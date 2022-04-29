UT and Geneseo track and field continue winning ways at Sterling Night Relays

STERLING — The United Township High School boys track and field team is full of studs. Or at least that’s how Adreian Roper puts it.

At the time of print, United Township was leading the boys portion of the 70th Sterling Night Relays on Friday night at DuWayne Dietz Track.

“This team is full of studs,” Roper said. “We may not fill out every event, but the events we do … we are good in them. Everyone tries their best and that’s good enough to get wins most of the time.”

Roper was a big part of that, placing first in the high jump and fifth in the long jump — while also leading off the 4x100 relay team that placed second.

The senior Panther reached 1.88 on the high jump, just .02 off the state qualifying standard — a height he has hit before this season.

“It’s nice to know that I can hit that height pretty consistently,” Roper said. “I have been hitting that most of the year. As long as I can stay consistent and make it to state … I can pop off any one of those days for sure.”

Roper currently has the second highest high jump in the state of Illinois at 2.05m and he knows he is capable of contending for a state medal.

“I’m top in the state for sure,” Roper said. “At this point, I’m just out there to have fun and improve. I’m not looking for any numbers. I’m just going out there to jump.”

UT’s Josh Mottet claimed first in the pole vault with an impressive 4.17m mark, which is .01 above the state qualifying standard. It jump was a new PR for Mottet.

“We had to tweak my step because it was a little in during warmups, but I worked on it when I was up there and fixed it,” Mottet said. “After that, It was just about working with the pole and getting up there.

“I’m pretty happy with it. Exciting to finally clear state qualifying, but we are shooting for bigger goals.”

On the girls side, Geneseo track and field was leading the overall team standings at the time of print. The Maple Leafs came into Friday’s meet having won every meet they have participated in this season.

Annie Wirth continued her dominance in the long jump and earned first place despite the rain and wind with a 5.12-meter leap, which is just .08 below the state qualifying standard — a mark she has hit in three previous attempts this season.

Olivia Marshall was the shot put champ after an impressive 10.93 heave.

“With the rain, I wasn’t expecting to put up that distance, but I was pleased,” Marshall said. “We throw a lot in practice in the rain so I’m actually pretty comfortable with it. It was just a little more slippery than I’m used to.”

Marshall also placed second in the discus to earn her team 18 total points.

“It’s really cool to be able to succeed and perform well in both my events,” Marshall said. “I just want to do my best because it’s really cool to be a part of this team. We have so much talent. It really pushes me. And everyone is so encouraging. It’s a fun team to be a part of.”

Johnna Shoemaker, a sophomore, continued Geneseo’s winning ways with a first place finish in the pole vault with a 8’9 mark. Shoemaker had previously hit a state qualifying standard height with a 10 foot jump at the Geneseo Galesburg dual on April 12.

“I think I did good considering the weather,” Shoemaker said. “I came in at 8’9 and I cleared that and we raised it to 10’3 – which would have beaten the Geneseo sophomore record – and I was close, but I didn’t make it. But I’m pretty happy. It was a good night and it was a lot of fun.”

Geneseo’s 4x100 relay, which consisted of Addison Pischke, Allison Reade, Sierra Krueger and Ali Rapps, took home the first place medal with a time of 49.92. The time was a state qualifying standard.

Other top local finisher’s include Rock Island’s DeShawn Rucker, who finished first in the boys long jump with a 6.05 jump.

United Township’s Damahz Slater also had impressive performances in the high jump and triple jump. Slater was second in the high jump with a 1.83 mark and placed fourth in the triple jump with a 12.25 leap.

