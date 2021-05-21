Vice, Wood deliver championships for Spartans

DES MOINES — Before Riley Vice stepped into the throwing ring for her final attempt Friday afternoon, the Pleasant Valley High School senior already had secured a Class 4A state shot put championship.
The senior delivered an exclamation point on a dominant performance.
Vice unleashed a personal-best toss of 40 feet, 6 ¾ inches and then was overcome with emotion as she shared a lengthy embrace with father and throwing coach, Jason Vice, outside Drake Stadium.
“I don’t even understand what just happened,” she said. “I’ve been working for this moment ever since I stepped into the shot and discus ring. To get a championship in my senior year, it is amazing.”
It was a banner day for the Spartans who vaulted into second place in the Class 4A team race.
Senior Emily Wood recorded a personal best in capturing a 400 hurdles title. Senior Harmony Creasy took second in the long jump. Wood and Creasy teamed with Kora Ruff and Halle Vice to place third in the 800 relay.
It added up to 34 points for the Spartans, who have 39 through 10 events and trail Waukee by 10 going into the final day.
“We definitely will take the good energy from today and bring it (Saturday),” Creasy said.
Vice had a mediocre performance at the Drake Relays. She came back with a vengeance at the state meet.
A day after claiming fourth in the discus, Vice led throughout the entire shot put competition. Four of her six throws were farther than West Des Moines Valley runner-up Caitlyn Cox’s best of 39-7 ½.
“The first throw (39-9) was a little bit of a warmup of what was coming,” Vice said. “It lit a fire in me, and I knew I had more. It showed.”
Already with the championship secured, Vice eclipsed her previous best by a quarter of an inch.
As she stepped out of the ring, her father greeted her with a hug.
“It is special any time you have a kid that does well, but when it is your own kid, you couldn’t have a better day for a coach-daughter relationship,” coach Vice said. “It is hard sometimes with the father-daughter stuff, but this is so special. I’m so proud of her because she’s paid all the dues.”
The tears started flowing from Vice.
“Going out one last time with everything on the line, it was awesome,” Vice said. "It made it even better having my dad as a coach because we’ve been waiting for this moment for such a long time.”
Wood earned some redemption, too.
After placing third in the 400 hurdles at the Drake Relays last month, she turned in a lifetime best of 1:03.30 to beat Drake champion and Waukee’s Mackenzie Carney by more than a second.
“I still thought I had a little bit left in me after Drake,” Wood said. “I just wanted to go out there and show it.”
Less than 45 minutes removed from running the 800 relay, Wood exploded out of the blocks and positioned herself well in the first half of the race. She held her position around the turn and had firm control of the race coming down the final straightaway.
“Starting in Lane 4 was really nice because I could see (Carney) the whole time,” Wood said. “I definitely wanted to get out hard and stay with her. I was confident in the last half of the race because we worked on it a lot in practice.
“After that, I knew I had more in the tank.”
Wood ran some 400 hurdles as a freshman. She hadn’t the past two years, but rejoined the event this year.
“My coach told me after freshman year, be prepared to do (400 hurdles) your senior year,” Wood said. “I wasn’t too thrilled about it then, but I guess it worked out now.”
Creasy also earned some payback after missing the finals two years ago in the long jump. She jumped 17-2 1/4 on her first attempt.
“I kind of choked my sophomore year,” Creasy said, “so I’m glad I came back and got second. I was able to get stronger throughout the season and I knew this was my last year to do it.”
PV improved upon its season best by two seconds in the 800 relay. The Spartans switched up their order from the state-qualifying meet, with Ruff leading off and Wood running the anchor.
“Coach really didn’t tell us the plan,” Wood said. “He just said you’re going to anchor, use your competitiveness and bring it home.”
North Scott’s Madison Ahrens placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet. It surpassed Ahrens’ previous all-time best of 16-8.
“I definitely surprised myself,” Ahrens said. “I never thought I could jump 17. That was a huge leap for me.
“It was really nice to add a cherry on top of the sundae.”
Class 1A
Kelly Proesch made history Friday.
The North Cedar senior became the school’s first girls state champion with a title in the 400 hurdles. Proesch, in the second of three heats, ran 1:04.97 to snatch gold.
“I knew I was going to have to run against the clock,” Proesch said, “but I think Lane 4 (of the second heat) was better for me versus Lane 1 or 8 (in the fast heat).
“I watched the last heat and was just praying for the clock to pass 1:04.”
Her sister, Grace, had several high finishes at the state meet but never could capture a title.
“I feel so grateful,” Proesch said. “Grace left her legacy at North Cedar, My senior year, I’m so happy I could get it done.”
Wapello ran a school-record in the 800 relay to place third in 1:48.11 with Ada Boysen, Lindsy Massner, Gracie Gustison and Serah Shafer.