder said. "I met her in junior high as her teacher and we talked one day about track and to see what she could do in high school.

"She wanted to get to state all four years and set the girls high jump record at the school. She works really hard to attain those goals."

Hunter currently holds the girls high jump record at United Township with a clearance of 5 feet, 6 inches. Interestingly enough, her grandfather Steve Hunter holds the boys record at 6-10.

While Hunter qualified for the state meet in her freshman and sophomore year, COVID-19 interfered in her junior season and the entire track and field season was canceled. That cancellation gave Hunter a new perspective while still retaining her lofty goals.

"The main thing I think about is getting the opportunity to compete," Hunter said. "I didn't think I was going to get a season for any high school sport, so now I just want to make the best out of everything and go 100 percent."

Last year's lost season took the wind out of the sails of athletes across the Big 6. All those athletes now have a new motivation to get out and compete.

"All of the girls were disappointed with how the season was taken away last year," Schroeder said. "Jade took it especially hard and she's ready and excited to get back out and work."

Hard work is something that Hunter is familiar with, having gone from the girls basketball season straight into a shortened volleyball season which wrapped up last week. Now, Hunter heads into her next challenge on little to no rest.

"It's been fun, a lot of the seasons have been pretty hard," Hunter said. "There's barely been any time to practice and we've just been going from game to game, but I've enjoyed doing it. The seasons have flown by, but it's been great."

Hunter has set big, yet very attainable goals for this season as she heads into her final campaign at United Township before heading to the University of Iowa as a track and field commit.

"I'm not going to look exactly at numbers for goals this season yet," Hunter said. "It's still too early to do that, but I'm hoping to break my own personal best and try to get around 5 feet, 8 inches, along with getting a medal at state. If I keep practicing, I know that I'll be able to."

The United Township girls track and field team has a plethora of young talent, freshmen and sophomore that are looking to get their first varsity track and field experiences. With that young talent, Hunter is hoping to head out on top with her team.

"We have a lot of young track athletes with good talent," Hunter said. "Our numbers are good, so hopefully we can do well team wise."

BIG 6 INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH

Tori Thomas, sr., Alleman: Thomas has been a standout pole vaulter since her freshman year with the Pioneers. During the indoor season, Thomas broke the Illinois pole vault record with a height of 13 feet, 6 inches. A state first-place medal is on the Illinois State commit's radar, along with potentially competing at the Olympic trials.

Ali Rapps, jr., Geneseo: As a freshman, Rapps medaled in the 100 hurdles and in the 4x400 relay. Rapps had a good off-season of training and has her eyes on earning a couple of medals at the state meet once again as a junior.

Corynn Holmes, so., Moline: Robbed of a freshman season due to COVID-19 cancellation, Holmes is looking to come on strong in the Western Big 6 track scene. Holmes has tried the 100 hurdles and 400, as well as experimenting with high jump. The Maroons sophomore emerged with good times in last year's indoor season before the shutdown.

Valerie Holland, sr., Rock Island: Holland does a large variety of events including pole vault, hurdles, shot put, discus and high jump and can run if needed. The Rocks senior is a team leader who can do it all and at a good level. 

Tyagia Wiggins, fr., United Township: As only a freshman, Wiggins has the ability to step into any event and succeed. She has already competed in the 100 and 200, scoring second in both events, and may try the 400 and long jump later in the season. Wiggins is a versatile athlete to keep an eye on.

Tags

