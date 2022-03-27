UT boys' duo, Moline's Veto, Geneseo's Rapps top 5 at Illinois Top Times

The Illinois Top Times track & field meet, commonly referred to as the "indoor state meet," concluded on Saturday with the Class 2A and 3A competition.

Although there were not as many local athletes taking part compared to Friday's 1A competition in Bloomington, several standouts from Western Big 6 Conference schools distinguished themselves with strong performances.

In the 3A boys' meet at Illinois Wesleyan University's Shirk Center, a pair of United Township senior standouts scored top 5 finishes — one on the track and another in a field event.

The Panthers' Logan Veloz had the best finish of any local runner in either the boys' or girls' competition, placing second in the open 400-meters with a time of 50.77 seconds. He finished just over four-tenths of a second behind the gold medalist, South Elgin senior Konrad Sacha.

Another UT senior, Adreian Roper, brought home a fourth-place finish in the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 5 1/4 inches. Fellow Panther senior Damahz Slater also competed in the high jump, leaping 6-1 1/4 to finish 13th.

In the 3A girls' meet, Moline junior Sam Veto also bagged a top 5 finish. She cleared 5 feet, 2 1/4 inches in the high jump to land in fifth place.

Earning not one but two top 5 finishes in the 2A girls' competition was Geneseo senior Ali Rapps in the open 400 and the 60 hurdles.

In the 400, Rapps hit the finish in 1:00.78 to place fourth. She then took third in the 60 hurdles with a time of 9.12 seconds, trimming six hundreths of a second off her third-place preliminary clocking of 9.18.

The Lady Leafs' 4x200 relay also scored a top 5 finish, placing fourth with a time of 1:49.24. Their 4x400 relay posted a time of 4:15.24 to finish in seventh place.

Geneseo sophomore Olivia Marshall just missed the top 10 in the shot put, taking 11th with a throw of 33-0 3/4.

In the 2A boys' meet, the Maple Leafs had a pair of top 10 finishers from sophomores Cooper Schaad and Luke Johnson, both in field events.

Schaad took seventh in the pole vault by clearing 13 feet, 11 1/4 inches; Kewanee senior Xander Gruszeczka (12-11 1/2) was 10th in the same event. In the shot put, Johnson threw 43-3 3/4 to finish in 10th place.

Geneseo junior Will Taylor finished 20th in the 400, posting a time of 54.35 seconds.

