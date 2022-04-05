Vedula, Spartans claim Deac Ryan Relays title

ELDRIDGE — Tarun Vedula was sidelined for most of the cross country season last fall with a stress fracture in his left shin — the first significant injury he had endured during his running career.

“I was pretty down after cross country season,” the Pleasant Valley High School senior said. “I took the most time off I’ve ever taken in my life, like a month or more to fully recover.”

A healthy Vedula and the PV boys track & field team are rounding into form.

The Spartans prevailed in a half-dozen events, including two involving Vedula, to claim the 11-team Deac Ryan Relays hosted by North Scott High School on Tuesday night.

PV accumulated 132.5 points, followed by North Scott (111.5), Iowa City West (92) and Bettendorf (88.5).

Coach Erik Belby’s team scored only 13 points at last year’s Class 4A state meet, all coming from distance standout Kole Sommer.

“Our team is stronger right now than it was last year at the end of the season,” Belby said. “We’ve just stayed focused on making small improvements every week.

“We’re deeper and a little more experienced than last year.”

The performance of the meet belonged to North Scott’s Sam Skarich. The senior cleared 6 feet, 8 inches in the high jump — a new school record and the third highest clearance in the state this year.

Skarich entered the competition at 5-11 and went up by two-inch increments until 6-8. He didn’t miss until reaching 6-9.

“It is exciting, but I know I can still get even higher,” Skarich said. “I was close on 6-9. I’ve just got to keep working and I can get there.”

During Monday’s practice, Skarich and teammate Evan Harris pounded form.

“Even though he might not jump as high, his form is much better than mine,” Skarich said. “It really helps when you’ve got a guy helping you through the process.

“I just focused on getting my hips up, not dropping them so quick over the bar, and then not snatching my ankles or feet too quick to clip (the bar) at the end.”

North Scott also received wins from Darnell Butler (long jump) and Zach McMillian (discus).

Davenport West’s NaZion Caruthers won the 100 in 10.95 seconds and then ran the lead leg on the Falcons’ victorious 800 relay.

Caruthers was a state place winner last year in the 100.

“I’ve been working during the offseason to get myself ready for Drake (Relays) and state,” Caruthers said. “Last year gave me more confidence and motivates me. I know I can do better.”

Clinton captured the sprint medley relay while Bettendorf's Jackson Stradt (3,200) and Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller (400) also registered wins.

PV received victories from Ryan Saddler (shot put), Daniel Zietlow (110 hurdles and 400 hurdles), Vedula (1,600), the distance medley and shuttle hurdle relays.

Vedula ran a personal-best 4:38.08 in the 1,600. He also ran a 53-second split in the 400 leg of the medley relay.

“The whole goal is state,” Vedula said. “Drake is a really cool meet and I plan to be there for the medley relay and 4x800, but state is what matters. I’ve been working up slow.

“I didn’t get the cross country season that a lot of people got, but I’m optimistic about what I can do at the end of the season.”

More than Vedula’s times, Belby has been encouraged by his competitive fight. He held off Iowa City West’s Seth Cheney in the 1,600 and was the first to pass the baton to the 800 anchor in the medley relay.

“He’s found his niche in some shorter races, but I’ve been most impressed with how hard he’s competing,” Belby said. “Last year, our team came up short in a lot of races, some photo finishes. So we’ve really talked about not allowing those short, little things cost us in meets.

“He’s really battling for us.”

Mumey ran a 1:57 anchor split on the medley relay whose time of 3:37.85 was just off the Drake Relays Blue Standard.

“We’re in a great spot right now,” Mumey said. “This is only our second outdoor meet, so as the weeks go by, we’re going to just keep getting better and better.

“We had a lot of guys running and wanting to get better this winter. We’re a lot more motivated to get something done this year.”

Boys track & field

Deac Ryan Relays

at Eldridge

Teams — 1. Pleasant Valley 132.5; 2. North Scott 111.5; 3. Iowa City West 92; 4. Bettendorf 88.5; 5. Dav. West 74; 6. Central DeWitt 73; 7. Clinton 45; 8. Dav. North 39; 9. CR Jefferson 31; 10. Dav. Central 25.5; 11. Burlington 20

Discus — 1. Zach McMillian (NS), 149-10; 2. Keegan Krause (Clinton), 144-10 1/2; 3. Ajai Russell (Clinton), 138-7 1/2; 4. Luke Belken (NS), 138-2; 5. Brady Petersen (Cent DeWitt), 137-7

Shot put — 1. Ryan Saddler (PV), 51-0; 2. Dylan Parrott (NS), 50-6 1/2; 3. Devan Galant (Clinton), 45-0; 4. Joey VanWetzinga (PV), 44-8 1/2; 5. Chris Colgan (IC West), 44-2 1/2

