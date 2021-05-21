Vice, Wood deliver championships for Spartans

“I still thought I had a little bit left in me after Drake,” Wood said. “I just wanted to go out there and show it.”

Less than 45 minutes removed from running the 800 relay, Wood exploded out of the blocks and positioned herself well in the first half of the race. She held her position around the turn and had firm control of the race coming down the final straightaway.

“Starting in Lane 4 was really nice because I could see (Carney) the whole time,” Wood said. “I definitely wanted to get out hard and stay with her. I was confident in the last half of the race because we worked on it a lot in practice.

“After that, I knew I had more in the tank.”

Wood ran some 400 hurdles as a freshman. She hadn’t the past two years, but rejoined the event this year.

“My coach told me after freshman year, be prepared to do (400 hurdles) your senior year,” Wood said. “I wasn’t too thrilled about it then, but I guess it worked out now.”

Creasy also earned some payback after missing the finals two years ago in the long jump. She jumped 17-2 1/4 on her first attempt.