High jump — 1. Sam Skarich (NS), 6-8; 2. Ashton Urmie (Dav. West), 5-11; 3. Idris Thomas (Dav. West), 5-9; T4. Taydem Arguello (Bett), 5-5; T4. Sam Brown (PV), 5-5; T4. Evin Harris (NS), 5-5; T4. Anthony Conrad (Dav. Central), 5-5

Long jump — 1. Darnell Butler (NS), 20-0 1/4; 2. Aidan Jacobsen (IC West), 19-11 1/2; 3. Max Doran (PV), 19-9 3/4; 4. Payton Kruse (NS), 19-6; 5. Austin Wilcox (CR Jeff), 19-3 1/4

Sprint medley relay — 1. Clinton (Galant, Jensen, Connell, Binnie), 1:37.49; 2. Central DeWitt, 1:37.51; 3. North Scott, 1:37.78; 4. Bettendorf, 1:40.58; 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 1:41.02

3,200 — 1. Jackson Stradt (Bett), 10:34.70; 2. Owen Christy (Dav. Central), 10:36.07; 3. Aiden Bowser (Dav. North), 11:04.04; 4. Trent Allen (Bett), 11:05.08; 5. Conner Sattler (Clinton), 11:11.07

3,200 relay — 1. Iowa City West (Tiea, Cheney, McKane, Van Waning), 8:20.62; 2. North Scott, 8:36.55; 3. Central DeWitt, 8:51.97; 4. Pleasant Valley, 8:52.77; 5. Davenport West, 9:40.77

Shuttle hurdle relay — 1. Pleasant Valley (Necker, Zietlow, Doran, Roemer), 1:02.85; 2. Bettendorf, 1:04.27; 3. Davenport West, 1:08.37; 4. North Scott, 1:08.95; 5. Central DeWitt, 1:09.50

100 — 1. NaZion Caruthers (Dav. West), 10.95; 2. Christian Janis (IC West), 11.22; 3. Todd Rent (IC West), 11.37; 4. Phearless Caruthers (Dav. West), 11.42; 5. Treton Duffie (CR Jeff), 11.55

Distance medley relay — 1. Pleasant Valley (DeGeorge, Williams, Vedula, Mumey), 3:37.85; 2. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 3:48.49; 3. Davenport North, 3:54.69; 4. Central DeWitt, 3:54.91; 5. Bettendorf, 3:57.68

400 — 1. Alex Fuller (Cent DeWitt), 51.77; 2. Parker Miller (Bett), 52.13; 3. Maddox Sullivan (Dav. Central), 53.98; 4. Isaac Foster (NS), 54.01; 5. Hunter Blankenship (Cent DeWitt), 54.55

800 relay — 1. Dav. West (N. Caruthers, P. Caruthers, Gardner, Clark), 1:34.07; 2. North Scott, 1:34.24; 3. Burlington, 1:34.42; 4. Dav. North, 1:34.76; 5. Bettendorf, 1:35.41

110 hurdles — 1. Daniel Zietlow (PV), 15.99; 2. Grant Necker (PV), 16.48; 3. Lowen Krueger (NS), 16.60; 4. RJ Garrison (Bett), 16.75; 5. Dalton Thompson (Dav. West), 17.17

800 — 1. Alex McKane (IC West), 2:01.45; 2. Moustafa Tiea (IC West), 2:02.61; 3. Carl Rekow (PV), 2:06.45; 4. Michael Chang (PV), 2:08.92; 5. Carter Donovan (Cent DeWitt), 2:10.96

200 — 1. Christian Janis (IC West), 22.81; 2. Dane Treiber (NS), 22.99; 3. Alex Fuller (Cent DeWitt), 23.37; 4. Alain Denou (Dav. North), 23.40; 5. Kole Williams (Bett), 23.76

400 hurdles — 1. Daniel Zietlow (PV), 57.83; 2. Tristan Rheingans (Cent DeWitt), 58.82; 3. Ashton Urmie (Dav. West), 1:01.57; 4. Seth Dotterweich (Clinton), 1:02.41; 5. Spencer Roemer (PV), 1:03.09

1,600 — 1. Tarun Vedula (PV), 4:38.08; 2. Seth Cheney (IC West), 4:39.63; 3. Andrew Miller (PV), 4:45.56; 4. Logan Soedt (NS), 4:56.26; 5. Ryan Heden (Bett), 5:06.15

400 relay — 1. Dav. North (Rivera, Phan, Johnson, Vesey), 44.70; 2. Burlington, 45.23; 3. Dav. West, 45.59; 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 45.73; 5. Pleasant Valley, 46.32

1,600 relay — 1. Iowa City West (Jacobsen, Abu-Hiljeh, McKane, Van Waning), 3:33.35; 2. Pleasant Valley, 3:36.99; 3. Bettendorf, 3:37.60; 4. Central DeWitt, 3:38.08; 5. North Scott, 3:40.33

